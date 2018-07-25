OrderBook History Library

3

Order Book, known also as Market Book, market depth, Level 2, - is a dynamically updated table with current volumes of orders to buy and to sell specific financial instument at price levels near Bid and Ask.

MetaTrader 5 provides the means for receiving market book from your broker, but in real time only, without access to its history. The library OrderBook History Library reads market book state in the past from archive files, created by OrderBook Recorder. The library can be embedded into your indicators and expert advisers (source codes are required), and then they can be tested with the market book data in the tester.

In particular, the library is used in the indicator OrderBook Cumulative Indicator and demo expert adviser OrderBook History Playback.

Here is an example of the header file for including the library into your MQL program:

input string OrderBook_FileFolder = "Books";
input bool OrderBook_UseCommonFiles = false;
input int OrderBook_TimeZoneCorrection = 0;

typedef void (*pOnBookEvent)(const string &symbol);

#import "OrderBook History Library.ex5"
void OrderBook_Init(pOnBookEvent ptr, const string folder, const bool common, const int offset);
bool OrderBook_MarketBookAdd(string symbol);
bool OrderBook_MarketBookRelease(string symbol);
bool OrderBook_MarketBookGet(string symbol, MqlBookInfo &bookArray[]);
long OrderBook_MarketBookPeek(string symbol, MqlBookInfo &bookArray[]);
void OrderBook_OnTick();
void OrderBook_OnTimer();
bool OrderBook_CheckForEvents(datetime current);
#import

#ifdef ORDERBOOK_SUBSTITUTE
#define MarketBookAdd OrderBook_MarketBookAdd
#define MarketBookRelease OrderBook_MarketBookRelease
#define MarketBookGet OrderBook_MarketBookGet
#endif

The input parameters are defined for convenience - they should be passed into the function OrderBook_Init.

  • OrderBook_FileFolder - a name of the root folder, where subfolders and files of the market books are stored; by default - "Books"; every subfolder is named according to specific work symbol; for example, the ticker GAZP will form the files MQL5/Files/Books/GAZP/*.hob;
  • OrderBook_UseCommonFiles - an option for reading files from the data folder of the current terminal (false, by default) or from the common data folder for all terminals (true);
  • OrderBook_TimeZoneCorrection - a correction of date and time, which is required in case, that archives are read in a terminal with a timezone, which differs from a timezone of the terminal where the archives were created; specified in seconds; for example, if the market book was saved with the server time in GMT+3, and then it's applied on quotes from a server, where time is in GMT+2, the correction should be 1 hour (-3600 seconds), because times in GMT+2 go 1 hour late in comparison to (i.e. they are 1 hour smaller than) GMT+3; 15:00 in GMT+3 is 14:00 in GMT+2;

Functions

  • OrderBook_Init - initialization of the library, should be called from OnInit; the first parameter should be the event handler OnBookEvent;
  • OrderBook_MarketBookAdd, OrderBook_MarketBookRelease, OrderBook_MarketBookGet - analogous functions to corresponding standard MQL functions; while working online, the standard functions are called internally - this way, emdedding the library will not alter the source code logic; while working in the tester, the library retrieves data from the files; the subscription for market book for current chart's symbol only is allowed;
  • OrderBook_MarketBookPeek - similar to OrderBook_MarketBookGet, but always reading data from files - both in the tester and online; MarketBookGet is never called;
  • OrderBook_OnTick - optional execution of the library for latest tick from OnTick; only for the tester, online does nothing;
  • OrderBook_OnTimer - optional execution of the library for latest known time from OnTimer; only for the tester, online does nothing;
  • OrderBook_CheckForEvents - optional execution of the library from the tester and online, ad hoc - for specified date and time;

Adding the line #define ORDERBOOK_SUBSTITUTE into the source code before including the header file will implicitly replace all calls of the standard market book function with corresponding library's functions.


Due to a well-known bug of MQL5 Market, all libraries are downloaded into MQL5/Scripts/Market folder, not into MQL5/Libraries, where they should be. Please copy the library's ex5-file manually into MQL5/Libraries folder in order for imports to work properly.


