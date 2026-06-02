HFT Spike EA

5

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HFT Spike EA

Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext etc.)
Strategies: Quantum Physics Principles, HFT Spike (High-Frequency Trading), level trading, neural trading, No Martingale, No Grid, single-position trend trading.

A fully automated, risk-managed EA designed on XAUUSD tick data. You don't need to select a Time-Frame. Default values match the tested configuration.

Designed for Gold. It detects sudden volatility bursts ("spike") and opens a position with precise timing when the post-spike price action passes the filters.
The average position holding time is short, so it stands out as Scalping Trading. 

Symbol: GOLD/XAUUSD
Digits: 2 digits & 3 digits
Leverage: Any
Broker: Any
Min Balance: 25$ (for 1:500)
Latency: up to 500ms

No set file. No Timeframe.
No Martingale - No Grid (optional)
Adjustable risk level


GIFT : VolumeHedger 1 account license Lifetime

PropFirm Mode

For daily loss configuration, you can select the risk level as 2% or 5%. (the loss incurred will stay below the selected risk level)
Also, after a loss it will not re-enter trades during the day. Since the daily loss limit can be different at some propfirm accounts as 4%, you can set it through the inputs.
It tracks your account's day-start equity, and the moment the total daily loss (manual trades + ALL EAs combined) would breach the threshold, it blocks any new trades it would open.
When trade entry is paused due to loss, a red warning on the chart explains the reason.

Key Features

Risk control adjustable from the chart
Click one of the six risk levels on the chart (2% / 5% / 10% / 20% / 40% / 80% of equity) — the lot size of the trade to be opened will be determined by your risk level. 

Pre-trade Safety Layers

  • Market session awareness (does not send orders during daily closes or late hours on Friday)
  • Friday cutoff: no new entries after 20:00 UTC, all positions force-closed at 23:45 UTC.

Time-based Position Management

After positions are held for a while: profitable positions are closed at market locking the gain, and underwater positions get their TP pulled to the breakeven point (a small recovery provides a flat exit). 

Multi-EA compatible

Isolated by magic number. Runs on the same account alongside other strategies without conflict. The PropFirm daily-loss protection accounts for the P&L of the entire account, not only this EA's.

Quick Start

  1. Drag the EA onto an XAUUSD chart (the chart timeframe doesn't matter — the strategy uses M1 internally).
  2. Activate algo trading (Tools → Options → Expert Advisors → Allow algorithmic trading) AND turn on the toolbar "Algo Trading" button.
  3. Select your risk per trade in the chart panel (default 2%).
  4. (Optional) If trading on a funded account, enable PropFirm Mode and enter the daily loss threshold matching your firm's rule.
  5. Let it run. The EA waits for valid spike setups and opens trades automatically.


What This HFTSpike EA Is NOT

  • Not Martingale / grid / averaging. Opens a single position at a time.
  • Not a scalper that needs sub-millisecond execution. Standard retail broker latency is enough.
  • Not a "guaranteed profit" black box. Like any trading system, results depend on market conditions and proper risk management.

About the Developer

He has crossed 10 years in his software development career. A finance and mathematics enthusiast, that's why he has the passion to develop algorithmic-based trading robots for over 3 years. He has many algorithms and strategies of which he is the architect. He prides himself on having the ability to develop algo-strategies from any indicator. He does not hesitate to release the robots he developed professionally for free.  He believes that offering his developed robots for free will contribute more to the growth of his knowledge and experience. He attaches great importance to your feedback and suggestions. 

If you liked my robots and want to be informed about their new features, join my channel: Furkan's Robots


Reviews 3
tigerland96
62
tigerland96 2026.08.02 12:08 
 

Another great EA of trusted vendor Huseyin! As all of his EAs this one can be run with individual risk adjustments with low as 2% risk per trade which makes it also suitable for prop firm trading. The EA itself is a high probability scalping strategy which uses one of his indicators as basis. It makes usually 2-3 trades per week that have a high chance to hit the take profit target. Also it doesnt use any martingale or grid features so the risk management is very strict and you dont have to worry to have big losses at once. Im sure the developer will keep improving the EA even more with time as he did with all his other trading robots. Definitely an EA that you want to have in your portfolio!

wda24729
112
wda24729 2026.07.15 18:37 
 

I have been using Huseyin's products for about 12 months with good results across the board. He is very proactive, always looking to improve and always to hand if there is an issue, and not being very technical, is very much appreciatated. The HFT is a slow burner but retunrs a steady profit so combined with his other EA's provides nice diversity. Keep up the good work.

404 strategy not found
552
404 strategy not found 2026.07.03 09:52 
 

For me, within the portfolio of EA's, this is definitely one with a higher risk. I am testing it on a small live account which I do not mind loosing if things turn ugly. However, backtests are looking great, and live results (just 10 trades so far) match the backtest. The developer is one that is a more creative type, and he stands out from the rest because his EA's do show longer timeframe live results and I do think he genuinely tries to help his clients get the best results without overpromising. His support is excellent, and I advise to consult him on broker selection and settings before you make the purchase. Normally, standard settings work well, and I decided to stick with them although there are options to play it relatively safe. However, since there are other EA's for playing it safe, this one runs on the standard settings. One thing I wish for is a purchase option at some time, not just a rental option.

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tigerland96
62
tigerland96 2026.08.02 12:08 
 

Another great EA of trusted vendor Huseyin! As all of his EAs this one can be run with individual risk adjustments with low as 2% risk per trade which makes it also suitable for prop firm trading. The EA itself is a high probability scalping strategy which uses one of his indicators as basis. It makes usually 2-3 trades per week that have a high chance to hit the take profit target. Also it doesnt use any martingale or grid features so the risk management is very strict and you dont have to worry to have big losses at once. Im sure the developer will keep improving the EA even more with time as he did with all his other trading robots. Definitely an EA that you want to have in your portfolio!

wda24729
112
wda24729 2026.07.15 18:37 
 

I have been using Huseyin's products for about 12 months with good results across the board. He is very proactive, always looking to improve and always to hand if there is an issue, and not being very technical, is very much appreciatated. The HFT is a slow burner but retunrs a steady profit so combined with his other EA's provides nice diversity. Keep up the good work.

OMG FZE LLC
86145
Reply from developer Huseyin Furkan Ozturk 2026.07.15 18:44
Thank you very much for your honest review🙏 i hope this will be one of the best products soon 🔥
404 strategy not found
552
404 strategy not found 2026.07.03 09:52 
 

For me, within the portfolio of EA's, this is definitely one with a higher risk. I am testing it on a small live account which I do not mind loosing if things turn ugly. However, backtests are looking great, and live results (just 10 trades so far) match the backtest. The developer is one that is a more creative type, and he stands out from the rest because his EA's do show longer timeframe live results and I do think he genuinely tries to help his clients get the best results without overpromising. His support is excellent, and I advise to consult him on broker selection and settings before you make the purchase. Normally, standard settings work well, and I decided to stick with them although there are options to play it relatively safe. However, since there are other EA's for playing it safe, this one runs on the standard settings. One thing I wish for is a purchase option at some time, not just a rental option.

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Reply from developer Huseyin Furkan Ozturk 2026.07.03 10:08
Thank you very much for your honest review🙏 Based on the feedback you provided, I will try to improve it and turn it into a better robot in the long run. I’ll also add a lifetime option after some time.
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