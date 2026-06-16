CyberVest EA

  • Experts
  • Yassine Mouhssine
    Yassine Mouhssine

    Yassine Mouhssine

    4.2 (55)
    🤖 Gold & Forex Trader | MT5 Expert Advisor Developer
    I am a Gold and Forex trader and an MT5 Expert Advisor developer, focused on building structured automated trading systems, intelligent market filters and practical risk-management tools.
    📊 Trading Systems
    1 product
  • Version: 1.6
  • Updated: 26 July 2026
  • Activations: 12

IMPORTANT: After purchase, please contact me through the MQL5 private message system to receive the installation manual and setup instructions.

CyberVest EA — Smart Automated Gold Trading for XAUUSD M5

CyberVest EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed specifically for trading Gold on XAUUSD using the M5 timeframe.

The system is designed to provide a structured and disciplined approach to Gold trading by combining automated execution, smart filtering, adaptive trade management, execution control, and account protection features inside one organized trading framework.

CyberVest EA focuses only on the XAUUSD market and is built for traders who want an automated solution with clear settings, controlled trade management, and professional configuration options.

The Engineering Behind CyberVest EA

CyberVest EA analyzes XAUUSD market conditions on the 5-minute timeframe and manages trades automatically according to its internal trading logic.

The EA includes multiple control layers designed to improve trade selection and reduce weak entries. These layers include direction filters, time filters, volatility checks, market noise filtering, execution control, AI-based signal validation, economic news protection, and account protection rules.

The system also includes adaptive recovery logic and smart lot scaling features. These tools allow users to control lot size behavior, recovery management, maximum exposure, and trading limits directly from the EA input settings.

CyberVest EA is designed to work as a structured automated trading tool. Its performance depends on market conditions, broker execution, spread, account type, and the selected input settings.

Main Features

Fully Automated Trading
CyberVest EA can open, manage, and control trades automatically without manual intervention.

XAUUSD Only
The EA is developed specifically for Gold trading and is intended to be used only on XAUUSD.

M5 Timeframe
CyberVest EA is designed to operate on the 5-minute chart only.

Smart Internal Strategy Logic
The EA uses internal market analysis and programmed trading conditions to detect potential trading opportunities without exposing the full strategy structure.

Direction and Time Filters
CyberVest EA applies internal direction and timing filters to help improve the quality of trade entries by analyzing market direction, trading days, session timing, and programmed entry conditions.

Smart AI Signal Filter
The EA includes an AI-based validation layer designed to evaluate trade quality using market direction, volatility, signal strength, market noise, and general market conditions before allowing entries.

Economic News Protection
CyberVest EA includes a news protection module designed to reduce trading activity around important economic events. The EA can pause new entries before news, resume trading after a safety delay, and apply protective behavior depending on the selected settings.

Execution and Slippage Control
The EA includes spread and slippage control features to help maintain cleaner execution under acceptable market conditions.

Smart Lot Scaling
CyberVest EA includes controlled lot scaling, balance-based growth logic, recovery management, maximum lot protection, and performance control options.

Adaptive Recovery Logic
The EA uses adaptive recovery-based trade management with user-controlled settings. Traders can adjust recovery behavior, lot limits, and exposure according to their own account conditions.

Funded Account Protection
CyberVest EA includes protection features designed to help users manage trading limits, such as daily loss control, maximum drawdown control, maximum trades per day, maximum open positions, and risk management actions.

Customizable Risk Settings
Users can adjust key trading and risk parameters directly from the EA inputs, including lot size, trade limits, recovery settings, spread control, and protection options.

Simple Installation
The setup process is designed to be clear and practical. The installation manual and recommended setup instructions are provided through MQL5 private message after purchase.

Technical Recommendations

  • Supported Symbol: XAUUSD only
  • Recommended Timeframe: M5 only
  • Minimum Deposit: $250
  • Recommended Account Type: ECN, Raw, Razor, or any low-spread account
  • Leverage: 1:100 or higher
  • Execution Mode: Hedge account
  • Recommended Environment: Low spread, stable execution, and VPS hosting for continuous operation

Gold Price Format Requirement

CyberVest EA is designed to work with brokers that quote XAUUSD with 2 digits after the decimal point.

Example: 2035.45

If your broker quotes XAUUSD with 3 digits after the decimal point, please contact the developer through the MQL5 private message system before using the EA on a live account.

Important Usage Note

CyberVest EA is an automated trading tool designed for structured XAUUSD M5 trading. Performance may vary depending on broker conditions, spread, execution quality, market volatility, and the selected input settings. For the best experience, users should follow the official setup guide and use settings that match their account conditions.

CyberVest EA — Structured automation for disciplined Gold trading on XAUUSD M5.

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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Impulse MT5
Simon Reeves
5 (16)
Experts
Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Experts
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext etc.) Strategies: Quantum Physics Principles, HFT Spike (High-Frequency Trading), level trading, neural trading, No Martingale, No Grid, single-position trend trading. A fully automated, risk-managed EA designed on XAUUSD tick data. You don't need to select a Time-Frame. Default values match the tested configuration. Designed for Gold. It detects sudden volatility bursts ("sp
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baderbader
1480
baderbader 2026.08.07 16:36 
 

all his ea's same it has expired date , no open orders for days , i dont believe he is the author

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