TG Risk Service Manager MT5

Introducing "TG Risk Service Manager" — your comprehensive toolkit for swift and precise risk management and lot size calculations in the dynamic world of trading. Designed to streamline development processes and enhance trading strategies, this indispensable library equips developers with essential tools for optimizing risk assessment and trade profitability.

Metatrader4 VersionAll Products | Contact

 

Key Features:


  1. Efficient Lot Size Calculation: Harness the power of precise lot size computation for optimal risk management. With "TG Risk Service Manager," developers can effortlessly determine the appropriate lot size based on specified risk amounts and stop loss sizes, empowering them to execute strategies with confidence and precision.

  2. Unified Interface: TG Trade Service Manager" provides a unified interface for MQL4 and MQL5, streamlining trade management processes across platforms.

  3. Target Price Calculation: Seamlessly calculate target prices to achieve desired profit objectives. Whether aiming to attain a specific monetary goal with a given lot size or strategizing for profit targets, this feature equips developers with invaluable insights to guide their trading decisions effectively.

  4. Averaging Strategies Optimization: Unlock the potential of averaging strategies with advanced computation capabilities. From computing averaging open prices for designated magic numbers or instruments to determining optimal averaging take profit levels for batch trades, "TG Risk Service Manager" empowers developers to maximize profitability and mitigate risks with ease.

Experience the efficiency, accuracy, and versatility of "TG Risk Service Manager" — your indispensable companion for mastering risk management and optimizing trading strategies in the competitive world of financial markets.


#import "TG_RiskServiceLib.ex5"
double   AveragingPriceForBatch(ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type, int profitPoints, int magicNumber, string symbol);
double   GetLotsBasedOnStopLossPrice(double stopLossPrice, double riskMoney, ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type, double entryPrice, string symbol);
double   GetLotsBasedOnStopLossPoints(int stopLossPoints, double riskMoney, ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type, double entryPrice, string symbol);
double   GetTargetPriceBasedOnLotsAndMoneyAmmount(double positionSize, double moneyAmmount, ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type, int targetType = 0, double entryPrice = 0, string symbol = NULL);
double   RunningProfitCash(int magicNumber = 0, string symbol = NULL, int type = -1, bool withTaxes = true);
double   RunningProfitBalancePercent(int magicNumber = 0, string symbol = NULL, int type = -1, bool withTaxes = true);
double   GetRiskMoneyFromPercentBalance(double riskPercent);
double   AveragingTakeProfitForBatch(ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type, int magicNumber, string symbol, int profitPoints = 0);
#import
BEFORE USING YOU HAVE TO IMPORT THE LIBRARY LIKE MY EXAMPLE ABOVE


How to use Examples:

   const int TEST_MAGIC_NUMER             =  123;
   const string TEST_SYMBOL               = "EURUSD";
   const double TEST_RISK_MONEY_AMMOUNT   = 100.0;       //Value in Account Currency (USD/GBP/EUR)


   //Returns the average open price of a transaction batch
   double averagingPrice = AveragingPriceForBatch(
                              ORDER_TYPE_BUY,
                              TEST_MAGIC_NUMER,
                              TEST_SYMBOL
                           );



   //GetLotsBasedOnStopLossPrice
   //Option1 - DBL - GetLotsBasedOnStopLossPrice

   double testEntryPrice = 1.00500;
   double testStopLossPrice = 1.00100;

   //Returns lotSize based on stop loss PRICE
   double lotsPrice = GetLotsBasedOnStopLossPrice(
                         testStopLossPrice,
                         TEST_RISK_MONEY_AMMOUNT,
                         ORDER_TYPE_BUY,
                         testEntryPrice,
                         TEST_SYMBOL
                      );


//   //GetLotsBasedOnStopLossPoints
//   //Option1 - INT - GetLotsBasedOnStopLossPrice

   //Returns lotSize based on stop loss size in POINTS
   int stopLossPoints = 400;
   double lotsPoints = GetLotsBasedOnStopLossPoints(
                          stopLossPoints,
                          TEST_RISK_MONEY_AMMOUNT,
                          ORDER_TYPE_BUY,
                          testEntryPrice,
                          TEST_SYMBOL
                       );

