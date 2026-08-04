Aura Gold Pro Edition

Built to dominate the gold market.

Official Information

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Official channel

User Guide

Special Introductory Price: Only $500 for the first buyers! Price increases by $100 every 10 copies sold. Final price: $2,000. Maximum slots: 1,000.

Live Trading Signal 

Roboforex https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2366593

FPMarkets https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2358523

Description

Aura Gold PRO Edition is a well-thought-out and reliable trading algorithm for the Gold market. We have created a system that focuses on long-term stability and capital protection, avoiding unjustified risks. The EA's live signal demonstrates excellent results and steady growth, confirming the effectiveness of its underlying logic. One of the system's core strengths is its high recovery factor, which allows it to quickly and confidently overcome normal drawdowns and continue building profit.

The key principle of AURA GOLD PRO EDITION is absolute risk control. Every single trade is always, under any circumstances, protected by a Stop Loss. We are strictly against toxic money management methods, which is why the algorithm does not use martingale, grid averaging, or arbitrage. You always know your maximum risk in advance. The trading is built on healthy mathematics with an average risk-to-reward ratio of 1:1, ensuring a reliable mathematical expectancy over the long term.

Thanks to strict risk management and the constant use of Stop Losses, the EA is perfectly suited for passing challenges and trading with prop firms. The system has extremely low sensitivity to broker trading conditions, spreads, and slippage. You can comfortably and safely trade even with a minimum leverage of 1:20, without worrying about sudden spikes in margin load. The power and stability of the EA are based on four independent strategies.

Strategy 1: Classic Breakout
This is a time-tested logic designed to capitalize on strong directional moves after key support and resistance levels are breached. It adapts well across changing market conditions and focuses on high-probability breakout opportunities with disciplined risk management for every trade.

Strategy 2: London Open Momentum
This algorithm analyzes Gold's range formation during the early hours and seeks to capture the strong momentum generated during the London session open. The strategy effectively utilizes the natural increase in volatility and liquidity as European participants enter the gold market.

Strategy 3: Swing Capture
A medium-term approach aimed at identifying and executing on the most significant price swings. Trading opportunities appear less frequently here, but the system prioritizes only the highest-quality setups with a strong probability of success, carefully filtering out market noise to capture large trends.

Strategy 4: Price Action Scalper

This is an intraday strategy that exploits short-term price action and market momentum. It focuses on quick, precise entries and exits to systematically capture small but consistent price movements, all while maintaining the strictest risk control thanks to the mandatory Stop Loss.

Info:

  • Working trading pairs: XAUUSD, GOLD 
  • Timeframe: H1
  • Min deposit: $500 ($1000+ for safety trading)
  • Min leverage 1:20 
  • Works with any broker, though an ECN broker is recommended
  • If you want to run EA on low risk, your minimum deposit needs to be around $2,000, and the risk parameter in the settings should not exceed 0.5% per strategy

Key Features

  • 4 independent built-in strategies
  • Flexible risk management
  • No grid trading
  • No martingale
  • No averaging
  • Strict Stop Loss and Take Profit protection
  • Prop Firms ready
  • Average Risk Reward 1:1 

Please read before purchase:

  • This EA is based on a real trading strategy that uses Stop Loss as a normal part of risk management. Because of that, not every month will necessarily be profitable. Markets go through volatile phases and unfavorable conditions, and even strong strategies can experience temporary drawdowns.
  • Performance should be evaluated over 6 month or more, rather than over just a few individual days or weeks.
  • Please note that if you are expecting a straight upward growth line, this EA is not suitable for you. The equity curve will naturally fluctuate because it is not a grid or martingale system. Please keep this in mind. 
  • If you are looking for a “tester grail”, a system that produces a perfectly smooth equity curve, or simply a beautiful backtest without Stop Loss events, then this EA is probably not for you.
  • This system follows a transparent and realistic approach to trading. The only meaningful way to evaluate its performance is through real trading results and live signals, which reflect actual market conditions.

  • Prop Firm Compatibility EA is suitable for most prop firm trading environments. However, since each prop firm has different trading rules and conditions, it is impossible to guarantee compatibility with every firm. Testing may be required to determine the best setup for a specific prop firm.


Risk Warning: Past performance does not guarantee future results. No trading system is immune to losses. Please use proper risk management and test the EA on demo before live deployment.

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