Reviews 2
AlexInRush
60
AlexInRush 2020.11.27 11:30 
 

Я уже было хотел делать что-то подобное сам, но подсказали что есть библиотека в магазине для тестирования/отладки стаканных экспертов. Все установил, все работает. Спасибо, разработчику, ты сэкономил мне, возможно, месяцы работы.

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Libraries
A free indicator for those who purchase the full version This indicator is created by this Ai, with your desired settings Artificial Intelligence at your service Have a complete artificial intelligence and use it in your codes This artificial intelligence is trained to tell you on each candle whether the market is moving up or down. In general, artificial intelligence can be used in all markets, all timeframes and all symbols However, due to the increasing complexity and decreasing accuracy of
Close All Orders No1
Jie Tang
Libraries
快速关仓，无需任何操作。 当前版本的一键关仓主要针对的是来不及手动关仓的情况，目前是不分交易标的类别，是对所有的持仓进行关仓。 未来可能升级的方向： 1、分类别、分标的关仓。 适用场景：开了多个标的的仓位，并且波动不一，快速频繁的波动影响了整体的判断。 2、增加只关闭盈利仓位、只关闭亏损仓位。 适用场景：持仓较多，趋势发生变化。 个人建议：一般建议选择一键全部关仓，因为如果行情与持仓方向一致，只关闭盈利仓位无形就是扩大了亏损。如果行情方向与持仓方向相反，只关闭亏损仓位，当前已盈利的后面又会变为亏损，盈利无法变现。 3、按照仓位顺序由大到小关仓、按照仓位顺序由小到大关仓。 适用 场景：行情发生波动，对于未来行情判断把握不确定的，可根据自己需求选择仓位关仓顺序，由大到小关仓的话，可以避免亏损的进一步扩大。 4、减小仓位量，保持绝对的安全距离。 适用 场景：对未来趋势相对确定，不想错过当前行情，但是认为当前持仓体量又有点大，想降低仓位。
BlitzGeist Telegram Notifier
Seyedsepehr Kimiai
Libraries
BlitzGeist Telegram Notifier – Stay Connected to Your Trades Anywhere! BlitzGeist Telegram Notifier is a powerful tool that instantly connects your MetaTrader 5 account with Telegram . No matter where you are – you will always receive real-time notifications about your trading activity directly on your phone, PC, or any device with Telegram installed. Perfect for traders who want professional trade reporting, transparency, and risk management monitoring . ️ Key Features Easy Configuratio
TupoT3
Li Guo Yin
Libraries
突破交易策略：智能风控系统升级版‌ 当价格突破关键阻力位时，往往意味着趋势的质变时刻。我们的突破交易策略通过三重智能系统——‌动态阈值识别‌、‌量能验证机制‌和‌自适应止损算法‌，帮助交易者精准捕捉这些跃迁机会。 ‌核心优势‌： ‌智能预警‌：实时监测200+技术指标，自动标记潜在突破位 ‌风险对冲‌：突破失败时自动触发0.5秒内止损，保护本金安全 ‌多周期验证‌：结合日线/4小时/1小时数据过滤假信号 ‌实战案例‌： 2025年第二季度，该策略在现货黄金市场实现连续23次有效突破，平均持仓周期缩短至4.7小时，收益率达传统趋势策略的3.2倍。 ‌智能风控系统‌： ‌动态止盈‌：根据ATR指标自动调整止盈位，锁定利润的同时保留上行空间 ‌分级止损‌：首次突破失败后自动切换至1:1盈亏比保护模式，二次突破确认后恢复原策略 本EA依下图设置做黄金1小时图线，经长时期实盘验证年利润达到30多倍，修改参数可以用作比特币和纳斯达克指数都有很好的收益。
Burst Executor D38G
Li Guo Yin
Libraries
[Gold Intelligent Trading EA | Risk Control is Steady, Profit Breakthrough] The intelligent trading EA, which is customized for the fluctuation characteristics of gold, takes the hard-core trading system as the core, and each order is derived from the accurate judgment of market trends and supporting pressures by quantitative models, so as to eliminate subjective interference and make trading decisions more objective and efficient. Equipped with multi-dimensional risk control system, dynamic s
SniperkickEA
Mohamed Maguini
Libraries
Questo Expert Advisor (EA) è stato progettato per offrire un'esperienza di trading automatizzata di alto livello, adatta sia ai trader principianti che a quelli esperti. Utilizzando algoritmi avanzati e tecniche di analisi del mercato, l'EA è in grado di identificare opportunità di trading redditizie con precisione e velocità. L'EA è configurabile per operare su vari strumenti finanziari, tra cui forex, indici e materie prime, garantendo una flessibilità senza pari. Le caratteristiche princip
LSTM Library
Thalles Nascimento De Carvalho
Libraries
LSTM Library - Advanced Neural Networks for MetaTrader 5 Professional Neural Network Library for Algorithmic Trading LSTM Library brings the power of recurrent neural networks to your trading strategies in MQL5. This professional-level implementation includes LSTM, BiLSTM, and GRU networks with advanced features typically found only in specialized machine learning frameworks. "The secret to success in Machine Learning for trading lies in proper data treatment. Garbage In, Garbage Out – the quali
Gold EA Scalper buylimit CN
Chan Zhen Nam
Libraries
Automatic Replenishment Trading Within a Defined Range The EA operates only within the predefined price range . When an order is closed, filled, or cancelled (reducing the total number of orders), the EA will automatically place new orders to maintain the continuous operation of the trading strategy. This EA is designed for ranging / sideways market conditions . You can control the total number of orders using Max Orders . Example: Max Orders: 8 Active trades: 2 Pending Buy Limit orders: 6 In t
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WalkForwardOptimizer MT5
