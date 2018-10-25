Absolute currency strength for MT5

4.25

Indicator measures strength of each currency in your list.


Main idea:

It simply iterates through all combinations of pairs and adds difference between open and close in percent.

Parameters:

  • List of currencies - what currencies will be calculated (maximum is 8)
  • Calculation type - from which data will be strength calculated
  • Calculation data input - used as input related to calculation type
  • Symbol suffix - used in case of suffix on symbols, e.g: when your symbols look like EURUSDm, EURUSDmicro etc. (suffix is "m", "micro")

Calculation type:

From which source are open and close prices taken.

  • RAW - raw data
  • MA - simple moving average with period taken from "Calculation data"

Reviews 6
Tt70598732
44
Tt70598732 2023.02.13 11:00 
 

.

King Phoenix
18
King Phoenix 2022.07.10 12:54 
 

I think this Indicator is very good. There are not many indicators in mt5, so it is useful.

genki_mono
14
genki_mono 2022.07.03 17:46 
 

まだつかってないけど良さげですね。

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This indicator is fully user-adjustable, calculates corellation between all symbols, which you want. Indicator is real-time updated and fully automated.  You can adjust a lot of parameters. Calculation Parameters List of symbols: write all symbol, which you want to calculate, just separate them by comma Calculated bars: amount of bars from which will be calculated Time frame: time period of calculation Used price: used price - 0 (CLOSE), 1 (OPEN), 2 (HIGH), 3 (LOW), 4 (MEDIAN), 5 (TYPICAL), 6 (
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Tt70598732
44
Tt70598732 2023.02.13 11:00 
 

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King Phoenix
18
King Phoenix 2022.07.10 12:54 
 

I think this Indicator is very good. There are not many indicators in mt5, so it is useful.

genki_mono
14
genki_mono 2022.07.03 17:46 
 

まだつかってないけど良さげですね。

佐々木佳奈
36
佐々木佳奈 2020.11.28 03:43 
 

ドル系はイイかも!

[Deleted] 2019.01.14 06:12 
 

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sunnychow
9043
sunnychow 2019.01.12 16:43 
 

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