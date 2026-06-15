Vex Gold EA
- Experts
-
Lars LaeremansIndependent Belgian developer of automated trading systems, focused on robustness, execution reliability and risk control.
- Version: 2.12
- Updated: 4 August 2026
- Activations: 8
|VEX 2.10 is here. Now prop firm ready.
4 Months stable Live signal.
Now upgraded with an optional Prop Firm Mode.
No grid. No martingale. One position at a time
|
Telegram channel:
Vex Telegram
After buying VEX please contact me to receive PROP firm setfiles!
Or write a comment on the page
Live Trading Signal:
BlackBull Live Signal
Vantage Live Signal (coming soon)
Defined rules. Fixed risk. One position at a time.
|
No AI, no machine learning, no neural networks, no "quantum" anything, and no unrealistic profit claims. VEX GOLD is a plain price-action EA you can test and verify yourself.
I built it the way I'd want a tool sold to me. It's a trading tool, not a money machine, and how it performs depends a lot on your broker's execution. Test it on demo with your own conditions first, start with risk you're comfortable with.
If anything doesn't line up with the signal, message me on MQL5. I'll help you check it.
Prop Firm Mode:(NEW)
- Adjustable Prop risk and initial Stop Loss
- Daily equity loss limit with configurable safety buffer and reset hour
- Projected Stop Loss risk check before every pending order
- Blocks new orders that could exceed the available daily loss allowance
- Cancels only VEX-owned pending orders and never force closes open positions
When Prop Firm Mode is disabled, the original Standard Mode remains unchanged.
Always check with your prop firm if they allow commercial EA trading
Risk controls
- Spread filter on new entries, with a separate spread guard on trailing modifications
- Daily loss limit, isolated per EA (magic number + symbol), that blocks new entries and removes pending orders once reached
- Pivot memory so the same structural level is not reused
- Resting pending orders cancelled before the weekend
- State (pivot memory, daily limit) survives a terminal restart
- Slippage Protection reduces the initial Stop Loss distance when adverse slippage exceeds the configured trigger
The daily loss limit is a structural safeguard, not a guaranteed account stop.
Recommendations
- Trading pair: XAUUSD / Gold / M15 timeframe
- RAW/ESC spread account is a must!
- Minimum balance: $200
- Open positions: one at a time
- Position sizing: Risk Profile Low, Medium, High, Extreme or Custom risk
- Gold symbols quoted with 2 & 3 decimal places only
- Minimum leverage: 1:100
Important about minimum lot size: Most brokers have a minimum trade size of 0.01 lot. On XAUUSD, one full Stop Loss at 0.01 lot is usually around $10-$12, depending on broker specifications and commissions. This means that on very small accounts, the selected Risk Profile may not be exact, because the broker minimum lot is already the smallest possible trade size.
Before you go live
Please message me on MQL5 after purchasing. I will personally help you check your broker symbol, spread, account type and setup so VEX runs in the conditions it was built for.
This takes a few minutes and helps avoid the small setup mistakes that cause most early problems.
XAUUSD execution can differ between brokers. Please test on a demo account first using the same symbol, spread conditions and account type you intend to use live.
If you are not sure whether your setup matches the recommended conditions, message me on MQL5 and I will help you check the main points.
Trading involves risk. Past performance, backtests and signal history do not guarantee future results. Use risk settings you are comfortable with and test carefully before going live.
I've been using for a about a month through a difficult PA period and this bot has performed wonderfully. And thats without the v2 upgrade, which looks amazing on back test. Highly recommended.