Native Websocket

5

An easy to use, fast, asynchronous WebSocket library for MQL5.

It supports:

  • ws:// and wss:// (Secure "TLS" WebSocket)
  • text and binary data

It handles:

  • fragmented message automatically (large data transfer)
  • ping-pong frames automatically (keep-alive handshake)

Benefits:

  • No DLL required.
  • No OpenSSL installation required.
  • Up to 128 Web Socket Connections from a single program.
  • Various Log Levels for error tracing
  • Can be synchronized to MQL5 Virtual Hosting.
  • Completely native to MQL5.

Click here to Download the latest WSMQL.mqh
Please ensure the MetaTrader downloaded library is downloaded/named as Native Websocket.ex5 as required by WSMQL.mqh

You can always contact me for custom pricing/requests/support/questions

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Sample code below:

//include WSMQL.mqh - a file that has all the declarations required to interact with the library
#include <WSMQL.mqh>
// Methods below
// class CWebSocketClient {
// public:
//    bool Initialized(void); // Checks if the WebSocket client is initialized.
//    ENUM_WEBSOCKET_STATE State(void); // Returns the current state of the WebSocket connection.
//    void SetMaxSendSize(int max_send_size); // Sets the maximum send size for WebSocket messages.

//    bool SetOnMessageHandler(OnWebsocketMessage callback); // Sets the callback function for handling incoming text messages.
//    bool SetOnPingHandler(OnWebsocketMessage callback); // Sets the callback function for handling incoming ping messages.
//    bool SetOnPongHandler(OnWebsocketMessage callback); // Sets the callback function for handling incoming pong messages.
//    bool SetOnCloseHandler(OnWebsocketMessage callback); // Sets the callback function for handling WebSocket connection closures.
//    bool SetOnBinaryMessageHandler(OnWebsocketBinaryMessage callback); // Sets the callback function for handling incoming binary messages.

//    bool Connect(const string url, const uint port = 443, const uint timeout = 5000, bool use_tls = true, ENUM_LOG_LEVEL log_level = LOG_LEVEL_NONE); // Connects to a WebSocket server.
//    bool ConnectUnsecured(const string url, const uint port = 80, const uint timeout = 5000, ENUM_LOG_LEVEL log_level = LOG_LEVEL_NONE); // Connects to a WebSocket server using an unsecured connection.
//    bool ConnectSecured(const string url, const uint port = 443, const uint timeout = 5000, ENUM_LOG_LEVEL log_level = LOG_LEVEL_NONE); // Connects to a WebSocket server using a secured connection.

//    bool Disconnect(ENUM_CLOSE_CODE close_code = NORMAL_CLOSE, const string msg = ""); // Disconnects from the WebSocket server.
//    int  SendString(const string message); // Sends a string message to the WebSocket server.
//    int  SendData(uchar& message_buffer[]); // Sends binary data to the WebSocket server.
//    int  SendPong(const string msg = ""); // Sends a pong message to the WebSocket server.
//    int  SendPing(const string msg); // Sends a ping message to the WebSocket server.
//    uint ReadString(string& out); // Reads a string message from the WebSocket server.
//    uint ReadStrings(string& out[]); // Reads multiple string messages from the WebSocket server.
//    uint OnReceiveString(); // Receives and processes incoming string messages.
//    uint OnReceiveBinary(); // Receives and processes incoming binary messages.
//    uint OnMessage(); // Receives and processes incoming WebSocket messages.
// };
// Create an instance of the Client
CWebSocketClient client;//I declared this globally because of OnPingMessage requiring it
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart() {
   // Check if the client is initialized
   if (!client.Initialized()) {
      ZeroHandle();//Cleanup all clients
      return;
   }

   // Set OnMessage handler to receive text messages
   client.SetOnMessageHandler(OnMessage);// use SetOnBinaryMessageHandler for binary messages

   // Set OnPing handler to receive ping messages, 
   // Pong will be automatically sent if this handler is not set
   client.SetOnPingHandler(OnPingMessage);// use SetOnPongHandler for pong messages

