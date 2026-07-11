Precision Algorithmic Trading for XAUUSD on H1

AETHERION PRIME EA

Public live signal for real-time monitoring:

https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671

Limited Launch Offer

The first 7 copies are available for only $259.

Once these copies are sold, the price will increase immediately by $100 — to $359.

This introductory offer is intended for traders who want to join Aetherion Prime EA at the earliest stage and follow the development of the system through a public live signal from the very beginning.

A New Generation of Automated Gold Trading

Aetherion Prime EA is a fully automated trading system developed specifically for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe in MetaTrader 5.

The EA was created around one clear principle:

Precision before frequency. Structure before emotion. Risk control before performance.

Instead of opening trades constantly, Aetherion Prime analyzes current market conditions and waits until its internal entry requirements are fully aligned.

Every position is opened and managed according to predefined algorithmic rules, without emotional decisions or unnecessary manual intervention.

Developed Specifically for XAUUSD

Gold is one of the most dynamic instruments in the financial markets.

Its price can react sharply to:

changes in volatility;

liquidity conditions;

economic events;

transitions between trading sessions;

spread expansion;

sudden market momentum.

Aetherion Prime EA was designed specifically around the behavior of XAUUSD rather than being a generic multi-symbol robot later adapted for gold.

The system evaluates market conditions before allowing an entry and manages each trade according to its internal strategy logic.

Optimized for the H1 Timeframe

Aetherion Prime EA operates on the H1 timeframe.

The hourly timeframe allows the system to analyze broader market structure while reducing unnecessary market noise that may occur on lower timeframes.

The EA uses H1 data to identify suitable trading conditions, manage positions, and maintain a more structured approach to market execution.

For correct operation, the EA should be attached to an XAUUSD H1 chart.

Fully Automated Trading Process

Once installed and configured correctly, Aetherion Prime EA independently manages the complete trading cycle:

analyzes the market;

evaluates trading conditions;

detects valid entry opportunities;

calculates the appropriate trading volume;

opens positions;

manages Stop Loss and Take Profit;

applies trailing-stop logic;

monitors active trades;

closes positions according to the strategy rules.

The trader does not need to remain in front of the chart or manually manage each position.

For stable and uninterrupted operation, the EA can be used with a VPS so MetaTrader 5 remains active throughout the trading week.

Intelligent Risk Management

Aetherion Prime EA includes an automated risk-management system designed to adapt trade volume according to the selected risk configuration.

The objective is not simply to maximize lot size or increase trade frequency.

The system is designed to maintain a controlled relationship between:

account balance;

selected risk level;

current market conditions;

overall trade exposure;

active position management.

Users can choose an appropriate risk level depending on their account balance and personal risk tolerance.

For the closest possible comparison with the public live signal, it is recommended to begin with the official default configuration.

Smart Trailing Management

The trailing system is designed to manage profitable positions as the market develops.

Instead of relying only on a fixed exit level, the EA can protect an open position while allowing the trade to continue when market conditions remain favorable.

Final trade results may occasionally differ slightly between brokers because real execution depends on spread, slippage, liquidity, broker execution, and price-feed differences.

However, the underlying trading logic remains the same.

Real-Time Trading Dashboard

Aetherion Prime EA includes a visual trading dashboard that allows the user to monitor the system directly on the chart.

The panel can display important information such as:

current account status;

active trading state;

selected risk configuration;

current market mode;

position-management status;

strategy activity.

The dashboard is designed to provide clear and useful information without requiring the trader to study complex internal calculations.

Public Live Signal

Aetherion Prime EA is introduced together with a public live signal.

This allows potential users to monitor the system under real market conditions instead of relying only on historical backtesting.

Through the live signal, traders can observe:

real trading activity;

actual market entries and exits;

balance and equity development;

current drawdown;

trading frequency;

real broker execution;

the development of the system over time.

Public live signal:

https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671

The purpose of the signal is transparency.

It allows users to evaluate the EA based on real trading behavior rather than promotional claims alone.

Main Advantages

Fully automated XAUUSD trading

Designed specifically for MetaTrader 5

Operates on the H1 timeframe

Automated risk management

Smart trailing-stop logic

Visual real-time trading dashboard

Structured trade execution

No emotional trading decisions

Simple installation and operation

Suitable for VPS usage

Public live signal available

Default configuration prepared for immediate use

Installation

After purchasing Aetherion Prime EA:

Install the EA through the MQL5 Market. Open an XAUUSD chart. Select the H1 timeframe. Attach Aetherion Prime EA to the chart. Enable automated trading. Begin with the default settings. Keep MetaTrader 5 running continuously or use a VPS.

After installation, the EA manages the trading process automatically.

Recommended Setup

For the correct operation of Aetherion Prime EA, use the following setup:

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Trading symbol: XAUUSD

Timeframe: H1

Trading mode: Fully automated

Recommended operation: 24/5

VPS: Recommended

Initial configuration: Default settings

A stable broker with competitive spreads and reliable execution is recommended.

Launch Price

Current launch price: $259

Available at this price: only 7 copies

After the first seven copies are sold:

The price will increase immediately to $359.

Aetherion Prime EA was created for traders who want structured gold automation, transparent live monitoring, intelligent position management, and a system designed to operate without emotional decisions.

Secure your copy while the introductory price is still available.

Disclaimer: Trading involves risk. Backtest and live results may differ due to spread, slippage, broker execution, liquidity, and market conditions. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always use a risk level appropriate for your account.