Stanislav Korotky
3.78 (9)
Libraries
WalkForwardOptimizer library allows you to perform rolling and cluster walk-forward optimization of expert advisers (EA) in MetaTrader 5. To use the library include its header file WalkForwardOptimizer.mqh into your EA source code, add call provided functions as appropriate. Once the library is embedded into EA, you may start optimization according to the procedure described in the User guide . When it's finished, intermediate results are saved into a CSV file and some special global variables.
RenkoFromRealTicks
Stanislav Korotky
4.67 (3)
Utilities
This non-trading expert utilizes so called custom symbols feature ( available in MQL API as well) to build renko charts based on history of real ticks of selected standard symbol. RenkoFromRealTicks generates custom symbol quotes, thus you may open many charts to apply different EAs and indicators to the renko. It also transmits real ticks to update renko charts in real time. The generated renko chart uses M1 timeframe. It makes no sense to switch the renko chart to a timeframe other than M1. T
ADXS
Stanislav Korotky
5 (3)
Indicators
Ever wondered why standard ADX is made unsigned and what if it would be kept signed? This indicator gives the answer, which allows you to trade more efficient. This indicator calculates ADX values using standard formulae, but excludes operation of taking the module of ADX values, which is forcedly added into ADX for some reason. In other words, the indicator preserves natural signs of ADX values, which makes it more consistent, easy to use, and gives signals earlier than standard ADX. Strictly s
AutomaticZigZag
Stanislav Korotky
4.5 (2)
Indicators
This is a non-parametric ZigZag providing 4 different methods of calculation. Upward edge continues on new bars while their `highs` are above highest `low` among previous bars, downward edge continues on next bars while their `lows` are below lowest `high` among previous; Gann swing: upward edge continues while `highs` and `lows` are higher than on the left adjacent bar, downward edge continues while `highs` and `lows` are lower than on the left adjacent bar. Inside bars (with lower `high` and
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CustomVolumeDelta
Stanislav Korotky
5 (1)
Indicators
This indicator displays volume delta (of either tick volume or real volume) encoded in a custom symbol, generated by special expert advisers, such as RenkoFromRealTicks . MetaTrader does not allow negative values in the volumes, this is why we need to encode deltas in a special way, and then use CustomVolumeDelta indicator to decode and display the deltas. This indicator is applicable only for custom instruments generated in appropriate way (with signed volumes encoded). It makes no sense to ap
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OrderBook Cumulative Indicator
Stanislav Korotky
5 (1)
Indicators
Order Book, known also as Market Book, market depth, Level 2, - is a dynamically updated table with current volumes of orders to buy and to sell specific financial instument at price levels near Bid and Ask. MetaTrader 5 provides the means for receiving market book from your broker, but in real time only, without access to its history. The indicator OrderBook Cumulative Indicator accumulates market book data online and visualizes them on the chart. In addition, the indicator can show the market
TrueVolumeSurrogate MT5
Stanislav Korotky
5 (1)
Indicators
This indicator provides a true volume surrogate based on tick volumes. It uses a specific formula for calculation of a near to real estimation of trade volumes distribution , which may be very handy for instruments where only tick volumes are available. Please note that absolute values of the indicator do not correspond to any real volumes data, but the distribution itself, including overall shape and behavior, is similar to real volumes' shape and behavior of related instruments (for example, c
VolumeDeltaMT5
Stanislav Korotky
Indicators
This indicator provides the analysis of tick volume deltas. It calculates tick volumes for buys and sells separately, and their delta on every bar, and displays volumes by price clusters (cells) within a specified bar (usually the latest one). This is a limited substitution of market delta analysis based on real volumes, which are not available on Forex. The indicator displays the following data in its sub-window: light-blue histogram - buy (long) volumes; orange histogram - sell (short) volumes
