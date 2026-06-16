IMPORTANT: After purchase, please contact me through the MQL5 private message system to receive the installation manual and setup instructions.

CyberVest EA — Smart Automated Gold Trading for XAUUSD M5

CyberVest EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed specifically for trading Gold on XAUUSD using the M5 timeframe.

The system is designed to provide a structured and disciplined approach to Gold trading by combining automated execution, smart filtering, adaptive trade management, execution control, and account protection features inside one organized trading framework.

CyberVest EA focuses only on the XAUUSD market and is built for traders who want an automated solution with clear settings, controlled trade management, and professional configuration options.

The Engineering Behind CyberVest EA

CyberVest EA analyzes XAUUSD market conditions on the 5-minute timeframe and manages trades automatically according to its internal trading logic.

The EA includes multiple control layers designed to improve trade selection and reduce weak entries. These layers include direction filters, time filters, volatility checks, market noise filtering, execution control, AI-based signal validation, economic news protection, and account protection rules.

The system also includes adaptive recovery logic and smart lot scaling features. These tools allow users to control lot size behavior, recovery management, maximum exposure, and trading limits directly from the EA input settings.

CyberVest EA is designed to work as a structured automated trading tool. Its performance depends on market conditions, broker execution, spread, account type, and the selected input settings.

Main Features

Fully Automated Trading

CyberVest EA can open, manage, and control trades automatically without manual intervention.

XAUUSD Only

The EA is developed specifically for Gold trading and is intended to be used only on XAUUSD.

M5 Timeframe

CyberVest EA is designed to operate on the 5-minute chart only.

Smart Internal Strategy Logic

The EA uses internal market analysis and programmed trading conditions to detect potential trading opportunities without exposing the full strategy structure.

Direction and Time Filters

CyberVest EA applies internal direction and timing filters to help improve the quality of trade entries by analyzing market direction, trading days, session timing, and programmed entry conditions.

Smart AI Signal Filter

The EA includes an AI-based validation layer designed to evaluate trade quality using market direction, volatility, signal strength, market noise, and general market conditions before allowing entries.

Economic News Protection

CyberVest EA includes a news protection module designed to reduce trading activity around important economic events. The EA can pause new entries before news, resume trading after a safety delay, and apply protective behavior depending on the selected settings.

Execution and Slippage Control

The EA includes spread and slippage control features to help maintain cleaner execution under acceptable market conditions.

Smart Lot Scaling

CyberVest EA includes controlled lot scaling, balance-based growth logic, recovery management, maximum lot protection, and performance control options.

Adaptive Recovery Logic

The EA uses adaptive recovery-based trade management with user-controlled settings. Traders can adjust recovery behavior, lot limits, and exposure according to their own account conditions.

Funded Account Protection

CyberVest EA includes protection features designed to help users manage trading limits, such as daily loss control, maximum drawdown control, maximum trades per day, maximum open positions, and risk management actions.

Customizable Risk Settings

Users can adjust key trading and risk parameters directly from the EA inputs, including lot size, trade limits, recovery settings, spread control, and protection options.

Simple Installation

The setup process is designed to be clear and practical. The installation manual and recommended setup instructions are provided through MQL5 private message after purchase.

Technical Recommendations

Supported Symbol: XAUUSD only

Recommended Timeframe: M5 only

Minimum Deposit: $250

Recommended Account Type: ECN, Raw, Razor, or any low-spread account

Leverage: 1:100 or higher

Execution Mode: Hedge account

Recommended Environment: Low spread, stable execution, and VPS hosting for continuous operation

Gold Price Format Requirement

CyberVest EA is designed to work with brokers that quote XAUUSD with 2 digits after the decimal point.

Example: 2035.45

If your broker quotes XAUUSD with 3 digits after the decimal point, please contact the developer through the MQL5 private message system before using the EA on a live account.

Important Usage Note CyberVest EA is an automated trading tool designed for structured XAUUSD M5 trading. Performance may vary depending on broker conditions, spread, execution quality, market volatility, and the selected input settings. For the best experience, users should follow the official setup guide and use settings that match their account conditions.

CyberVest EA — Structured automation for disciplined Gold trading on XAUUSD M5.