MEXC Spot and Futures EA Connector
- Libraries
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Rajesh Kumar NaitHi, I'm Rajesh, a MQL Developer with a B.Tech in Information Technology. With over 12 years of programming experience, I've transitioned from being a PHP developer, specializing in web development, to a full-time MQL5 programmer and crypto trader. Having expert level experience in coding EA related
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
This library will allow you to send your trades using your MT5 EA bot and its very easy to integrate on any EA which you can do yourself with the script code which is mentioned in documentation. This product allows trading operations via API
For MEXC chart : Renting Crypto Charting for OHLC data or Crypto Ticks with Order Book Depth is optional
- Supports MEXC API calls
- Place Limit, SL Limit and Take Profit Limit Orders
- Place Market, SL-Market, TP-Market orders
- Modify Limit order
- Cancel Order
- Query Orders
- Change Leverage, margin
- Get Position info
and more...