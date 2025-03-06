Margin Required and Max Lot Size Can Open
- Libraries
- Muhammad Usman Siddique
- Version: 1.0
The UZFX™ - Margin Required and Max Lot Size script for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) is designed to help traders quickly determine the margin required to open a 1-lot position and calculate the maximum lot size they can trade based on their current account equity. This tool is essential for risk management and position sizing, allowing traders to plan their trades efficiently.
Features:
- Calculates the margin required for opening a 1-lot trade on the selected symbol.
- Determines the maximum lot size a trader can open based on available equity.
- Uses the current Ask price for accurate margin calculation.
- Displays results directly on the chart using the Comment function.
- Helps traders optimize their position sizing while managing leverage and risk.
Usage:
- Attach the script to the chart of the desired trading symbol.
- The script will calculate and display:
- Margin required for 1 lot
- Maximum tradable lot size based on available equity
- The results will appear in the top-left corner of the chart.
Note:
- The script uses a BUY order type for margin calculation.
- The maximum lot size is calculated based on equity, not free margin.
- This script does not place trades; it is purely for informational purposes.
User didn't leave any comment to the rating