OrderBook History Playback
Stanislav Korotky
Utilities
Order Book, known also as Market Book, market depth, Level 2, - is a dynamically updated table with current volumes of orders to buy and to sell specific financial instument at price levels near Bid and Ask. MetaTrader 5 provides the means for receiving market book from your broker, but in real time only, without access to its history. This expert adviser OrderBook History Playback allows you to playback the market book events on the history using files, created by OrderBook Recorder . The exper
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WalkForwardDemo MT5
Stanislav Korotky
Experts
WalkForwardDemo is an expert adviser (EA) demonstrating how the built-in library WalkForwardOptimizer (WFO) for walk-forward optimization works. It allows you to easily optimize, view and analyze your EA performance and robustness in unknown trading conditions of future. You may find more details about walk-forward optimization in Wikipedia . Once you have performed optimization using WFO, the library generates special global variables (saved in an "archived" file with GVF-extension) and a CSV-f
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RenkoChartsDemo
Stanislav Korotky
Utilities
This is a demo version of a non-trading expert , which utilizes so called the custom symbols feature ( available in MQL as well ) to build renko charts based on historical quotes of selected standard symbol and to refresh renko in real-time according to new ticks. Also it translates real ticks to the renko charts, which allows other EAs and indicators to trade and analyze renko. Place the EA on a chart of a working instrument. The lesser timeframe of the source chart is, the more precise resulti
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RenkoCharts
Stanislav Korotky
Utilities
This non-trading expert utilizes so called custom symbols feature ( available in MQL as well ) to build renko charts based on historical quotes of selected standard symbol and to refresh renko in real-time according to new ticks. Also, it translates real ticks to the renko charts, which allows other EAs and indicators to trade and analyze renko. Place RenkoCharts on a chart of a work instrument. The lesser timeframe of the source chart is, the more precise resulting renko chart is, but the lesse
SOMFX1Builder
Stanislav Korotky
5 (1)
Utilities
If you like trading by candle patterns and want to reinforce this approach by modern technologies, this script is for you. In fact, it is a part of a toolbox, that includes a neural network engine implementing Self-Organizing Map (SOM) for candle patterns recognition, prediction, and provides you with an option to explore input and resulting data. The toolbox contains: SOMFX1Builder  - this script for training neural networks; it builds a file with generalized data about most characteristic pric
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Comparator
Stanislav Korotky
4.75 (4)
Indicators
This indicator compares the price changes during the specified period for the current symbol and other reference symbol. It allows to analyze the similar movements of highly correlated symbols, such as XAUUSD and XAGUSD, and find their occasional convergences and divergences for trading opportunities. The indicator displays the following buffers: light-green thick line - price changes of the current symbol for TimeGap bars; light-blue thin line - price changes of the reference symbol ( LeadSymbo
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ReturnAutoScale
Stanislav Korotky
5 (2)
Indicators
The indicator calculates running total of linear weighted returns. It transforms rates into integrated and difference-stationary time series with distinctive buy and sell zones. Buy zones are shown in blue, sell zones in red. Parameters: period - number of bars to use for linear weighted calculation; default value - 96; smoothing - period for EMA; default value - 5; mode - an integer value for choosing calculation mode: 0 - long term trading; 1 - medium term trading; 2 - short term trading; defa
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PointsVsBars
Stanislav Korotky
Indicators
This indicator provides a statistical analysis of price changes (in points) versus time delta (in bars). It calculates a matrix of full statistics about price changes during different time periods, and displays either distribution of returns in points for requested bar delta, or distribution of time deltas in bars for requested return. Please, note, that the indicator values are always a number of times corresponding price change vs bar delta occurred in history. Parameters: HistoryDepth - numbe
