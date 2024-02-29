Niguru Automatic Trailing for MT5

NATS (Niguru Automatic Trailing Stop) will help you achieve more profits, by setting the trailing stop automatically. Pair this NATS application with EA, or can also be used as a complement to manual trading.





A trailing stop is a powerful tool in trading that combines risk management and profit optimization.





A trailing stop is a type of market order that sets a stop-loss at a percentage below the market price of an asset, rather than a fixed number. It dynamically adjusts as the asset’s price fluctuates.





By trailing the stop loss at a specific percentage below the market price, traders can limit potential losses. If the price moves against the trade, the stop will automatically adjust, ensuring that losses are contained.





As the asset’s price rises, the trailing stop adjusts to the new higher price. This ensures that profits are locked in while allowing the trade to remain open.

Trailing stops follow the market, allowing you to capture additional gains as long as the price moves in your favor.

Unlike fixed stop-loss orders, trailing stops adapt to changing market conditions, maximizing profit potential.





Trailing stops allow you to secure profits without prematurely closing a winning trade. They let you ride the trend while protecting gains.