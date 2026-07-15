AI Scalping MT5

5

AI Scalping EA for EURUSD and BTCUSD

Promo Price

  • The EA is currently available at a discounted price. Only 3 slots are left at this price.
  • After the discount period, the regular price will be $1999.

JOIN GROUP: Click here

Input Guide: Open the input guide

Setfile: Download the recommended setfile

Live signal: [Click Here]

Other EAs you may like: AI Aurum Pivot | Vega Bot | Bitcoin Scalping

!!! When purchasing this EA, you may have a chance to receive Diamond Quant and bonus EAs from the private group for free. Message me to receive your bonus. !!!

AI Scalping EA is designed for traders who want a modern scalping system for both EURUSD and BTCUSD. The EA integrates ONNX models inside MetaTrader 5, allowing machine-learning models trained outside the terminal to be exported into the .onnx format and used directly in the EA workflow for fast model inference.

EURUSD offers a more stable and familiar trading environment, suitable for traders who prefer a safer and more controlled feeling. BTCUSD brings larger opportunity potential, especially for traders preparing for the next Bitcoin market cycle during the 2026-2030 period.

This EA continues the philosophy behind Bitcoin Scalping, which has brought strong results and positive feedback from customers. The same practical scalping mindset is now expanded into a more flexible multi-symbol system for forex and Bitcoin trading.

Main Features

  • Trades EURUSD and BTCUSD
  • ONNX model integration inside MetaTrader 5
  • No martingale, no grid
  • Fixed Stop Loss for every trade
  • Smart order splitting: up to 5 orders for EURUSD and up to 3 orders for BTCUSD
  • Drawdown control for prop firm accounts
  • Custom Stop Loss and Take Profit settings
  • Day filter, time filter, and news filter
  • Dashboard for quick profit monitoring

The order splitting system works like a modern partial take-profit structure, giving more flexibility in profit management instead of closing one large position at a single take-profit point.

Setup

You can attach the EA separately to EURUSD and BTCUSD charts, then enable the corresponding strategy for each symbol. Another option is to attach the EA to one EURUSD chart, enable One Chart Mode, and activate both EURUSD and BTCUSD strategies from the same chart.

Broker And Risk

For best performance, use a broker with low spread, fast execution, and Raw ECN account support. Brokers such as VantageFX, Ultima Markets, VT Markets may be suitable depending on your country, account type, and trading conditions. If you trade BTCUSD, please choose a broker with strong crypto support, stable execution, and competitive crypto spreads.

Trading Forex and cryptocurrency CFDs involves significant risk. Past performance, backtest results, or previous customer results do not guarantee future performance. Test the EA on a demo account first, use proper risk settings, and trade only with capital you can afford to lose.

Reviews 6
farazz08
65
farazz08 2026.08.01 11:30 
 

Just purchased this EA and wanted to leave initial feedback. The author has been very kind and responsive, taking the time to clarify my concerns and confirm the EA's behavior — something many other authors here don't bother doing. I appreciate the time and effort put into responding, and on the basis of that alone, I'd recommend this EA. The price is good too. I'll share performance feedback in the comments over the coming weeks.

foxes21
32
foxes21 2026.07.28 18:38 
 

I purchased this EA and its promising. Profit factor 2 plus which is quite solid profit rate. I recomend users to buy this product and seller Ms.Los is very helpful and her responses is very fast.

Shan Ng
72
Shan Ng 2026.07.22 15:07 
 

Though this is a new EA and I am just a new beginner to this EA. The author is very responsible and is willing to answer my question in a very detailed way. Thank you

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farazz08
65
farazz08 2026.08.01 11:30 
 

Just purchased this EA and wanted to leave initial feedback. The author has been very kind and responsive, taking the time to clarify my concerns and confirm the EA's behavior — something many other authors here don't bother doing. I appreciate the time and effort put into responding, and on the basis of that alone, I'd recommend this EA. The price is good too. I'll share performance feedback in the comments over the coming weeks.

Lo Thi Mai Loan
15276
Reply from developer Lo Thi Mai Loan 2026.08.01 11:46
Thank you very much for your kind review and your trust! I’m glad I could clarify your questions. Please feel free to share your results over the coming weeks, and if you need any help with the EA or settings, just let me know. Wishing you great results and successful trading!
foxes21
32
foxes21 2026.07.28 18:38 
 

I purchased this EA and its promising. Profit factor 2 plus which is quite solid profit rate. I recomend users to buy this product and seller Ms.Los is very helpful and her responses is very fast.

shrudit2
34
shrudit2 2026.07.27 05:18 
 

very good ea still have to use it for long term

Lo Thi Mai Loan
15276
Reply from developer Lo Thi Mai Loan 2026.07.28 01:53
Thank you very much for your kind review. I’m always happy to support you and answer any questions you may have.
Shan Ng
72
Shan Ng 2026.07.22 15:07 
 

Though this is a new EA and I am just a new beginner to this EA. The author is very responsible and is willing to answer my question in a very detailed way. Thank you

Lo Thi Mai Loan
15276
Reply from developer Lo Thi Mai Loan 2026.07.22 15:32
Thank you very much for your kind review. I’m always happy to support you and answer any questions you may have.
David
58
David 2026.07.20 15:57 
 

Der AI Scalping MT5 Bot hat mich wirklich positiv überrascht! Er läuft stabil, reagiert schnell auf Marktbewegungen und bietet viele hilfreiche Einstellungsmöglichkeiten. Besonders das flexible Risikomanagement und die professionelle Arbeitsweise gefallen mir sehr gut. Nach der richtigen Anpassung arbeitet der Bot zuverlässig und überzeugend. Eine klare Empfehlung für MT5-Nutzer!

Lo Thi Mai Loan
15276
Reply from developer Lo Thi Mai Loan 2026.07.22 15:32
Vielen Dank für Ihre ausführliche und positive Bewertung! Es freut mich sehr, dass Sie mit der Stabilität, dem Risikomanagement und der Leistung des EAs zufrieden sind.
Francomagock
121
Francomagock 2026.07.15 09:24 
 

I Purchased an AI Scalping EA this morning. i am always proud to top the the list of Ms Los regular customers. I Nearly have most of her workable EAs Products. I backtest the EA and the backtest matches the backtest of the developer (Ms Los)as i have the trust of Ms Los's products. I purchased this product with confident knowing that it will work like other EAs i have. eg. Diamond Quant and Helios EA are my favourite EAs. I am sharing my trading results soon on these Eas. please buy with confident and enjoy your trading journey with assistance from the developer. Ms Los, thank you so much for changing our community. 'WE LUV'

Lo Thi Mai Loan
15276
Reply from developer Lo Thi Mai Loan 2026.07.22 15:33
Thank you so much for your continued trust and support. I truly appreciate having you as one of my loyal customers, and I’m very happy that AI Scalping, Diamond Quant, and Helios have met your expectations. Wishing you continued success with your trading journey!
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