HFT Spike EA



Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext etc.)

Strategies: Quantum Physics Principles, HFT Spike (High-Frequency Trading), level trading, neural trading, No Martingale, No Grid, single-position trend trading.



A fully automated, risk-managed EA designed on XAUUSD tick data. You don't need to select a Time-Frame. Default values match the tested configuration.

Designed for Gold. It detects sudden volatility bursts ("spike") and opens a position with precise timing when the post-spike price action passes the filters.

The average position holding time is short, so it stands out as Scalping Trading.

Symbol: GOLD/XAUUSD

Digits: 2 digits & 3 digits

Leverage: Any

Broker: Any

Min Balance: 25$ (for 1:500)

Latency: up to 500ms



No set file. No Timeframe.

No Martingale - No Grid (optional)

Adjustable risk level

GIFT : VolumeHedger 1 account license Lifetime

PropFirm Mode



For daily loss configuration, you can select the risk level as 2% or 5%. (the loss incurred will stay below the selected risk level)

Also, after a loss it will not re-enter trades during the day. Since the daily loss limit can be different at some propfirm accounts as 4%, you can set it through the inputs.

It tracks your account's day-start equity, and the moment the total daily loss (manual trades + ALL EAs combined) would breach the threshold, it blocks any new trades it would open.

When trade entry is paused due to loss, a red warning on the chart explains the reason.

Key Features

Risk control adjustable from the chart

Click one of the six risk levels on the chart (2% / 5% / 10% / 20% / 40% / 80% of equity) — the lot size of the trade to be opened will be determined by your risk level.

Pre-trade Safety Layers



Market session awareness (does not send orders during daily closes or late hours on Friday)

Friday cutoff: no new entries after 20:00 UTC, all positions force-closed at 23:45 UTC.

Time-based Position Management



After positions are held for a while: profitable positions are closed at market locking the gain, and underwater positions get their TP pulled to the breakeven point (a small recovery provides a flat exit).

Multi-EA compatible



Isolated by magic number. Runs on the same account alongside other strategies without conflict. The PropFirm daily-loss protection accounts for the P&L of the entire account, not only this EA's.

Quick Start

Drag the EA onto an XAUUSD chart (the chart timeframe doesn't matter — the strategy uses M1 internally). Activate algo trading (Tools → Options → Expert Advisors → Allow algorithmic trading) AND turn on the toolbar "Algo Trading" button. Select your risk per trade in the chart panel (default 2%). (Optional) If trading on a funded account, enable PropFirm Mode and enter the daily loss threshold matching your firm's rule. Let it run. The EA waits for valid spike setups and opens trades automatically.



What This HFTSpike EA Is NOT



Not Martingale / grid / averaging. Opens a single position at a time.

Not a scalper that needs sub-millisecond execution. Standard retail broker latency is enough.

Not a "guaranteed profit" black box. Like any trading system, results depend on market conditions and proper risk management.

About the Developer He has crossed 10 years in his software development career. A finance and mathematics enthusiast, that's why he has the passion to develop algorithmic-based trading robots for over 3 years. He has many algorithms and strategies of which he is the architect. He prides himself on having the ability to develop algo-strategies from any indicator. He does not hesitate to release the robots he developed professionally for free. He believes that offering his developed robots for free will contribute more to the growth of his knowledge and experience. He attaches great importance to your feedback and suggestions. If you liked my robots and want to be informed about their new features, join my channel: Furkan's Robots





