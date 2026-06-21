Cortex Aurex

4.6

It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important.

The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is simple: let profitable trades grow using a trailing mechanism, while protecting every position with a fixed Stop Loss and allowing losing trades to be closed even earlier when the market generates an opposite signal on the M1 timeframe.

Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378776

Special launch price: the current price is available only for the first 40 copies. After 40 copies are sold, the EA price will increase by 100 USD to 599 USD.

Core Concept

The Expert Advisor is designed for traders who need an automated gold (XAUUSD) trading tool with a clear and practical position management system.

The EA operates on a trend-following logic, entering trades on pullbacks in the direction of the main market trend. This approach aims to identify more favorable entry points within established momentum.

Every trade is protected by a fixed Stop Loss, providing a predefined maximum risk for each position. Profitable positions can be managed using a trailing stop (dynamic stop-loss), allowing trades to capture extended price movements while gradually locking in gains. Alternatively, a fixed Take Profit can be used if a simpler execution style is preferred or better suited to broker conditions.

In addition to the fixed Stop Loss, the EA continuously monitors market structure on the M1 timeframe. If an opposite signal appears while a position is in loss, the trade may be closed before the Stop Loss is reached, helping to reduce drawdown and limit exposure during unfavorable market conditions.

The system is strictly limited to one open position at a time. There is no martingale, no grid trading, and no lot size averaging, ensuring a linear and controlled risk model without aggressive position scaling.

Key Features

  • Developed specifically for XAUUSD / Gold
  • Automated entry and exit logic
  • Every trade protected by a fixed Stop Loss
  • Profit management using Trailing Stop
  • Optional fixed Take Profit mode
  • Losing trades may be closed early by an opposite M1 signal
  • Dual risk protection: fixed Stop Loss + intelligent early exit
  • Designed to reduce unnecessary exposure in unfavorable market conditions
  • Suitable for traders who prefer active Gold trading with clear exit logic
  • Broker compatibility checked on real trading environments

Broker Testing

The EA has been checked with the following brokers:

  • Alpari
  • RoboForex
  • IC Markets
  • Amillex
  • Vantage
  • Tickmill
  • EBC Financial Group
  • Exness

Broker conditions may differ: symbol names, spread, execution speed, stop levels, commissions, and trading sessions can affect the final behavior of any Expert Advisor.

If you want to use the EA with another broker, adaptation can be made within 1–3 days after checking your broker's trading conditions.

How It Works

The EA continuously analyzes the gold market and executes trades automatically based on trend direction and pullback entries.

Immediately after opening a position, the EA places a fixed Stop Loss to define the maximum risk. Depending on the selected settings, profitable positions are managed either by a trailing stop or by a fixed Take Profit. The trailing stop dynamically follows price movement, helping to secure accumulated profit while allowing trends to continue.

If the market moves against the position, the EA additionally evaluates price action on the M1 timeframe. When an opposite signal is generated, the losing trade may be closed before the Stop Loss is triggered, potentially reducing losses during adverse market movements.

The trading logic is restricted to a single open order at any given time. This prevents overlapping positions and ensures straightforward position management. The system does not use martingale, grid strategies, or position scaling, maintaining a structured and risk-controlled approach to trading.

Trading Conditions

  • Leverage: any
  • Starting balance: from 100 USD
  • Account type: preferably an ECN account with low commissions and stable execution
  • Timeframe: any
Reviews 11
dnun07
29
dnun07 2026.08.04 22:02 
 

Purchased the EA beginning July and since then it has had an outstanding performance, not only profit-wise but also in terms of how it handles risk. A single trade at a time with stop loss and settings optimized for my broker means it's a winner. Vladimir's advice is top of the line and he responds promptly and thoroughly if you require assistance. Up in positive numbers this month. Good way to start the month!

Vlad Alaverdov
45
Vlad Alaverdov 2026.08.03 20:30 
 

I've been using the Cortex Aurex Expert for a while now, and I'm impressed with its performance. The Expert is easy to set up, trades consistently, and follows its strategy without unnecessary risks. So far, the results have been very promising. A big thank you to the developer for the excellent support and quick responses. Keep up the great work!

salamanca1234
182
salamanca1234 2026.07.29 21:57 
 

excellent EA deliver exactly as per signal author is super responsive and i have other of his products and experience is always positive

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dnun07
29
dnun07 2026.08.04 22:02 
 

Purchased the EA beginning July and since then it has had an outstanding performance, not only profit-wise but also in terms of how it handles risk. A single trade at a time with stop loss and settings optimized for my broker means it's a winner. Vladimir's advice is top of the line and he responds promptly and thoroughly if you require assistance. Up in positive numbers this month. Good way to start the month!

Vlad Alaverdov
45
Vlad Alaverdov 2026.08.03 20:30 
 

I've been using the Cortex Aurex Expert for a while now, and I'm impressed with its performance. The Expert is easy to set up, trades consistently, and follows its strategy without unnecessary risks. So far, the results have been very promising. A big thank you to the developer for the excellent support and quick responses. Keep up the great work!

salamanca1234
182
salamanca1234 2026.07.29 21:57 
 

excellent EA deliver exactly as per signal author is super responsive and i have other of his products and experience is always positive

Mike
208
Mike 2026.07.29 21:11 
 

This EA has strong performance. Also the developer immediately acted when I had a suggestion to optimize the EA for my broker. I'm very happy

hoblermathias
950
hoblermathias 2026.07.29 18:00 
 

Excellent support and strong performance! I've been using the Cortex Aurex Expert Advisor and I am very satisfied with its performance so far. It runs reliably in backtests as well as on live/demo environments. What really sets Vladimir apart is his outstanding support: he went out of his way to check and optimize the EA for several of my specific brokers within just a few hours. Fantastic service and a very dedicated developer. Highly recommended!

Cho
201
Cho 2026.07.29 15:46 
 

After a month, I checked the results and found that the performance wasn't bad at all—in fact, it was surprisingly good. This EA definitely doesn't deserve the negative reviews it's getting in the comments. As a user, my only request for the developer is to fill that final 1% gap to make it perfect. 5 stars!

That missing 1% is just my personal greed as a user.

HGKuhn
495
HGKuhn 2026.07.29 15:34 
 

I have been using Cortex Aurex for the whole of July and are positive for the month. Support are fast and friendly. It has stop loss so with good money management you can not wipe your account. You need to be patient and do not expect to win every trade as this is NOT a martignale ea and runs with a stop loss. Every broker is different so trades will not match signal exactly.

bc01
501
bc01 2026.07.29 11:26 
 

trades not matching live signal

Vladimir Mametov
71505
Reply from developer Vladimir Mametov 2026.07.29 19:51
The advisor works differently with different brokers and uses different input parameters for different brokers. For your orders to match mine, you need to open an account with RoboForex. Different brokers have different trading conditions and quotes, and therefore trading results may be worse. But this is true for all advisors, not just mine.
Chun Hua Li
482
Chun Hua Li 2026.07.02 10:05 
 

策略很不错，开发者很耐心很专业。值得拥有。我已经获得了盈利

elena864
1171
elena864 2026.06.25 08:29 
 

Отличный советник для золота, Владимиру можно доверять на 100%.

Irishka85
25
Irishka85 2026.06.22 06:43 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

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