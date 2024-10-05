Night Scalper by NoCap FX

4.74

Introducing Night Scalper™

Night Scalper™ is designed to trade AUDNZD during the late hours (Asian session) when volatility is low, hunting for small but consistent mean reversion profits. It doesn’t use risky strategies, like martingale or grid trading. Instead, it relies on strict risk management and every position has a take profit and stoploss.

As stated from day one, the price will continue to increase in $50 increments as the user base and demand grow.

Check out the Live Signal: Live Signal

For any questions or support, please DM me on my MQL5 profile: Contact Me


A Short Reality Check

Forget the ChatGPT/AI and "neural network" marketing hype. Night Scalper™ is a straightforward, mathematically driven, and 100% REAL trading system, which means it will have both good and bad months, just like any professional and realistic strategy.

Night Scalper is a patient EA. When the trading session starts, the EA will place two pending orders (one Buy Limit and one Sell Limit).

  • If the market moves and hits the order open price, the trade activates.

  • If the market is dead, the pending orders will simply expire and be deleted at the end of the session, resulting in zero trades for the day. This is intentional. The strategy is designed to filter out slow moving setups. As long as you see the pending orders being placed in your MT5 terminal, at the time you chose in the inputs, the EA is working as intended. Do not expect trades every day. Expect patience.


What Makes Night Scalper™ a Good Choice?

  • Steady Long Term Growth: No insane 'ALL IN' strategies.
  • Real Trading Mechanics: Expect both winning and losing periods.
  • No Multi Day Exposure: All trades are forced to close within a chosen time window.
  • Solid Risk Management: NO Martingale, NO Grid, NO Hedging. Every single position has a strict Take Profit and Stop Loss.
  • Start Small: Start with just $100; no need to risk huge capital from the get-go.


Technical Setup

  • Currency Pair: AUDNZD (Can be tested on any mean reversion friendly pairings: AUD, CAD, NZD, CHF)
  • Timeframe: ANY TIMEFRAME
  • Settings: Requires specific optimization (Covered in the Setup Guide).
  • Minimum Leverage: 1:300
  • Account Type: Low Spread / Raw / Zero
  • Minimum Account Size: $100
  • Recommended Account Size: $250+


IMPORTANT: How to Setup Night Scalper

During the late night trading hours, average brokers severely widen their spreads. Because this EA hunts for small scalping targets, a high spread will completely destroy the profitability of this algorithm.

Do not run this EA blindly. I have written a comprehensive Setup Guide for all users. It contains hard visual data and examples of rollover spread manipulation, execution latency (VPS) effects on automated trading, and a full list of all the inputs and what each one does.

Send me a Direct Message here on MQL5, and I will personally send you the setup guide.

Real Talk

Some days will be winners, others won’t, and there will even be days with no trades triggered at all. If you’re looking for non-stop excitement and constant dopamine, sorry, but Night Scalper™ isn’t for you. But if you prefer a methodical trading system with a focus on long-term compounding and minimal risk, this is your tool.


Want Proof Before You Buy?

Backtest it: Run a backtest on a low-spread broker environment to see historical performance (though, as always, take backtests with a grain of salt. They are a tool, not a crystal ball).

Verify it: Check the live performance signals and verified results. 


Not Sure Night Scalper is for You?

You can try Night Scalper for just $75 a month and see if it fits your financial goals and trading personality, before committing to the lifetime license.


Pricing Transparency

I'm not going to claim I've built a "get rich quick" EA, which means Night Scalper will never be priced at thousands of dollars.

Night Scalpers price was first set at $99 and price will increase, as the user base and popularity grow to protect the strategy's edge.


If you have any questions about the setup, the broker requirements, or the code, shoot me a DM here on MQL5 and I will personally help you out.

Send me a message: Contact Me

Trade smart.