   //Both methods return same lot if the parameters are the same
   // in this case testEntryPrice(1.00500) - testStopLossPrice(1.00100) = stopLossPoints(400)
   bool areEqual = (lotsPoints == lotsPrice) ?  true : false;


   // in this case returns 1/100 * Balance
   double riskMoneyFromPercentBalance = GetRiskMoneyFromPercentBalance(1);

   //returns the running profit as a percentage
   //if Balance is 10.000USD and RunningProfit is -1000 then  RunningProfitBalancePercent() will return 10.0 (%)
   //this can be customized to work with magic number,symbol, orderType
   double runningProfitBalancePercent = RunningProfitBalancePercent();


   //returns the running profit as absolute value
   //this can be customized to work with magic number,symbol, orderType
   double runningProfitCash = RunningProfitCash();

   
   //Computes the take profit for a batch of trades
   //last parameter is "points" which specifies how many points should the batch be in profit
   //in this example AveragingTakeProfitForBatch returns a price where the whole batch of transactions will be 100 points in profit
   double averageTakeProfitbatch = AveragingTakeProfitForBatch(ORDER_TYPE_BUY, TEST_MAGIC_NUMER, TEST_SYMBOL, 100);


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BlitzGeist Telegram Notifier
Seyedsepehr Kimiai
Libraries
BlitzGeist Telegram Notifier – Stay Connected to Your Trades Anywhere! BlitzGeist Telegram Notifier is a powerful tool that instantly connects your MetaTrader 5 account with Telegram . No matter where you are – you will always receive real-time notifications about your trading activity directly on your phone, PC, or any device with Telegram installed. Perfect for traders who want professional trade reporting, transparency, and risk management monitoring . ️ Key Features Easy Configuratio
TupoT3
Li Guo Yin
Libraries
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Li Guo Yin
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[Gold Intelligent Trading EA | Risk Control is Steady, Profit Breakthrough] The intelligent trading EA, which is customized for the fluctuation characteristics of gold, takes the hard-core trading system as the core, and each order is derived from the accurate judgment of market trends and supporting pressures by quantitative models, so as to eliminate subjective interference and make trading decisions more objective and efficient. Equipped with multi-dimensional risk control system, dynamic s
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Automatic Replenishment Trading Within a Defined Range The EA operates only within the predefined price range . When an order is closed, filled, or cancelled (reducing the total number of orders), the EA will automatically place new orders to maintain the continuous operation of the trading strategy. This EA is designed for ranging / sideways market conditions . You can control the total number of orders using Max Orders . Example: Max Orders: 8 Active trades: 2 Pending Buy Limit orders: 6 In t
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Automatic Replenishment Trading Within a Defined Range The EA operates   only within the predefined price range . When an order is   closed, filled, or cancelled   (reducing the total number of orders), the EA will   automatically place new orders   to maintain the continuous operation of the trading strategy. This EA is   designed for ranging / sideways market conditions . You can control the total number of orders using   Max Orders . Example: Max Orders:   8 Active trades:   2 Pending Sell L
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️ 1. Interactive User Interface (UI) Dual-Tab System: Cleanly separates execution tools (TRADE) from configuration (️ SETTINGS) to keep the chart clutter-free. Dark/Light Mode: Instantly switch between themes using the ️/ emoji button to match your chart background. Live P&L Dashboard: Real-time display of Account Balance, Equity, Floating Profit/Loss (in USD and %), Total Positions (Buys/Sells), Total Lot Exposure, and current Spread. On-Chart Direct Editing: Change any setting (Lot Size,
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ProTradeLib - Professional MQL5 Trading Library Complete Developer Toolkit for MetaTrader 5 ProTradeLib is a production-ready, single-file MQL5 include library designed for professional developers building Expert Advisors and trading systems. With seven integrated modules, it provides all the essential building blocks needed to create robust, feature-rich trading applications. Key Features 1. Risk Manager Calculate lot sizes based on account balance percentage, fixed USD risk, or fixed lots Enfo
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SmartStructureLib — Smart Money Concepts Engine for MQL5 Developers SmartStructureLib is a professional-grade MQL5 library that gives developers a complete Smart Money Concepts calculation engine they can embed directly into any Expert Advisor or indicator. Instead of building SMC detection logic from scratch, you include one file and call clean, readable methods that handle all the heavy lifting behind the scenes. The library is built around seven focused modules. The Structure Engine detects B
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