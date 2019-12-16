Goliath Mt5
- Libraries
- Nicolokondwani Biscaldi
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Properties:
- The Library trades 10 currency pairs (USDCHF, EURCHF, EURGBP, AUDUSD, USDCAD, GBPUSD, EURUSD, NZDUSD, CADCHF, EURAUD, EURCAD, AUDJPY)
- The Library does not use martingale
- The Library sets a fixed stop loss and take profit for all orders
- The Library only trades a user input volume
- The Library can be installed on any currency pair and any timeframe
Recommendations:
- Before using on a real account, test the Library on a Demo Account (spread no more than 5 for 4 - digit quotes)
- On the Parameters don't use high lot, just start an account with 100$.
Before allowing the Library to trade on a particular currency pair, test the symbol on a Demo Account on your Broker, as the Library is sensitive to spread and execution speed.You need to contact me for the file for the usage of the lot size on the parameter!