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OrderBook Recorder
Stanislav Korotky
Utilities
Order Book, known also as Market Book, market depth, Level 2, - is a dynamically updated table with current volumes of orders to buy and to sell specific financial instument at price levels near Bid and Ask. MetaTrader 5 provides the means for receiving market book from your broker in real time. The expert OrderBook Recorder records market book changes and stores them in local files for further usage in indicators and expert adviser, including testing in the tester. The expert stores market book
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HZZM
Stanislav Korotky
4 (1)
Indicators
This is an adaptive ZigZag based on modification of  HZZ indicator (original source code is available in this article ). Most important changes in this version: two additional indicator buffers added for zigzag evolution monitoring - they show cross signs at points where zigzag direction first changes; zigzag range (H) autodetection on day by day basis; time-dependent adjustment of zigzag range. Parameters: H - zigzag range in points; this parameter is similar to original HZZ, but it can take 0
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WalkForwardBuilder MT5
Stanislav Korotky
Utilities
This script allows performing a walk-forward analysis of trading experts based on the data collected by the WalkForwardLight MT5 library. The script builds a cluster walk forward report and rolling walk forward reports that refine it, in the form of a single HTML page. This script is optional, as the library automatically generates the report immediate after the optimization in the tester is complete. However, the script is convenient because it allows using the same collected data to rebuild th
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Year2Year
Stanislav Korotky
Indicators
This indicator shows price changes for the same days in past years. D1 timeframe is required. This is a predictor indicator that finds D1 bars for the same days in past 8 years and shows their relative price changes on the current chart. Parameters: LookForward - number of days (bars) to show "future" price changes; default is 5; Offset - number of days (bars) to shift back in history; default is 0; ShowAverage - mode switch; true - show mean value for all 8 years and deviation bounds; false - s
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OrderBook Utilities
Stanislav Korotky
Utilities
OrderBook Utilities is a script, which performs several service operations on order book hob-files, created by OrderBook Recorder . The script processes a file for work symbol of the current chart. The file date is selected by means of the input parameter CustomDate (if it's filled in) or by the point where the script is dropped on the chart. Depending from the operation, useful information is written into the log, and optionally new file is created. The operation is selected by the input parame
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Mirror
Stanislav Korotky
Indicators
This indicator predicts rate changes based on the chart display principle. It uses the idea that the price fluctuations consist of "action" and "reaction" phases, and the "reaction" is comparable and similar to the "action", so mirroring can be used to predict it. The indicator has three parameters: predict - the number of bars for prediction (24 by default); depth - the number of past bars that will be used as mirror points; for all depth mirroring points an MA is calculated and drawn on the ch
ExtraMajorLevelExtremums
Stanislav Korotky
Indicators
If you like trading crosses (such as AUDJPY, CADJPY, EURCHF, and similar), you should take into account what happens with major currencies (especially, USD and EUR) against the work pair: for example, while trading AUDJPY, important levels from AUDUSD and USDJPY may have an implicit effect. This indicator allows you to view hidden levels, calculated from the major rates. It finds nearest extremums in major quotes for specified history depth, which most likely form resistence or support levels, a
EvoLevels
Stanislav Korotky
Indicators
