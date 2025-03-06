Set Stop Loss to Breakeven Instantly

4

The UZFX™ - Set Stop Loss to Breakeven Instantly script for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) is a powerful tool that allows traders to quickly move the stop loss of all open positions to their entry price, securing risk-free trades. This script is particularly useful for managing active trades efficiently, ensuring that once a position moves favorably, the trader is protected from potential losses.

Features:

  • Automatically sets the Stop Loss of all open positions to breakeven (entry price).
  • Enhances risk management by securing profits and minimizing potential losses.

Usage:

  1. Attach the script to the chart; it will automatically adjust all open positions.
  2. If a position’s Stop Loss is already at breakeven, it will be skipped.

Note:

  • This script only modifies existing trades; it does not place new orders.
  • It applies to all open positions, regardless of the symbol.
  • Ensure the broker allows stop loss modifications at the exact entry price.

Reviews 3
Tyhbdse757
24
Tyhbdse757 2025.10.23 22:01 
 

とても素晴らしい！

More from author
Close All Open Buy and Sell Orders Instantly
Muhammad Usman Siddique
Libraries
The UZFX - Close All Open Buy & Sell Orders Instantly script for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) is a powerful tool that enables traders to immediately close all active market positions with a single execution. This script is ideal for emergency trade management, helping traders quickly exit the market during high volatility, news events, or strategy adjustments. Features: Closes all open Buy and Sell positions across all symbols. Uses the latest Bid/Ask price for accurate execution. Helps traders instantly
FREE
Total TP SL and Timer Indicator MT5
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (1)
Indicators
The UzFx-Total TP'SL & Timer-MT5 indicator is designed to provide real-time tracking of total Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) values across all open and pending trades. Additionally, it includes a candle countdown timer to indicate the remaining time for the current candle to close. Key Features: Automatically calculates the total expected profit and loss from all active trades and pending orders. Displays the remaining time for the current candle to close, helping traders manage entries a
FREE
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
Indicators
The  UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals MT5  is a Non Repaint high-performance trading indicator designed for S calpers, Day Traders, and Swing Traders  who demand  accurate, real-time signals  in fast-moving markets. Developed by  (UZFX-LABS) , this indicator combines  price action analysis, trend confirmation, and smart filtering  to generate high-probability  buy and sell signals  across all currency pairs and timeframes. Key Features Smart Signal Detection   – Identifies   strong trend revers
Margin Required and Max Lot Size Can Open
Muhammad Usman Siddique
3 (1)
Libraries
The UZFX - Margin Required and Max Lot Size script for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) is designed to help traders quickly determine the margin required to open a 1-lot position and calculate the maximum lot size they can trade based on their current account equity. This tool is essential for risk management and position sizing, allowing traders to plan their trades efficiently. Features: Calculates the margin required for opening a 1-lot trade on the selected symbol. Determines the maximum lot size a trade
FREE
Delete All Drawing and Objects on Chart Instantly
Muhammad Usman Siddique
Libraries
The UZFX - Delete All Drawing and Objects on Chart Instantly is a simple yet powerful MetaTrader 5 (MT5) script designed to instantly remove all drawing objects from the active chart. This script is useful for traders who need to quickly clear their charts from technical analysis drawings, trend lines, Fibonacci tools, text labels, and other objects without manually deleting them one by one. Features: Deletes all objects and drawings on the active chart. Works instantly with a single execution.
FREE
Set Stop Loss to Breakeven Instantly MT4
Muhammad Usman Siddique
Libraries
The   UZFX - Set Stop Loss to Breakeven Instantly   script for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) is a powerful tool that allows traders to quickly move the stop loss of all open positions to their entry price, securing risk-free trades. This script is particularly useful for managing active trades efficiently, ensuring that once a position moves favorably, the trader is protected from potential losses. Features: Automatically sets the Stop Loss of all open positions to breakeven (entry price). Enhances risk m
FREE
Alpha Strike Signals Non Repaint Best New MT5
Muhammad Usman Siddique
Indicators
The UZFX-Alpha Strike Signals indicator for MetaTrader 5 is a comprehensive tool designed to simplify trading decisions and enhance discipline. It automatically identifies high-probability buy and sell signals, removing emotion and guesswork from the process. For every signal generated, the indicator provides a complete trading plan directly on the chart. It plots precise entry, stop-loss, and up to five take-profit levels based on customizable risk-reward ratios. This built-in structure ensures
FREE
Close All Open Buy and Sell Orders Instantly MT4
Muhammad Usman Siddique
Libraries