   // URL and msg declaration
   string url = "stream.binance.com/ws";//Or wss://stream.binance.com/ws
   string msg = "{\"params\":[\"btcusdt@bookTicker\"],\"method\":\"SUBSCRIBE\",\"id\":27175}";
   //ALERT: Make sure stream.binance.com has been added to WebRequest list in Options -> Expert Advisors tab

   /*

    Connect to the WebSocket server through either of the below-listed functions as required

   */

   // Fully Configurable
   // if (!client.Connect(url/* , 80 || 443, 5000, false || true, LOG_LEVEL_INFO */)) { 

   // For Non-TLS(unsecured) connection - without SSL required
   // if (!client.ConnectUnsecured(url/* , 80, 5000, LOG_LEVEL_INFO */)) {

   // For TLS(secured) connection - with SSL required
   if (!client.ConnectSecured(url/* , 443, 5000, LOG_LEVEL_INFO */)) {
      ZeroHandle();//Cleanup all clients
      return;
   }

   // Send a string message
   client.SendString(msg);

   // Process messages until the script is stopped
   while (true) {
      if (IsStopped())
         break;

      if (client.State() == CLOSED) {
         Print("Socket connection closed");
         //Reconnect?
         //client.ConnectSecured(url/* , 443, 5000, LOG_LEVEL_INFO */)
         //Or break the loop?
         break;
      }

      /*
         NB: You only need one of these functions
      */

      // Receive all messages and process them using their respective On{Message | BinaryMessage | Ping | Pong | Close} callback(handler)
      uint frames = client.OnMessages();

      // Receive messages and process only TEXT frames using the OnMessage callback
      // uint frames = client.OnStringMessages();

      // Receive messages and process only BINARY frames using the OnBinaryMessage callback
      // uint frames = client.OnBinaryMessages();

      if (frames > 0)
         Print("Frames Processed : ", frames);
   }

   // Disconnect from the WebSocket server
   Print("Disconnecting...");

   if (client.Disconnect()) {
      Print("Disconnected!");
   }
   else {
      Print("Failed to disconnect!");
   }

   //Cleanup all clients
   ZeroHandle();
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnMessage(string message) {
   Print(message);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnPingMessage(string message) {
   Print("ping received:", message);
   if (client.SendPong() > 0) {
      Print("Pong sent successfully.");
   }
   else {
      Print("Failed to send pong.");
   }
}
//Sample Outputs:
//{"result":null,"id":27175}
//Frames Processed : 1
//---
//{"u":35893555769,"s":"BTCUSDT","b":"27812.78000000","B":"7.14299000","a":"27812.79000000","A":"0.81665000"}
//{"u":35893555770,"s":"BTCUSDT","b":"27812.78000000","B":"7.14299000","a":"27812.79000000","A":"0.82309000"}
//{"u":35893555771,"s":"BTCUSDT","b":"27812.78000000","B":"7.14964000","a":"27812.79000000","A":"0.82309000"}
//Frames Processed : 3
//---
//Frames Processed : 1
//ping received: ping
//Pong sent successfully.

Feel free to contact me for support and questions before/after purchase.

Reviews 7
Ricardo N
33
Ricardo N 2025.08.17 09:38 
 

This library is amazing. I had some issues because the library was not in the right folder but after fixing that, everything worked. Good job. PS: It seems that LOG_LEVEL_NONE is not working, I get debug level with that or maybe I'm not using it right, anyway, I put LOG_LEVEL_ERROR to not be spammed by logs

thomasb892
19
thomasb892 2024.10.23 14:25 
 

This, Native WebSocket library by Racheal Samson is fast, handles secure wss:// connections effortlessly, and can manage large data transfers with ease.

I love that it's fully native to MQL5, with no extra installations required.

What really stood out was the author's quick response and genuine willingness to help, making the experience even smoother. Highly recommend both the library and the excellent support behind it!

