Trading Notes MT5

Trading Notes is an innovative tool designed for traders to streamline their decision-making process by allowing them to write and display important reminders or short details directly over their trading charts. This essential feature ensures that traders have quick access to their personalized checklist before opening any positions, enhancing their trading efficiency and accuracy.

MT4 Version - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/120613

🛑 Join To Learn Market Depth - https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/suvashishfx

Key Features:

  • Five Customizable Input Fields: Trading Notes offers five input fields, each capable of holding up to 300 words. This inputs allows traders to capture detailed notes, strategies, or reminders for reference during trading sessions.

  • Font Customization Options:

    • Font Color: Users can choose the color of their text, ensuring that their notes are clearly visible and distinguishable on their charts.
    • Font Size: The font size can be adjusted to meet individual preferences, making sure the text is readable without cluttering the chart.

  • Display Toggle: Each note input has a True/False option to display or hide the text. This feature allows traders to manage their notes efficiently, showing only the most relevant information when needed.

  • Text Location Options: Traders can position their notes in four different locations on the chart: Top Left, Top Right, Bottom Left, and Bottom Right. This flexibility ensures that the notes are placed in the most convenient and least intrusive area of the chart.

Purpose and Benefits: Trading Notes is designed to help traders maintain a clear and organized approach to their trading activities. By having a visible checklist and important notes directly on their charts, traders can reduce the risk of oversight and make more informed decisions. This tool is particularly beneficial for those who follow complex strategies or need constant reminders of their trading rules and objectives.

Trading Notes is an indispensable tool for traders looking to enhance their trading discipline and efficiency. With its customizable features and user-friendly interface, it ensures that critical information is always at the trader's fingertips, contributing to better trading outcomes.


Please note that we do not offer support for our free products; for comprehensive support and additional features, consider our premium options.

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The following library is proposed as a means of being able to use the OpenAI API directly on the metatrader, in the simplest way possible. For more on the library's capabilities, read the following article: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/756098 The files needed to use the library can be found here: Manual IMPORTANT: To use the EA you must add the following URL to allow you to access the OpenAI API as shown in the attached images In order to use the library, you must include the following Hea
Niguru Automatic Batch Trailing Stop for MT5
Nino Guevara Ruwano
Libraries
This trailing stop application will helping trader to set the trailing stop value for many open positions, that apply a grid or martingale strategy as a solution. So if you apply a grid or martingale strategy (either using an EA or trading manually), and you don't have an application to set a trailing stop, then this application is the solution. For EAs with a single shot strategy, just use the FREE trailing stop application which I have also shared on this forum.
KP Trade Panel
Supol Polkun
Libraries
KP TRADE PANEL EA is an EA MT5 facilitates various menus. KP TRADE PANEL EA is an EA skin care in MT5 is an EA that puts the system automatically in download EA MT5 to test with demo account from my profile page while some Trailing Stop Stop Loss require more than 0 features EA determines lot or money management calculates lot from known and Stop loss TS = Trailing stop with separate stop loss order Buy more AVR TS = Trailing stop plus
Automated Timed Order Placement System
Jun Ze Guo
Libraries
Here   is   the   English translation   of   your   description   for   the EA   (Expert   Advisor): --- This   is a   time -based   automatic trading   EA . It allows   you   to   set the   exact   time   for trading , down   to   the   second , and   specify the   maximum number   of   orders . You   can choose   to   place   either   buy   or   sell   orders . It   is possible to   set take   profit and   stop   loss   points . Additionally , you can   specify   how   long after   placing  
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Utilities
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