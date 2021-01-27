Gold plucking machine

Gold plucking machine is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold. The operation is based on opening orders using the Fast and Slow lines indicator, thus the EA works according to the "Trend Follow" strategy, which means following the trend.

Use grid strategy to place orders without stop loss operation, so please make sure the account has sufficient funds.

magic number - is a special number that the EA assigns to its orders.



Lot Multiplier - lot multiplier for the following orders.

TP - take profit.

Distance - distance between orders.

Fast Line Period - indicator period to generate signals.

Slow Line Period - indicator period to generate signals.

rember

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