Franck
21
Franck 2024.08.13 13:58 
 

Awesome support from Racheal, thanks for your help setting up the library, keep up the great work ;)

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Hello everyone! I am a professional MQL programmer , Making EAs, Indicators and Trading Tools for my clients all over the world. I build 3-7 programs every week but I seldomly sell any ready-made Robots. Because I am fastidious and good strategy is so few...  this EA is the only one so far I think its good enough to be published here.  As we all know, the Ichimoku indicator has become world popular for decades, but still, only few people knows the right way of using it, and if we check the clo
Ak47tutu
Dian Zhou
Libraries
Applying these methods, I managed to arrive at a nuanced conclusion that is crucial to understanding the importance of unique strategies in contemporary trading. Although the neural network advisor showed impressive efficiency in the initial stages, it proved to be highly unstable in the long run. Various factors such as market fluctuations, trend changes, external events, etc. cause its operation to be chaotic and eventually lead to instability. With these experiences, I accepted the challenge
TG Risk Service Manager MT5
Daciana Elena Chirica
Libraries
Introducing "TG Risk Service Manager" — your comprehensive toolkit for swift and precise risk management and lot size calculations in the dynamic world of trading. Designed to streamline development processes and enhance trading strategies, this indispensable library equips developers with essential tools for optimizing risk assessment and trade profitability. Metatrader4 Version |  All Products  |  Contact   Key Features: Efficient Lot Size Calculation : Harness the power of precise lot size c
OpenAI Library MT5
VitalDefender Inc.
Libraries
The following library is proposed as a means of being able to use the OpenAI API directly on the metatrader, in the simplest way possible. For more on the library's capabilities, read the following article: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/756098 The files needed to use the library can be found here: Manual IMPORTANT: To use the EA you must add the following URL to allow you to access the OpenAI API as shown in the attached images In order to use the library, you must include the following Hea
Automated Timed Order Placement System
Jun Ze Guo
Libraries
Here   is   the   English translation   of   your   description   for   the EA   (Expert   Advisor): --- This   is a   time -based   automatic trading   EA . It allows   you   to   set the   exact   time   for trading , down   to   the   second , and   specify the   maximum number   of   orders . You   can choose   to   place   either   buy   or   sell   orders . It   is possible to   set take   profit and   stop   loss   points . Additionally , you can   specify   how   long after   placing  
Molo kumalo
James Ngunyi Githemo
Libraries
Trading Forex with our platform offers several key advantages and features: Real-time Data : Stay updated with live market data to make informed decisions. User-Friendly Interface : Easy-to-navigate design for both beginners and experienced traders. Advanced Charting Tools : Visualize trends with interactive charts and technical indicators. Risk Management : Set stop-loss and take-profit levels to manage your risk. Multiple Currency Pairs : Access a wide range of forex pairs to diversify your tr
Artificial Intelligence ML
Omega J Msigwa
Libraries
This product has been on development for the past 3 years, It is the most advanced codebase for working with all kinds of Artificial intelligence and machine learning code in MQL5 programming language. It has been used to create many AI powered trading robots and indicators in MetaTrader 5. This is a premium version of the free and open source project on machine learning for MQL5, linked here:  https://github.com/MegaJoctan/MALE5 . The free version has fewer features, less documented, and poorly
Shawrie
Kevin Kipkoech
Libraries
This Pine Script implements a Gaussian Channel + Stochastic RSI Strategy for TradingView . It calculates a Gaussian Weighted Moving Average (GWMA) and its standard deviation to form an upper and lower channel. A Stochastic RSI is also computed to determine momentum. A long position is entered when the price closes above the upper Gaussian band and the Stoch RSI K-line crosses above D-line . The position is exited when the price falls back below the upper band. The script includes commission, cap
Bookeepr
Marvellous Peace Kiragu
Libraries
Bookeepr is an advanced MQL5 trading bookkeeping software that automates trade logging, tracks real-time P&L, and integrates a ledger-style financial system for deposits, withdrawals, and expenses. It supports multi-currency assets , generates detailed performance reports , and provides risk management tools to help traders optimize their strategies. With secure cloud storage, exportable reports, and seamless MetaTrader 5 integration , Bookeepr ensures accurate, transparent, and hassle-free fina