The indicator displays most prominent price levels and their changes in history. It dynamically detects regions where price movements form attractors and shows up to 8 of them. The attractors can serve as resistance or support levels and outer bounds for rates. Parameters: WindowSize - number of bars in the sliding window which is used for detection of attractors; default is 100; MaxBar - number of bars to process (for performance optimization); default is 1000; when the indicator is called from
ExtraMovingPivots
Stanislav Korotky
Indicators
This is an intraday indicator that uses conventional formulae for daily and weekly levels of pivot, resistance and support, but updates them dynamically bar by bar. It answers the question how pivot levels would behave if every bar were considered as the last bar of a day. At every point in time, it takes N latest bars into consideration, where N is either the number of bars in a day (round the clock, i.e. in 24h) or the number of bars in a week - for daily and weekly levels correspondingly. So,
ResistanceAndSupportDensityFunction
Stanislav Korotky
Indicators
Most of traders use resistance and support levels for trading, and many people draw these levels as lines that go through extremums on a chart. When someone does this manually, he normally does this his own way, and every trader finds different lines as important. How can one be sure that his vision is correct? This indicator helps to solve this problem. It builds a complete set of virtual lines of resistance and support around current price and calculates density function for spatial distributi
ExtraMajorMultiChannels
Stanislav Korotky
Indicators
The indicator draws a histogram of important levels for several major currencies attached to the current cross rates. It is intended for using on charts of crosses. It displays a histogram calculated from levels of nearest extremums of related major currencies. For example, hidden levels for AUDJPY can be detected by analyzing extremums of AUD and JPY rates against USD, EUR, GBP, and CHF. All instruments built from these currencies must be available on the client. This is an extended version of
StatBars
Stanislav Korotky
Indicators
The indicator provides a statistic histogram of estimated price movements for intraday bars. It builds a histogram of average price movements for every intraday bar in history, separately for each day of week. Bars with movements above standard deviation or with higher percentage of buys than sells, or vice versa, can be used as direct trading signals. The indicator looks up current symbol history and sums up returns on every single intraday bar on a specific day of week. For example, if current
PriceProbability
Stanislav Korotky
Indicators
This is an easy to use signal indicator which shows and alerts probability measures for buys and sells in near future. It is based on statistical data gathered on existing history and takes into account all observed price changes versus corresponding bar intervals in the past. The statistical calculations use the same matrix as another related indicator - PointsVsBars. Once the indicator is placed on a chart, it shows 2 labels with current estimation of signal probability and alerts when signal
CCFpExtra
Stanislav Korotky
Indicators
CCFpExtra is an extended version of the classic cluster indicator - CCFp. This is the MT4 version of indicator  CCFpExt available for MT5. Despite the fact that MT5 version was published first, it is MT4 version which was initially developed and tested, long before MT4 market was launched. Main Features Arbitrary groups of tickers or currencies are supported: can be Forex, CFDs, futures, spot, indices; Time alignment of bars for different symbols with proper handling of possibly missing bars, in
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Flying Dutchman
246
Flying Dutchman 2021.09.18 22:35 
 

Full of bugs. Doesn't work

Stanislav Korotky
52912
Reply from developer Stanislav Korotky 2024.09.29 00:06
I'm very sorry, but it works ok for many people. You're doing something wrong, but did not provide technical details... As it turned out, you used beta version of MT5 compiler incompatible with current (to that moment) release. All products must be compiled for release versions only. After a new MT5 release was published, recompiled version of the lib was published and worked for you as expected. But you did not change your rating.
AlexInRush
60
AlexInRush 2020.11.27 11:30 
 

Я уже было хотел делать что-то подобное сам, но подсказали что есть библиотека в магазине для тестирования/отладки стаканных экспертов. Все установил, все работает. Спасибо, разработчику, ты сэкономил мне, возможно, месяцы работы.

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