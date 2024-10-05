Night Scalper by NoCap FX

Introducing Night Scalper™



As stated from day one, the price will continue to increase in $50 increments as the user base and demand grow. Check out the Live Signal: Live Signal For any questions or support, please DM me on my MQL5 profile: Contact Me



A Short Reality Check

Night Scalper™ is designed to trade AUDNZD during the late hours (Asian session) when volatility is low, hunting for small but consistent mean reversion profits. It doesn’t use risky strategies, like martingale or grid trading. Instead, it relies on strict risk management and every position has a take profit and stoploss.

Forget the ChatGPT/AI and "neural network" marketing hype. Night Scalper™ is a straightforward, mathematically driven, and 100% REAL trading system, which means it will have both good and bad months, just like any professional and realistic strategy.



Night Scalper is a patient EA. When the trading session starts, the EA will place two pending orders (one Buy Limit and one Sell Limit).

If the market moves and hits the order open price, the trade activates.

If the market is dead, the pending orders will simply expire and be deleted at the end of the session, resulting in zero trades for the day. This is intentional. The strategy is designed to filter out slow moving setups. As long as you see the pending orders being placed in your MT5 terminal, at the time you chose in the inputs, the EA is working as intended. Do not expect trades every day. Expect patience.



What Makes Night Scalper™ a Good Choice?



Steady Long Term Growth: No insane 'ALL IN' strategies.



Real Trading Mechanics: Expect both winning and losing periods.

No Multi Day Exposure: All trades are forced to close within a chosen time window.

Solid Risk Management: NO Martingale, NO Grid, NO Hedging. Every single position has a strict Take Profit and Stop Loss.

Start Small: Start with just $100; no need to risk huge capital from the get-go.



Technical Setup



Currency Pair: AUDNZD (Can be tested on any mean reversion friendly pairings: AUD, CAD, NZD, CHF)

Timeframe: ANY TIMEFRAME

Settings: Requires specific optimization (Covered in the Setup Guide).

Minimum Leverage: 1:300

Account Type: Low Spread / Raw / Zero

Minimum Account Size: $100

Recommended Account Size: $250+



IMPORTANT: How to Setup Night Scalper



During the late night trading hours, average brokers severely widen their spreads. Because this EA hunts for small scalping targets, a high spread will completely destroy the profitability of this algorithm.

Do not run this EA blindly. I have written a comprehensive Setup Guide for all users. It contains hard visual data and examples of rollover spread manipulation, execution latency (VPS) effects on automated trading, and a full list of all the inputs and what each one does.

Send me a Direct Message here on MQL5, and I will personally send you the setup guide.





Real Talk



Some days will be winners, others won’t, and there will even be days with no trades triggered at all. If you’re looking for non-stop excitement and constant dopamine, sorry, but Night Scalper™ isn’t for you. But if you prefer a methodical trading system with a focus on long-term compounding and minimal risk, this is your tool.



Want Proof Before You Buy?



Backtest it: Run a backtest on a low-spread broker environment to see historical performance (though, as always, take backtests with a grain of salt. They are a tool, not a crystal ball).



Verify it: Check the live performance signals and verified results.



Not Sure Night Scalper is for You?



You can try Night Scalper for just $75 a month and see if it fits your financial goals and trading personality, before committing to the lifetime license.





Pricing Transparency

I'm not going to claim I've built a "get rich quick" EA, which means Night Scalper will never be priced at thousands of dollars. Night Scalpers price was first set at $99 and price will increase, as the user base and popularity grow to protect the strategy's edge.







If you have any questions about the setup, the broker requirements, or the code, shoot me a DM here on MQL5 and I will personally help you out.

Send me a message: Contact Me



Trade smart.



Bjørn Larsen

Founder & Developer,

NoCap FX