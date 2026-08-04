Aura Gold Pro Edition
- Experts
-
Stanislav TomilovMyFX book, real funded accounts:
Aura Gold Pro Edition https://tinyurl.com/5yuubsvm
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 4 August 2026
- Activations: 15
Built to dominate the gold market.
Official Information
Special Introductory Price: Only $500 for the first buyers! Price increases by $100 every 10 copies sold. Final price: $2,000. Maximum slots: 1,000.
Live Trading Signal
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Description
This is an intraday strategy that exploits short-term price action and market momentum. It focuses on quick, precise entries and exits to systematically capture small but consistent price movements, all while maintaining the strictest risk control thanks to the mandatory Stop Loss.
Info:
- Working trading pairs: XAUUSD, GOLD
- Timeframe: H1
- Min deposit: $500 ($1000+ for safety trading)
- Min leverage 1:20
- Works with any broker, though an ECN broker is recommended
- If you want to run EA on low risk, your minimum deposit needs to be around $2,000, and the risk parameter in the settings should not exceed 0.5% per strategy
Key Features
- 4 independent built-in strategies
- Flexible risk management
- No grid trading
- No martingale
- No averaging
- Strict Stop Loss and Take Profit protection
- Prop Firms ready
- Average Risk Reward 1:1
Please read before purchase:
- This EA is based on a real trading strategy that uses Stop Loss as a normal part of risk management. Because of that, not every month will necessarily be profitable. Markets go through volatile phases and unfavorable conditions, and even strong strategies can experience temporary drawdowns.
- Performance should be evaluated over 6 month or more, rather than over just a few individual days or weeks.
- Please note that if you are expecting a straight upward growth line, this EA is not suitable for you. The equity curve will naturally fluctuate because it is not a grid or martingale system. Please keep this in mind.
- If you are looking for a “tester grail”, a system that produces a perfectly smooth equity curve, or simply a beautiful backtest without Stop Loss events, then this EA is probably not for you.
- This system follows a transparent and realistic approach to trading. The only meaningful way to evaluate its performance is through real trading results and live signals, which reflect actual market conditions.
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Prop Firm Compatibility EA is suitable for most prop firm trading environments. However, since each prop firm has different trading rules and conditions, it is impossible to guarantee compatibility with every firm. Testing may be required to determine the best setup for a specific prop firm.
Risk Warning: Past performance does not guarantee future results. No trading system is immune to losses. Please use proper risk management and test the EA on demo before live deployment.