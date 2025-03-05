Exact Time

Exact Time — detailed time on the seconds chart.

The utility shows the opening time of the selected candle. This is necessary when working with seconds charts.

For example, it can be used on a seconds chart built using the Seconds Chart utility.

Inputs

  • Base corner — the chart corner to which an object Is attached.
  • X distance — the horizontal distance from the chart corner.
  • Y distance — the vertical distance from the chart corner.
  • Text font — font name
  • Font size — font size
  • Color — text color
