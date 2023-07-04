Luna AI Pro MT5

5

Launch promo:

  • Only 1 copies available at 399$
  • Final price: 2000$
  • There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA


Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market. 

It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA.

Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has lots of smart features.

Recommended pairs: EURAUD;GBPAUD;AUDUSD;AUDCAD

Secondary pairs: GBPCHF; EURUSD; GBPUSD;USDCHF;GBPAUD;GBPCAD;AUDJPY;USDCAD; EURCAD;EURCHF;EURGBP;


Why this EA is different:

  • OneChartSetup -> run all pairs from 1 single chart
  • Individual Performance Monitor: Each pair will automatically have it's risk reduced if it is not performing well, and again increased if it is again profitable.
  • Does NOT use risky trading techniques like martingale, grids or trades with very wide stoploss etc
  • Strict trade and risk management
  • Proven live account track record: already running live for more than a year
  • No fake/manipulated backtests



Live results (low risk): https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1502590

Setting up the EA: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/753391


Key features:

  • News filter -> prevent trading during high impact news events
  • OneChartSetup -> run all pairs from 1 single chart
  • Individual Performance Monitor: Each pair will automatically have it's risk reduced if it is not performing well, and again increased if it is again profitable.
  • Correlation filter -> prevent too much exposure for the same currencies
  • Swap filter -> prevent trading during high swap-cost days
  • Rollover filter -> filter out pairs which could have big slippage during rollover
  • This EA does not use risky trading techniques like martingale, grid without stoploss, etc..


How to backtest the EA:

It is highly recommended to use MT5 for backtesting.  That way you can simulate the portfolio of all 8 pairs trading together with compounding effect.  Also, MT5 uses high quality tickdata with variable spread
On MT5 -> Run the test on EURUSD M5, enable the OneChartSetup in the parameters, set the risk as you want, and select a high quality testing (minimum 1minute OHLC)
On MT4 -> Run the test on each individual pair on M5 timeframe.  Select risk and use "every tick" for testing quality
A full list of the parameters and their desciption can be found in the manual here.


    How to set up the EA for live trading:

    Important: Add the 2 URL's as explained in the manual
    Open a EURUSD M5 chart (if your broker uses a suffix, run on a chart with that suffix! (for example: EURUSDm or EURUSD.ecn)
    Attach the EA to the chart and in the parameters, set OneChartSetup = true
    Set the lotsize to your desired risk (see manual for more details)
    Night scalping requires a decent ECN broker.  For recommendation, contact me in PM.


    How to backtest:

    for MT4, run the backtest on M5 timeframe for each of the optimized pairs.  For MT5, run the backtest on EURUSD M5 and enable the OneChartSetup in the settings of the EA.


    How to run live:

    First make sure to add the following 2 URL’s to the MT4/MT5’s settings (Tools -> Options -> Expert Advisors -> Allowed URL’s):

     https: // www .worldtimeserver.com/  (remove the spaces!)

     https: // nfs .faireconomy.media/   (remove the spaces!)

    Then simply run the EA on a EURUSD M5 chart, and enable the OneChartSetup in the settings of the EA.  Set your lotsize settings.


    For full understanding of all the EA's features and setups, please read the complete description here

    Reviews 5
    Christian Quintavalle
    624
    Christian Quintavalle 2026.07.06 16:57 
     

    Win is the number one in mql5

    Kris Jef Saelen
    1296
    Kris Jef Saelen 2026.05.13 20:53 
     

    I bought Luna AI because I want to diversify my portfolio, and it's an EA I can use long-term without worries. I know Wim his EAs are working long-term and will recover each time. The support from Wim is fantastic :)

    Martin Lougas
    186
    Martin Lougas 2026.05.12 17:40 
     

    Been using Luna AI Pro for a bit now, and honestly, it’s been pretty solid. So far, the results have been good, and it feels way more reliable than some other EAs I’ve tried before. Nice to wake up and see trades already in profit.

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    Experts
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    Profalgo Limited
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    Christian Quintavalle
    624
    Christian Quintavalle 2026.07.06 16:57 
     

    Win is the number one in mql5

    Kris Jef Saelen
    1296
    Kris Jef Saelen 2026.05.13 20:53 
     

    I bought Luna AI because I want to diversify my portfolio, and it's an EA I can use long-term without worries. I know Wim his EAs are working long-term and will recover each time. The support from Wim is fantastic :)

    Martin Lougas
    186
    Martin Lougas 2026.05.12 17:40 
     

    Been using Luna AI Pro for a bit now, and honestly, it’s been pretty solid. So far, the results have been good, and it feels way more reliable than some other EAs I’ve tried before. Nice to wake up and see trades already in profit.

    mrea59
    1782
    mrea59 2024.03.27 14:25 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Profalgo Limited
    94490
    Reply from developer Wim Schrynemakers 2024.03.27 16:08
    thx mate!
    gunther64
    55
    gunther64 2024.02.22 12:49 
     

    Installed this a few days ago and already made some profit. This EA has MANY parameters, so I'm very happy Wim helped with a setfile. I'm running it on 2 different accounts. It does exact same trades on both sides: strike, SL an TP are the same. This could become a problem for the propfirms. Any chance you'll be adding a random option like you did for Gold Trader and Gold Reaper? TIA

    Profalgo Limited
    94490
    Reply from developer Wim Schrynemakers 2024.02.22 15:43
    thx! I replied in private to your question
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