Bjørn Larsen
Founder & Developer,
NoCap FX

Reviews 20
Elias Eseverri Abadia
461
Elias Eseverri Abadia 2026.08.11 11:27 
 

Very good EA to have in your portfolio. Profitable and good support.

Autumn
116
Autumn 2026.08.03 02:45 
 

Thank you Bjorn for your support! Night Scalper by NoCap FX is really amazing EA and if you are thinking to add another Night Scalper this should be the one!

Klaus Peter Muehl
826
Klaus Peter Muehl 2026.07.16 05:57 
 

Habe den EA auf verschiedenen Brokern getestet und auf Fusionmarket läuft er richtig gut, genau wie empfohlen. Also nur auf Fusion laufen lassen und dann laufen die guten Trades - anpassen kann man ja nach Bedarf noch! Super!!!

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Elias Eseverri Abadia
461
Elias Eseverri Abadia 2026.08.11 11:27 
 

Very good EA to have in your portfolio. Profitable and good support.

Autumn
116
Autumn 2026.08.03 02:45 
 

Thank you Bjorn for your support! Night Scalper by NoCap FX is really amazing EA and if you are thinking to add another Night Scalper this should be the one!

NoCap FX
1059
Reply from developer Bjorn Lynge Larsen 2026.08.03 06:07
Thank you so much for the review Autumn. I'm glad you're satisfied with Night Scalper :)
Klaus Peter Muehl
826
Klaus Peter Muehl 2026.07.16 05:57 
 

Habe den EA auf verschiedenen Brokern getestet und auf Fusionmarket läuft er richtig gut, genau wie empfohlen. Also nur auf Fusion laufen lassen und dann laufen die guten Trades - anpassen kann man ja nach Bedarf noch! Super!!!

playgold
1160
playgold 2026.07.07 21:37 
 

I've been successfully using Night Scalper with AUDNZD and the recommended broker for a couple of months. This is a very good rollover EA from a friendly developer who cares about each minor issue a user may run into. My results for much larger lots than the signal's are somewhat different, and the profits aren't large (relative to balance and at reasonable risk level), yet they covered the EA cost and are now a nice extra on top of my other unrelated trading results. The EA price is adequate for it being single-pair per instance, as multi-pair alternatives cost way more here. I wish I had time to experiment with extra instances for more currency pairs, but I guess I'll just wait for Bjorn to release a multi-currency EA rather than buying one from another seller.

Amit-AX
746
Amit-AX 2026.06.17 16:44 
 

Excellent EA, sniper entries and incredible Win rate. Really pleased with DEV and support! EA paid for it multiple times already :) also I noticed that EA needs to be used on specific brokers to please read guidance from DEV.

Jun Ito
703
Jun Ito 2026.06.10 21:22 
 

This will jump due to the spread widening

NoCap FX
1059
Reply from developer Bjorn Lynge Larsen 2026.06.12 11:23
I am sorry to hear that your live results did not match the performance of the official signal. As stated in both the product description and the setup guide, Night Scalper is a highly specialized mean-reversion EA that operates during the sensitive rollover hour. Because market liquidity drops significantly during this time, execution quality and spread variance depend entirely on your chosen broker. Running a rollover EA on standard feeds with wide spreads (especially so called 'zero spread' brokers like Axiory and Weltrade) can lead to drastically different results than the official live signal, which is currently sitting at a verified +88%. You claim your account was wiped, which is extremely unlikely for a single-symbol rollover EA unless you traded with way too high risk settings and on multiple symbols. To help you diagnose exactly what went wrong, I reached out to you immediately in private messages to request your MT5 trade journal, logs and risk parameters. Unfortunately, you haven't provided any technical data or proof to verify your claims. Furthermore, I cannot accommodate your request to bypass the platform and process a refund privately via PayPal under the threat of a negative review. Doing so is a strict violation of MQL5 rules and puts my developer account at risk. All financial transactions and refund requests are handled exclusively by MQL5. If you change your mind and wish to send over your broker log files, I remain fully available to help you analyze your trade data. Until then, I stand by the transparent and verified track record of the live signal. If you won't cooperate to resolve this matter technically, I consider this matter closed. Have a great day and all the best.
KongLH
30
KongLH 2026.06.08 11:27 
 

Been running it on a live account for about slightly less than 2 weeks. So far its taken 5 trades with 4 wins for me. Dev was responsive to my questions regarding set-up as I am new to EAs. Everything seems good so far and I like how it evades pretty much all of the political news impacts as it only trades around the rollover period. I am looking forward to the future of this EA.