The   UZFX - Close All Open Buy & Sell Orders Instantly   script for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) is a powerful tool that enables traders to   immediately close all active market positions   with a single execution. This script is ideal for emergency trade management, helping traders quickly exit the market during high volatility, news events, or strategy adjustments. Features: Closes   all open Buy and Sell positions   across all symbols. Uses the latest   Bid/Ask price   for accurate execution. Helps t
FREE
Total TP SL and Timer Indicator MT4
Muhammad Usman Siddique
Indicators
The UzFx-Total TP'SL & Timer-MT4 indicator is designed to provide real-time tracking of total   Take Profit (TP)   and   Stop Loss (SL)   values across all open and pending trades. Additionally, it includes a candle countdown timer to indicate the remaining time for the current candle to close. Key Features: Automatically calculates the total expected profit and loss from all active trades and pending orders. Displays the remaining time for the current candle to close, helping traders manage e
FREE
Daily Trade Guard MT4 EA
Muhammad Usman Siddique
Experts
The UZFX Daily Trade Guard EA is a straight forward and powerful MetaTrader 4 (MT4) Account and Risk Management tool designed to protect your trading account by monitoring daily profit and loss limits. Created by (UZFX LABS), a trusted forex expert, this Expert Advisor (EA) does not open trades but focuses on enforcing your risk management rules to stop trading when limits are reached. It helps traders of all levels manage funds professionally, ensuring discipline and safety in trading. Key Fea
FREE
Delete Only Pending Orders
Muhammad Usman Siddique
Libraries
The UZFX - Delete Only Pending Orders script for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) is a simple yet effective tool that automatically removes all pending orders (Buy Limit, Sell Limit, Buy Stop, Sell Stop) from the trading account. This script is ideal for traders who want to clear their pending orders instantly without affecting active market positions. Features: Deletes all pending orders (Buy Limit, Sell Limit, Buy Stop, Sell Stop). Does not affect open market positions. Provides real-time execution feedbac
FREE
Enhanced Live Trades and History Visualizer MT5
Muhammad Usman Siddique
Indicators
Live Trades and History Visualizer is a powerful MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to help traders track their open and closed positions with crystal-clear visual cues. Whether you're monitoring live trades or analyzing past performance, this tool provides intuitive, customizable displays of entry/exit points, profit/loss, and trade statistics—directly on your chart. Key Features: Visualize active trades with dynamic lines connecting entry to current price Instant profit/loss updates in real-tim
FREE
Local Currency Converter Indicator MT5
Muhammad Usman Siddique
Indicators
The UzFx-Local Currency Converter-MT5 is a powerful and easy-to-use indicator designed for traders who want to track their floating and daily profit & loss (P&L) in both USD and their local currency. This tool provides real-time conversion using a user-defined exchange rate, helping traders visualize their trading performance more effectively. Key Features Displays running profit and loss in   USD and your local currency. Daily Profit & Loss Calculation   – Tracks closed trades' P&L for the cu
FREE
Delete Only Pending Orders Script MT4
Muhammad Usman Siddique
Libraries
The   UZFX - Delete Only Pending Orders   script for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) is a simple yet effective tool that automatically removes all   pending orders   (Buy Limit, Sell Limit, Buy Stop, Sell Stop) from the trading account. This script is ideal for traders who want to clear their pending orders instantly without affecting active market positions. Features: Deletes all   pending orders   (Buy Limit, Sell Limit, Buy Stop, Sell Stop). Does   not   affect open market positions. Provides real-time
FREE
Delete All Drawing and Objects on Chart MT4
Muhammad Usman Siddique
Libraries
The   UZFX - Delete All Drawing and Objects on Chart Instantly   is a simple yet powerful MetaTrader 4 (MT4) script designed to instantly remove all drawing objects from the active chart. This script is useful for traders who need to quickly clear their charts from technical analysis drawings, trend lines, Fibonacci tools, text labels, and other objects without manually deleting them one by one. Features: Deletes all objects and drawings on the active chart. Works instantly with a single execut
FREE
Local Currency Converter Indicator MT4
Muhammad Usman Siddique
Indicators
The UzFx-Local Currency Converter-MT4 is a powerful and easy-to-use indicator designed for traders who want to track their floating and daily profit & loss (P&L) in both USD and their local currency. This tool provides real-time conversion using a user-defined exchange rate, helping traders visualize their trading performance more effectively. Key Features Displays running profit and loss in   USD and your local currency. Daily Profit & Loss Calculation   – Tracks closed trades' P&L for the cu
FREE
Tyhbdse757
24
Tyhbdse757 2025.10.23 22:01 
 

とても素晴らしい！

Muhammad Usman Siddique
6349
Reply from developer Muhammad Usman Siddique 2025.10.24 09:46
thanks a lot for 5 stars.
ironwiller
14
ironwiller 2025.10.01 19:04 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Smart42dj
90
Smart42dj 2025.08.07 00:55 
 

Great idea, but my account through Forex MT5 does not allow this. The stop has to be 10 points (1PIP) away from the tick. I understand it is your code, but since it doesn't have settings or the .ex5 file I can't change the settings to make it work.

Muhammad Usman Siddique
6349
Reply from developer Muhammad Usman Siddique 2025.08.07 07:17
thanks. but stoploss only adjust on breakeven when your trade in profit more than 1 pip. some times due to high spread it might be reject.
