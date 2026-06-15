Vex Gold EA

5
VEX 2.10 is here. Now prop firm ready.
4 Months stable Live signal.
Now upgraded with an optional Prop Firm Mode.
No grid. No martingale. One position at a time

Telegram channel:
Vex Telegram

After buying VEX please contact me to receive PROP firm setfiles!
Or write a comment on the page

Setup instructions and usage guidelines
View user manual

Live Trading Signal:
BlackBull Live Signal 
Vantage Live Signal (coming soon)

Defined rules. Fixed risk. One position at a time.

No AI, no machine learning, no neural networks, no "quantum" anything, and no unrealistic profit claims. VEX GOLD is a plain price-action EA you can test and verify yourself.

I built it the way I'd want a tool sold to me. It's a trading tool, not a money machine, and how it performs depends a lot on your broker's execution. Test it on demo with your own conditions first, start with risk you're comfortable with.

If anything doesn't line up with the signal, message me on MQL5. I'll help you check it.

Prop Firm Mode:(NEW)

  • Adjustable Prop risk and initial Stop Loss
  • Daily equity loss limit with configurable safety buffer and reset hour
  • Projected Stop Loss risk check before every pending order
  • Blocks new orders that could exceed the available daily loss allowance
  • Cancels only VEX-owned pending orders and never force closes open positions

When Prop Firm Mode is disabled, the original Standard Mode remains unchanged.
Always check with your prop firm if they allow commercial EA trading

Risk controls

  • Spread filter on new entries, with a separate spread guard on trailing modifications
  • Daily loss limit, isolated per EA (magic number + symbol), that blocks new entries and removes pending orders once reached
  • Pivot memory so the same structural level is not reused
  • Resting pending orders cancelled before the weekend
  • State (pivot memory, daily limit) survives a terminal restart
  • Slippage Protection reduces the initial Stop Loss distance when adverse slippage exceeds the configured trigger

The daily loss limit is a structural safeguard, not a guaranteed account stop.

Recommendations

  • Trading pair: XAUUSD / Gold / M15 timeframe
  • RAW/ESC spread account is a must!
  • Minimum balance: $200
  • Open positions: one at a time
  • Position sizing: Risk Profile Low, Medium, High, Extreme or Custom risk
  • Gold symbols quoted with 2 & 3 decimal places only
  • Minimum leverage: 1:100


    Important about minimum lot size: Most brokers have a minimum trade size of 0.01 lot. On XAUUSD, one full Stop Loss at 0.01 lot is usually around $10-$12, depending on broker specifications and commissions. This means that on very small accounts, the selected Risk Profile may not be exact, because the broker minimum lot is already the smallest possible trade size.

Before you go live

Please message me on MQL5 after purchasing. I will personally help you check your broker symbol, spread, account type and setup so VEX runs in the conditions it was built for.

This takes a few minutes and helps avoid the small setup mistakes that cause most early problems.

XAUUSD execution can differ between brokers. Please test on a demo account first using the same symbol, spread conditions and account type you intend to use live.
If you are not sure whether your setup matches the recommended conditions, message me on MQL5 and I will help you check the main points.
Trading involves risk. Past performance, backtests and signal history do not guarantee future results. Use risk settings you are comfortable with and test carefully before going live.


Reviews 10
Traderhub
356
Traderhub 2026.08.07 12:58 
 

I've been using for a about a month through a difficult PA period and this bot has performed wonderfully. And thats without the v2 upgrade, which looks amazing on back test. Highly recommended.

Brentdl97
19
Brentdl97 2026.07.31 22:38 
 

For the ones questioning to buy it, this is your sign to just buy it, it's great Also very fast reply and help from the creator 10/10

malul stav
45
malul stav 2026.07.29 11:58 
 

I’ve been running VEX on a prop firm account for a little over a week now. It doesn’t overtrade, most trades are quite short, and the entries have been solid so far. Prop Firm Mode has kept the risk within my limits, and the dev has been quick to help whenever I had a question.