Edit ~2months later: Paid for itself in about 2 months with 27 trades 81.5% winrate. Ran it on maximum risk with a port im comfortable losing, up about 20% in 3 months with 0 settings or updates needed to be tweaked. Works well fully passive, will continue running it indefinitely.

Jason Chang
467
Jason Chang 2026.06.03 14:11 
 

I've been running Night Scalper on my real account, and the performance has been excellent and very stable. It executes trades precisely according to the signals. The developer is also highly responsive and helpful with updates. Highly recommended EA for anyone looking for reliable consistency!

zeke21t2
683
zeke21t2 2026.05.31 14:52 
 

This is a genuine EA that shows the most long-term robustness in the MQL5 market, with backtest results matching real-world trading. While not flashy, it's an EA that delivers reliable returns, having successfully targeted the AUDNZD currency pair, which is ideally suited for night scalping. Highly recommended.

Gordon Meiser
98
Gordon Meiser 2026.05.26 09:22 
 

I just bought the EA and let it run on 9 different Forex pairs since start of this week on a 1k account. As soon as the week is over, I will post the stats here. I already talked to Bjorn and he is very responsive and helpful. looking forward to make money using the night wolf. :)

sidigi94
346
sidigi94 2026.05.22 03:34 
 

I've been using this EA 3 weeks now. It's really a reliable and profitable EA! Recommendation!

kashish jajodia
148
kashish jajodia 2026.05.14 10:26 
 

I was one of the first ones to Utilize this EA. It was interesting me as it was similar to how other rollover EA's work and those have been doing well for me. Being the first product from the author, at the beginning it was under optimized for my broker. My first trade lost me 6% of my portfolio due to this issue, but Bjorn was transparent and willing to work on making it better which he eventually has achieved. Its now an amazing product by a responsive, hardworking and intelligent author. I would high recommend to anyone trying to make a good stable long term investment with high returns. :)

SergiM
804
SergiM 2026.05.13 18:23 
 

I have been using this EA for 2 weeks in a demo account and it is profitable. I'm using it also on other pairs besides the default one. I'm moving to live accounts now. Great EA, responsive and supportive author

Michal
81
Michal 2026.05.12 12:48 
 

It works great and makes money. The author responded quickly to my questions and solved all the problems.

Varong Tatiyanunt
153
Varong Tatiyanunt 2026.04.29 11:42 
 

I’ve been testing this EA for a while now, and it actually generates consistent profits. I’ve also been running continuous backtests, and it works well across multiple pairs — around 6–7 in total. However, from my experience, the best performance with low drawdown and strong backtest results comes from CHFSGD, AUDCAD, and AUDNZD. Overall, it’s definitely worth the price of the EA.

Hao Bo Chen
177
Hao Bo Chen 2026.04.26 10:22 
 

If you dislike the high-risk Martingale and Grid EAs available on the market, you can give this EA a try.

6244340
52
6244340 2024.10.24 06:45 
 

Showing promising signs based on the results of the past few days. Looking forward to strong future performance

Selina Marie Spindler
792
Selina Marie Spindler 2024.10.19 12:48 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Carlo2608
29
Carlo2608 2024.10.14 17:01 
 

Good support, but EA wasn't as profitable as I hoped, although I've only used it for 2 weeks.

gararda
194
gararda 2024.10.13 19:03 
 

So far so good. Good support and backtest match the real trades.

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