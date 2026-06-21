Cortex Aurex

It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important.

The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is simple: let profitable trades grow using a trailing mechanism, while protecting every position with a fixed Stop Loss and allowing losing trades to be closed even earlier when the market generates an opposite signal on the M1 timeframe.

Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378776 Special launch price: the current price is available only for the first 40 copies. After 40 copies are sold, the EA price will increase by 100 USD to 599 USD.

Core Concept

The Expert Advisor is designed for traders who need an automated gold (XAUUSD) trading tool with a clear and practical position management system.

The EA operates on a trend-following logic, entering trades on pullbacks in the direction of the main market trend. This approach aims to identify more favorable entry points within established momentum.

Every trade is protected by a fixed Stop Loss, providing a predefined maximum risk for each position. Profitable positions can be managed using a trailing stop (dynamic stop-loss), allowing trades to capture extended price movements while gradually locking in gains. Alternatively, a fixed Take Profit can be used if a simpler execution style is preferred or better suited to broker conditions.

In addition to the fixed Stop Loss, the EA continuously monitors market structure on the M1 timeframe. If an opposite signal appears while a position is in loss, the trade may be closed before the Stop Loss is reached, helping to reduce drawdown and limit exposure during unfavorable market conditions.

The system is strictly limited to one open position at a time. There is no martingale, no grid trading, and no lot size averaging, ensuring a linear and controlled risk model without aggressive position scaling.

Key Features

Developed specifically for XAUUSD / Gold

Automated entry and exit logic

Every trade protected by a fixed Stop Loss

Profit management using Trailing Stop

Optional fixed Take Profit mode

mode Losing trades may be closed early by an opposite M1 signal

Dual risk protection: fixed Stop Loss + intelligent early exit

Designed to reduce unnecessary exposure in unfavorable market conditions

Suitable for traders who prefer active Gold trading with clear exit logic

Broker compatibility checked on real trading environments

Broker Testing

The EA has been checked with the following brokers:

Alpari

RoboForex

IC Markets

Amillex

Vantage

Tickmill

EBC Financial Group

Exness

Broker conditions may differ: symbol names, spread, execution speed, stop levels, commissions, and trading sessions can affect the final behavior of any Expert Advisor.

If you want to use the EA with another broker, adaptation can be made within 1–3 days after checking your broker's trading conditions.

How It Works

The EA continuously analyzes the gold market and executes trades automatically based on trend direction and pullback entries.

Immediately after opening a position, the EA places a fixed Stop Loss to define the maximum risk. Depending on the selected settings, profitable positions are managed either by a trailing stop or by a fixed Take Profit. The trailing stop dynamically follows price movement, helping to secure accumulated profit while allowing trends to continue.

If the market moves against the position, the EA additionally evaluates price action on the M1 timeframe. When an opposite signal is generated, the losing trade may be closed before the Stop Loss is triggered, potentially reducing losses during adverse market movements.

The trading logic is restricted to a single open order at any given time. This prevents overlapping positions and ensures straightforward position management. The system does not use martingale, grid strategies, or position scaling, maintaining a structured and risk-controlled approach to trading.

Trading Conditions