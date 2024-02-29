Niguru Automatic Trailing for MT5

NATS (Niguru Automatic Trailing Stop) will help you achieve more profits, by setting the trailing stop automatically. Pair this NATS application with EA, or can also be used as a complement to manual trading.

A trailing stop is a powerful tool in trading that combines risk management and profit optimization. 

A trailing stop is a type of market order that sets a stop-loss at a percentage below the market price of an asset, rather than a fixed number. It dynamically adjusts as the asset’s price fluctuates.

By trailing the stop loss at a specific percentage below the market price, traders can limit potential losses. If the price moves against the trade, the stop will automatically adjust, ensuring that losses are contained.

As the asset’s price rises, the trailing stop adjusts to the new higher price. This ensures that profits are locked in while allowing the trade to remain open.
Trailing stops follow the market, allowing you to capture additional gains as long as the price moves in your favor.
Unlike fixed stop-loss orders, trailing stops adapt to changing market conditions, maximizing profit potential.

Trailing stops allow you to secure profits without prematurely closing a winning trade. They let you ride the trend while protecting gains.
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*****The main trading is XAUUSD. If testing, it is recommended to adjust to XAUUSD. Other trading targets cannot guarantee profitability********* If you need to test, please leave a message (I will reply as soon as I see it). In order to protect the work results, specific parameters need to be entered. The default parameters of the system cannot achieve the effect shown in the screenshot pullback! If you need to test, please leave a message (I will reply as soon as I see it). In order to prot
Artificial Intelligence ML
Omega J Msigwa
Libraries
This product has been on development for the past 3 years, It is the most advanced codebase for working with all kinds of Artificial intelligence and machine learning code in MQL5 programming language. It has been used to create many AI powered trading robots and indicators in MetaTrader 5. This is a premium version of the free and open source project on machine learning for MQL5, linked here:  https://github.com/MegaJoctan/MALE5 . The free version has fewer features, less documented, and poorly
Shawrie
Kevin Kipkoech
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This Pine Script implements a Gaussian Channel + Stochastic RSI Strategy for TradingView . It calculates a Gaussian Weighted Moving Average (GWMA) and its standard deviation to form an upper and lower channel. A Stochastic RSI is also computed to determine momentum. A long position is entered when the price closes above the upper Gaussian band and the Stoch RSI K-line crosses above D-line . The position is exited when the price falls back below the upper band. The script includes commission, cap
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