Ai Prediction MT5
Mochamad Alwy Fauzi
Libraries
A free indicator for those who purchase the full version This indicator is created by this Ai, with your desired settings Artificial Intelligence at your service Have a complete artificial intelligence and use it in your codes This artificial intelligence is trained to tell you on each candle whether the market is moving up or down. In general, artificial intelligence can be used in all markets, all timeframes and all symbols However, due to the increasing complexity and decreasing accuracy of
Close All Orders No1
Jie Tang
Libraries
快速关仓，无需任何操作。 当前版本的一键关仓主要针对的是来不及手动关仓的情况，目前是不分交易标的类别，是对所有的持仓进行关仓。 未来可能升级的方向： 1、分类别、分标的关仓。 适用场景：开了多个标的的仓位，并且波动不一，快速频繁的波动影响了整体的判断。 2、增加只关闭盈利仓位、只关闭亏损仓位。 适用场景：持仓较多，趋势发生变化。 个人建议：一般建议选择一键全部关仓，因为如果行情与持仓方向一致，只关闭盈利仓位无形就是扩大了亏损。如果行情方向与持仓方向相反，只关闭亏损仓位，当前已盈利的后面又会变为亏损，盈利无法变现。 3、按照仓位顺序由大到小关仓、按照仓位顺序由小到大关仓。 适用 场景：行情发生波动，对于未来行情判断把握不确定的，可根据自己需求选择仓位关仓顺序，由大到小关仓的话，可以避免亏损的进一步扩大。 4、减小仓位量，保持绝对的安全距离。 适用 场景：对未来趋势相对确定，不想错过当前行情，但是认为当前持仓体量又有点大，想降低仓位。
BlitzGeist Telegram Notifier
Seyedsepehr Kimiai
Libraries
BlitzGeist Telegram Notifier – Stay Connected to Your Trades Anywhere! BlitzGeist Telegram Notifier is a powerful tool that instantly connects your MetaTrader 5 account with Telegram . No matter where you are – you will always receive real-time notifications about your trading activity directly on your phone, PC, or any device with Telegram installed. Perfect for traders who want professional trade reporting, transparency, and risk management monitoring . ️ Key Features Easy Configuratio
Close All Trades and Custom UI
Soorryadeo Gaijan
Libraries
Close All Trades - MT5 UI Tool Features - Trading Executions Simplified! One-Click Buy/Sell Buttons : Instantly place buy or sell orders for trades with a single click, streamlining order execution from the desktop. Customizable Lot Size & Parameters : Enter desired lot size, stop-loss (in decimal places e.g. 7 SL Units for 0.7 below or above for buy or sell), take-profit ( in decimal places ), and the number of trades before submitting (1,2,3,4,5 etc.), allowing precise control over each trade
TupoT3
Li Guo Yin
Libraries
突破交易策略：智能风控系统升级版‌ 当价格突破关键阻力位时，往往意味着趋势的质变时刻。我们的突破交易策略通过三重智能系统——‌动态阈值识别‌、‌量能验证机制‌和‌自适应止损算法‌，帮助交易者精准捕捉这些跃迁机会。 ‌核心优势‌： ‌智能预警‌：实时监测200+技术指标，自动标记潜在突破位 ‌风险对冲‌：突破失败时自动触发0.5秒内止损，保护本金安全 ‌多周期验证‌：结合日线/4小时/1小时数据过滤假信号 ‌实战案例‌： 2025年第二季度，该策略在现货黄金市场实现连续23次有效突破，平均持仓周期缩短至4.7小时，收益率达传统趋势策略的3.2倍。 ‌智能风控系统‌： ‌动态止盈‌：根据ATR指标自动调整止盈位，锁定利润的同时保留上行空间 ‌分级止损‌：首次突破失败后自动切换至1:1盈亏比保护模式，二次突破确认后恢复原策略 本EA依下图设置做黄金1小时图线，经长时期实盘验证年利润达到30多倍，修改参数可以用作比特币和纳斯达克指数都有很好的收益。
Burst Executor D38G
Li Guo Yin
Libraries
[Gold Intelligent Trading EA | Risk Control is Steady, Profit Breakthrough] The intelligent trading EA, which is customized for the fluctuation characteristics of gold, takes the hard-core trading system as the core, and each order is derived from the accurate judgment of market trends and supporting pressures by quantitative models, so as to eliminate subjective interference and make trading decisions more objective and efficient. Equipped with multi-dimensional risk control system, dynamic s
Ultima420 Pos Manager
Bjarne Claus
Libraries
Turn your manual trades into fully automated profit machines! This powerful MT5 EA takes over the moment you open a position — no delays, no stress. It instantly places Stop Loss and Take Profit, activates customizable trailing, and locks in profits while protecting your capital Perfect for scalpers: Every trade is immediately secured, giving you the freedom to focus on sniping the best entries while the EA handles all the management work in the background. Auto SL/TP Full trailin
SniperkickEA
Mohamed Maguini
Libraries
Questo Expert Advisor (EA) è stato progettato per offrire un'esperienza di trading automatizzata di alto livello, adatta sia ai trader principianti che a quelli esperti. Utilizzando algoritmi avanzati e tecniche di analisi del mercato, l'EA è in grado di identificare opportunità di trading redditizie con precisione e velocità. L'EA è configurabile per operare su vari strumenti finanziari, tra cui forex, indici e materie prime, garantendo una flessibilità senza pari. Le caratteristiche princip
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GiovaGonzalez87
19
GiovaGonzalez87 2025.11.10 15:05 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Racheal Samson
1616
Reply from developer Racheal Samson 2025.11.10 16:15
You could have asked in comments or dm, I responded in message anyways. Do you have any problems using the library? If none, please update your ratings to help others make informed decisions.
Ricardo N
33
Ricardo N 2025.08.17 09:38 
 

