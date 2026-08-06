Gold Ambush



Gold Ambush a Gold scalping EA that adapts to your style. Run it with high leverage for aggressive daily scalping, or on a bigger account with low leverage as a conservative long-term system with compatible brokers. Same engine, your choice of risk and trading style.







No martingale. No grid. No averaging down. One position per breakout, always with a hard stop-loss protecting your capital.

Live Signals

Several brokers' live signals are available. View verified live results across multiple broker feeds here:

Ultimate Markets, Gold Ambush happened to work with this broker very well

Other Brokers, look out for signals name start with Gold Ambush

Core Features

Prior-bar breakout entry — configurable buffer distance (default 400 points)

— configurable buffer distance (default 400 points) 3-phase trailing stop — trigger / BE lock / step (100/100/40 default)

— trigger / BE lock / step (100/100/40 default) Dual pending-order entry modes — place far at bar open, or defer until price approaches trigger

— place far at bar open, or defer until price approaches trigger Session filter — trades late Asian / London / NY hours only

— trades late Asian / London / NY hours only Friday cutoff — automatically stops new entries at 16:00 broker time on Fridays

— automatically stops new entries at 16:00 broker time on Fridays Monday delayed start — waits for market to settle (08:05 default) before placing orders on Monday, cancels any leftover pending orders

— waits for market to settle (08:05 default) before placing orders on Monday, cancels any leftover pending orders News filter (opt-in) — blocks entries during high-impact news events using the MQL5 economic calendar

— blocks entries during high-impact news events using the MQL5 economic calendar Regime throttle (opt-in) — pauses trading when recent Profit Factor drops below threshold

— pauses trading when recent Profit Factor drops below threshold 3 Money Management modes — Fixed Lot / Equity Ratio (autolot) / Risk % per trade

— Fixed Lot / Equity Ratio (autolot) / Risk % per trade Spread cap — rejects entries during widened spread conditions





Important Caveat — Broker Sensitivity

Gold Ambush's performance is broker-dependent. The strategy uses tight stop-loss and trailing-stop distances that are highly sensitive to broker execution quality — spread width, slippage on stop-order fills, and tick-data microstructure.

Where it performs excellently: Low-spread ECN brokers with clean tick feeds and reliable stop-order execution deliver the strongest backtest and live results.

Where it underperforms: Brokers with wider spreads, aggressive slippage, or unusual tick-batching behavior may see reduced net profit — sometimes negative — even though the strategy logic is identical. This is a broker-execution artifact, not a strategy flaw.

If you do not have the flexibility to test and select a compatible broker, you should not buy this EA.

Recommendation: Always run the smallest lot size on your chosen broker before deploying at full size. Compare the results against the reference backtest numbers and my live signals above. If performance is materially below reference, the broker's execution is the likely culprit — switch to a lower-spread, lower-slippage ECN broker.

Broker Requirements

Three execution qualities matter most for this EA:

1. Low Spread — Typical XAUUSD spread under $0.30 (30 points). Under $0.20 is excellent.

— Typical XAUUSD spread under $0.30 (30 points). Under $0.20 is excellent. 2. Low Spread Widening (a.k.a. stable spreads / no spread spikes) — Broker maintains tight spreads even during news events and low-liquidity periods (Asian session, Sunday open). Some brokers spike spreads to $3+ during NFP or FOMC — those brokers are unsuitable.

(a.k.a. stable spreads / no spread spikes) — Broker maintains tight spreads even during news events and low-liquidity periods (Asian session, Sunday open). Some brokers spike spreads to $3+ during NFP or FOMC — those brokers are unsuitable. 3. Low Slippage — Stop-order fills execute at requested price with minimal deviation. Ideally under 5 points typical, under 20 points on news.

All three are essential. Together they preserve the strategy's high win rate, minimize hard stop-loss hits, and maximize net profit per trade. A broker weak on any one of these three will drag results below the reference numbers — no matter how good the strategy logic is.



Newbies Tips: You may want to checkout a broker at trust pilot.com before signing-up with them.



Backtest with your broker before purchase.



Warning

This EA max hard SL is much bigger then trailing steps and consecutive max hard SL will occur.





Recommended Setup

Symbol: XAUUSD (2-digit or 3-digit)

XAUUSD (2-digit or 3-digit) Timeframe: M15

M15 Minimum deposit: $200 for 0.01 lot (broker-dependent)

$200 for 0.01 lot (broker-dependent) Leverage: 1:100 or higher

1:100 or higher Fast VPS recommended for 24/5 operation





Support

After purchasing, contact me for the User Guide, Setfiles and invitation to join Gold Ambush Private Discussion Group





Disclaimer: Past performance does not guarantee future results. Gold market conditions vary; test on demo account before live deployment. Broker execution quality (spread, slippage) directly affects live results.