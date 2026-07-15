AI Scalping MT5
- Experts
-
Lo Thi Mai LoanAbout Me
With over 16 years of experience in trading and software development, I focus on building automated trading systems designed for long-term investing and sustainable operation.
My goal is not to create short-term systems or products built only for temporary market conditions.
- Version: 1.3
- Updated: 23 July 2026
- Activations: 12
AI Scalping EA for EURUSD and BTCUSD
Promo Price
- The EA is currently available at a discounted price. Only 3 slots are left at this price.
- After the discount period, the regular price will be $1999.
JOIN GROUP: Click here
Input Guide: Open the input guide
Setfile: Download the recommended setfile
Live signal: [Click Here]
Other EAs you may like: AI Aurum Pivot | Vega Bot | Bitcoin Scalping
!!! When purchasing this EA, you may have a chance to receive Diamond Quant and bonus EAs from the private group for free. Message me to receive your bonus. !!!
AI Scalping EA is designed for traders who want a modern scalping system for both EURUSD and BTCUSD. The EA integrates ONNX models inside MetaTrader 5, allowing machine-learning models trained outside the terminal to be exported into the .onnx format and used directly in the EA workflow for fast model inference.
EURUSD offers a more stable and familiar trading environment, suitable for traders who prefer a safer and more controlled feeling. BTCUSD brings larger opportunity potential, especially for traders preparing for the next Bitcoin market cycle during the 2026-2030 period.
This EA continues the philosophy behind Bitcoin Scalping, which has brought strong results and positive feedback from customers. The same practical scalping mindset is now expanded into a more flexible multi-symbol system for forex and Bitcoin trading.
Main Features
- Trades EURUSD and BTCUSD
- ONNX model integration inside MetaTrader 5
- No martingale, no grid
- Fixed Stop Loss for every trade
- Smart order splitting: up to 5 orders for EURUSD and up to 3 orders for BTCUSD
- Drawdown control for prop firm accounts
- Custom Stop Loss and Take Profit settings
- Day filter, time filter, and news filter
- Dashboard for quick profit monitoring
The order splitting system works like a modern partial take-profit structure, giving more flexibility in profit management instead of closing one large position at a single take-profit point.
Setup
You can attach the EA separately to EURUSD and BTCUSD charts, then enable the corresponding strategy for each symbol. Another option is to attach the EA to one EURUSD chart, enable One Chart Mode, and activate both EURUSD and BTCUSD strategies from the same chart.
Broker And Risk
For best performance, use a broker with low spread, fast execution, and Raw ECN account support. Brokers such as VantageFX, Ultima Markets, VT Markets may be suitable depending on your country, account type, and trading conditions. If you trade BTCUSD, please choose a broker with strong crypto support, stable execution, and competitive crypto spreads.
Trading Forex and cryptocurrency CFDs involves significant risk. Past performance, backtest results, or previous customer results do not guarantee future performance. Test the EA on a demo account first, use proper risk settings, and trade only with capital you can afford to lose.
Just purchased this EA and wanted to leave initial feedback. The author has been very kind and responsive, taking the time to clarify my concerns and confirm the EA's behavior — something many other authors here don't bother doing. I appreciate the time and effort put into responding, and on the basis of that alone, I'd recommend this EA. The price is good too. I'll share performance feedback in the comments over the coming weeks.