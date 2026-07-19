MT5 to Delta Exchange API Bridge EA Connector
- Libraries
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Rajesh Kumar NaitHi, I'm Rajesh, a MQL Developer with a B.Tech in Information Technology. With over 12 years of programming experience, I've transitioned from being a PHP developer, specializing in web development, to a full-time MQL5 programmer and crypto trader. Having expert level experience in coding EA related
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 8
MT5 to Delta Exchange API Bridge EA Connector allows your expert advisor with mq5 file to integrate and communicate with Delta Exchange using API Keys
You can place order, check balance and other order managements using Delta Exchange API
- Place Limit, SL Limit and Take Profit Limit Orders
- Place Market, SL-Market, TP-Market orders
- Cancel Order
- Query Orders
- Change Leverage, margin
- Get Position info
and many more, details available at demo script