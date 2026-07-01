MEXC Spot and Futures EA Connector

This library will allow you to send your trades using your MT5 EA bot and its very easy to integrate on any EA which you can do yourself with the script code which is mentioned in documentation. This product allows trading operations via API

For MEXC chart : Renting Crypto Charting for OHLC data or Crypto Ticks with Order Book Depth is optional

- Supports MEXC API calls

- Place Limit, SL Limit and Take Profit Limit Orders

- Place Market, SL-Market, TP-Market orders

- Modify Limit order

- Cancel Order

- Query Orders

- Change Leverage, margin

- Get Position info

and more...

Script Documentation