Gold plucking machine

Gold plucking machine 

Gold plucking machine is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold. The operation is based on opening orders using the Fast and Slow lines indicator, thus the EA works according to the "Trend Follow" strategy, which means following the trend.

Use grid strategy to place orders without stop loss operation, so please make sure the account has sufficient funds.
  • magic number      - is a special number that the EA assigns to its orders.
  • Lot Multiplier       lot multiplier for the following orders.  
  • TP                        take profit.
  • Distance               - distance between orders.
  • Fast Line Period   - indicator period to generate signals.           
  • Slow Line Period  - indicator period to generate signals.
One of the BEST indicators : https://www.mql5.com/zh/market/product/61384?source=Site+Market+MT5+Indicator+Rating000#  rember  ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ 


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突破交易策略：智能风控系统升级版‌ 当价格突破关键阻力位时，往往意味着趋势的质变时刻。我们的突破交易策略通过三重智能系统——‌动态阈值识别‌、‌量能验证机制‌和‌自适应止损算法‌，帮助交易者精准捕捉这些跃迁机会。 ‌核心优势‌： ‌智能预警‌：实时监测200+技术指标，自动标记潜在突破位 ‌风险对冲‌：突破失败时自动触发0.5秒内止损，保护本金安全 ‌多周期验证‌：结合日线/4小时/1小时数据过滤假信号 ‌实战案例‌： 2025年第二季度，该策略在现货黄金市场实现连续23次有效突破，平均持仓周期缩短至4.7小时，收益率达传统趋势策略的3.2倍。 ‌智能风控系统‌： ‌动态止盈‌：根据ATR指标自动调整止盈位，锁定利润的同时保留上行空间 ‌分级止损‌：首次突破失败后自动切换至1:1盈亏比保护模式，二次突破确认后恢复原策略 本EA依下图设置做黄金1小时图线，经长时期实盘验证年利润达到30多倍，修改参数可以用作比特币和纳斯达克指数都有很好的收益。
Burst Executor D38G
Li Guo Yin
Libraries
[Gold Intelligent Trading EA | Risk Control is Steady, Profit Breakthrough] The intelligent trading EA, which is customized for the fluctuation characteristics of gold, takes the hard-core trading system as the core, and each order is derived from the accurate judgment of market trends and supporting pressures by quantitative models, so as to eliminate subjective interference and make trading decisions more objective and efficient. Equipped with multi-dimensional risk control system, dynamic s
SniperkickEA
Mohamed Maguini
Libraries
Questo Expert Advisor (EA) è stato progettato per offrire un'esperienza di trading automatizzata di alto livello, adatta sia ai trader principianti che a quelli esperti. Utilizzando algoritmi avanzati e tecniche di analisi del mercato, l'EA è in grado di identificare opportunità di trading redditizie con precisione e velocità. L'EA è configurabile per operare su vari strumenti finanziari, tra cui forex, indici e materie prime, garantendo una flessibilità senza pari. Le caratteristiche princip
LSTM Library
Thalles Nascimento De Carvalho
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LSTM Library - Advanced Neural Networks for MetaTrader 5 Professional Neural Network Library for Algorithmic Trading LSTM Library brings the power of recurrent neural networks to your trading strategies in MQL5. This professional-level implementation includes LSTM, BiLSTM, and GRU networks with advanced features typically found only in specialized machine learning frameworks. "The secret to success in Machine Learning for trading lies in proper data treatment. Garbage In, Garbage Out – the quali
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