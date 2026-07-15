AI Scalping MT5

AI Scalping EA for EURUSD and BTCUSD

AI Scalping EA is designed for traders who want a modern scalping system for both EURUSD and BTCUSD. The EA integrates ONNX models inside MetaTrader 5, allowing machine-learning models trained outside the terminal to be exported into the .onnx format and used directly in the EA workflow for fast model inference.

EURUSD offers a more stable and familiar trading environment, suitable for traders who prefer a safer and more controlled feeling. BTCUSD brings larger opportunity potential, especially for traders preparing for the next Bitcoin market cycle during the 2026-2030 period.

This EA continues the philosophy behind Bitcoin Scalping, which has brought strong results and positive feedback from customers. The same practical scalping mindset is now expanded into a more flexible multi-symbol system for forex and Bitcoin trading.

Main Features

Trades EURUSD and BTCUSD

ONNX model integration inside MetaTrader 5

No martingale, no grid

Fixed Stop Loss for every trade

Smart order splitting: up to 5 orders for EURUSD and up to 3 orders for BTCUSD

Drawdown control for prop firm accounts

Custom Stop Loss and Take Profit settings

Day filter, time filter, and news filter

Dashboard for quick profit monitoring

The order splitting system works like a modern partial take-profit structure, giving more flexibility in profit management instead of closing one large position at a single take-profit point.

Setup

You can attach the EA separately to EURUSD and BTCUSD charts, then enable the corresponding strategy for each symbol. Another option is to attach the EA to one EURUSD chart, enable One Chart Mode, and activate both EURUSD and BTCUSD strategies from the same chart.

Broker And Risk

For best performance, use a broker with low spread, fast execution, and Raw ECN account support. Brokers such as VantageFX, Ultima Markets, VT Markets may be suitable depending on your country, account type, and trading conditions. If you trade BTCUSD, please choose a broker with strong crypto support, stable execution, and competitive crypto spreads.

Trading Forex and cryptocurrency CFDs involves significant risk. Past performance, backtest results, or previous customer results do not guarantee future performance. Test the EA on a demo account first, use proper risk settings, and trade only with capital you can afford to lose.