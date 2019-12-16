Goliath Mt5

Goliath MT5 - scalper fully automated Expert Advisor for medium-volatile forex markets


Properties:

  • The Library trades 10 currency pairs (USDCHF, EURCHF, EURGBP, AUDUSD, USDCAD, GBPUSD, EURUSD, NZDUSD, CADCHF, EURAUD, EURCAD, AUDJPY)
  • The Library does not use martingale
  • The Library sets a fixed stop loss and take profit for all orders
  • The Library only trades a user input volume
  • The Library can be installed on any currency pair and any timeframe

Recommendations:

  • Before using on a real account, test the Library on a Demo Account (spread no more than 5 for 4 - digit quotes)
  • On the Parameters don't use high lot, just start an account with 100$.
You need to contact me for the file for the usage of the lot size on the parameter!

Before allowing the Library to trade on a particular currency pair, test the symbol on a Demo Account on your Broker, as the Library is sensitive to spread and execution speed. 




























