This library is amazing. I had some issues because the library was not in the right folder but after fixing that, everything worked. Good job. PS: It seems that LOG_LEVEL_NONE is not working, I get debug level with that or maybe I'm not using it right, anyway, I put LOG_LEVEL_ERROR to not be spammed by logs

Racheal Samson
1616
Reply from developer Racheal Samson 2025.08.17 09:44
The review and rating is also surprisingly amazing to me, it helps me improve and shows people are using the library to solve their WS problems. About LOG_LEVEL, None is the lowest, ERROR is the highest and everything not higher than or equal to ERROR won't be shown. I think I need to push an update to reflect your proposed understanding clearly. Thanks for the feedback
thomasb892
19
thomasb892 2024.10.23 14:25 
 

This, Native WebSocket library by Racheal Samson is fast, handles secure wss:// connections effortlessly, and can manage large data transfers with ease.

I love that it's fully native to MQL5, with no extra installations required.

What really stood out was the author's quick response and genuine willingness to help, making the experience even smoother. Highly recommend both the library and the excellent support behind it!

Racheal Samson
1616
Reply from developer Racheal Samson 2024.10.23 15:17
Thanks for the rating, highly appreciated.
Franck
21
Franck 2024.08.13 13:58 
 

Awesome support from Racheal, thanks for your help setting up the library, keep up the great work ;)

Racheal Samson
1616
Reply from developer Racheal Samson 2024.08.13 13:59
I'm glad to be of help, it's what you paid for. I'm always here to help.
David Moffitt
30
David Moffitt 2024.05.28 21:33 
 

Needed some help to work out some kinks with the library and my code. Racheal was quick and attentive to support!

Racheal Samson
1616
Reply from developer Racheal Samson 2024.05.29 00:58
Thanks for the rating, the words are premium and highly appreciated.
Erik Stabij
58
Erik Stabij 2024.01.24 22:08 
 

The library works well and Racheal was very helpfull!

Racheal Samson
1616
Reply from developer Racheal Samson 2024.01.24 22:10
I'm always happy to help. Will be here for you anytime. Thanks for the rating :D
helk3rn
248
helk3rn 2024.01.16 15:23 
 

works good, thx

Racheal Samson
1616
Reply from developer Racheal Samson 2024.01.16 16:59
Thanks for the rating, I'm always here to help.
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