Built to dominate the gold market.

Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Guide Special Introductory Price: Only $500 for the first buyers! Price increases by $100 every 10 copies sold. Final price: $2,000. Maximum slots: 1,000.

Live Trading Signal Roboforex https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2366593 FPMarkets https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2358523

Description

Aura Gold PRO Edition is a well-thought-out and reliable trading algorithm for the Gold market. We have created a system that focuses on long-term stability and capital protection, avoiding unjustified risks. The EA's live signal demonstrates excellent results and steady growth, confirming the effectiveness of its underlying logic. One of the system's core strengths is its high recovery factor, which allows it to quickly and confidently overcome normal drawdowns and continue building profit.





The key principle of AURA GOLD PRO EDITION is absolute risk control. Every single trade is always, under any circumstances, protected by a Stop Loss. We are strictly against toxic money management methods, which is why the algorithm does not use martingale, grid averaging, or arbitrage. You always know your maximum risk in advance. The trading is built on healthy mathematics with an average risk-to-reward ratio of 1:1, ensuring a reliable mathematical expectancy over the long term.





Thanks to strict risk management and the constant use of Stop Losses, the EA is perfectly suited for passing challenges and trading with prop firms. The system has extremely low sensitivity to broker trading conditions, spreads, and slippage. You can comfortably and safely trade even with a minimum leverage of 1:20, without worrying about sudden spikes in margin load. The power and stability of the EA are based on four independent strategies.





Strategy 1: Classic Breakout

This is a time-tested logic designed to capitalize on strong directional moves after key support and resistance levels are breached. It adapts well across changing market conditions and focuses on high-probability breakout opportunities with disciplined risk management for every trade.





Strategy 2: London Open Momentum

This algorithm analyzes Gold's range formation during the early hours and seeks to capture the strong momentum generated during the London session open. The strategy effectively utilizes the natural increase in volatility and liquidity as European participants enter the gold market.





Strategy 3: Swing Capture

A medium-term approach aimed at identifying and executing on the most significant price swings. Trading opportunities appear less frequently here, but the system prioritizes only the highest-quality setups with a strong probability of success, carefully filtering out market noise to capture large trends.





Strategy 4: Price Action Scalper