Aegis Flow X is a professional algorithmic trading system engineered for long-term survival and consistent cash flow generation. Unlike traditional grid systems that prioritize aggressive gains at the risk of margin calls, our core philosophy is "Capital Preservation First."

This EA is designed specifically for AUDCAD (H1), exploiting its mean-reversion properties with a proprietary "Smart Exit" engine.

📊 Real Monitoring

Live Performance: Please view the screenshots for verified real-account performance. The system has passed stress tests from 2019 to present, covering the COVID-19 crash and the 2022 global inflation trends.

🛡️ Key Features

1. Smart Basket Exit (No "Death Grid") The system does not aim to close every single order in profit. Instead, it calculates the Weighted Average Cost of the entire basket. When the market retraces, the EA closes the whole basket at a small net profit (or break-even), significantly reducing the time your capital is exposed to floating drawdown.

2. Adaptive Dynamic Spacing Grid distances are not fixed. The algorithm analyzes market volatility (ATR) in real-time. During high-impact news or strong trends, the grid expands to prevent taking too many orders too quickly.

3. Trend & Risk Filters

RSI + MA Filter: Prevents entering trades at the peak of an exhausted trend.

Spread Filter: Avoids trading during low-liquidity hours (spread widening).

News Protection: Compatible with news filter settings (optional).

✅ Proven Scalability: Tested and verified on accounts ranging from $1,000 to $100,000.



Proven Settings for Every Trader:

🥈 The Grower ($1,000): Aggressive settings to flip small accounts.

🥇 The Earner ($10,000): The Sweet Spot. Balanced settings (Risk 1000 / Grid 250) designed to generate consistent monthly income while surviving 2000+ point moves.

💎 The Preserver ($100,000): Institutional settings. Low drawdown, steady growth (+176% Net Profit), designed for prop firms and large capital.

⚙️ Recommendations

Symbol: AUDCAD

Timeframe: H1 (1 Hour)

Account Type: HEDGING accounts only (Netting is not supported).

Minimum Balance: $1,000 for Low Risk (0.01 lots) $500 for Aggressive (Not recommended for beginners)

VPS: A VPS with low latency (<20ms) is highly recommended.

🔧 Parameters (Inputs)