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OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Experts
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext etc.) Strategies: Quantum Physics Principles, HFT Spike (High-Frequency Trading), level trading, neural trading, No Martingale, No Grid, single-position trend trading. A fully automated, risk-managed EA designed on XAUUSD tick data. You don't need to select a Time-Frame. Default values match the tested configuration. Designed for Gold. It detects sudden volatility bursts ("sp
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
5 (7)
Experts
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Precision. Structure. Execution. Financial markets do not reward emotions. They reward discipline, structure, consistency, and the ability to make decisions based on objective data. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA was built around this philosophy. It is a fully automated trading system for MetaTrader 5, designed to operate on two of the most popular instruments in the financial markets: • XAUUSD (Gold) • EURUSD The system independently analyzes market conditions, opens and manages
AI Scalping MT5
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (6)
Experts
AI Scalping EA for EURUSD and BTCUSD Promo Price The EA is currently available at a discounted price. Only 3 slots are left at this price. After the discount period, the regular price will be $1999 . JOIN GROUP: Click here Input Guide: Open the input guide Setfile: Download the recommended setfile Live signal: [ Click Here ] Other EAs you may like: AI Aurum Pivot | Vega Bot | Bitcoin Scalping !!! When purchasing this EA, you may have a chance to receive Diamond Quant and bonus EAs from the priva
Gold House MT5
Chen Jia Qi
4.49 (59)
Experts
Gold House — Gold Swing Breakout Trading  One EA. Three Trading Modes. Choose the One That Fits Your Style. No Grid. No Martingale. The price will increase by $50 after every 10 purchases. Final planned price: $1,999. Live Signals:  Profit Priority Mode： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2359124 BE priority Mode :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372604 Adaptive Mode:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379287  (High-Risk Configuration Reference – Potential profits and losses are amplified. N
Byrdi
William Brandon Autry
5 (19)
Experts
BYRDI - The Distributed Trading Network That Coordinates the Portfolio. Most Expert Advisors see one terminal, one account, and one set of positions. BYRDI sees the wider network. BYRDI connects separate MetaTrader 5 terminals into a coordinated trading mesh. Each node can keep its own account, broker, markets, strategy, AI model, capital allocation, and risk settings while sharing the information needed for wider portfolio awareness. The network can coordinate execution, limit duplicated expos
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.77 (128)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA : There is no such thing as impossible, it's only a matter of figuring out how to do it! Step into the future of Bitcoin trading with Quantum Bitcoin EA , the latest masterpiece from one of the top MQL5 sellers. Designed for traders who demand performance, precision, and stability, Quantum Bitcoin redefines what's possible in the volatile world of cryptocurrency. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup i
Aetherion Prime EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
3 (1)
Experts
AETHERION PRIME EA Precision Algorithmic Trading for XAUUSD on H1 Public live signal for real-time monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Limited Launch Offer The first 7 copies are available for only $259 . Once these copies are sold, the price will increase immediately by $100 — to $359 . This introductory offer is intended for traders who want to join Aetherion Prime EA at the earliest stage and follow the development of the system through a public live signal from the very begi
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Traderhub
356
Traderhub 2026.08.07 12:58 
 

I've been using for a about a month through a difficult PA period and this bot has performed wonderfully. And thats without the v2 upgrade, which looks amazing on back test. Highly recommended.

Brentdl97
19
Brentdl97 2026.07.31 22:38 
 

For the ones questioning to buy it, this is your sign to just buy it, it's great Also very fast reply and help from the creator 10/10

malul stav
45
malul stav 2026.07.29 11:58 
 

I’ve been running VEX on a prop firm account for a little over a week now. It doesn’t overtrade, most trades are quite short, and the entries have been solid so far. Prop Firm Mode has kept the risk within my limits, and the dev has been quick to help whenever I had a question.

Shardz3441
40
Shardz3441 2026.07.19 18:21 
 

Creator is awesome and very responsive. Pretty hardworking and honest guy warning about the risk. So far the EA is profitable and I've only started using it for a week. Will test larger lot sizes and see how it performs.

kashish jajodia
148
kashish jajodia 2026.07.10 04:54 
 

Honest and hardworking Author. The EA itself is a breakout scalper. It trades conservatively but wins big and loses small. Its an amazing addition to my portfolio so far.

Thierry Ouellet
1880
Thierry Ouellet 2026.07.04 18:46 
 

The safe and reliable breakout EA I was looking for! The dev is really helpful too!

Joel Lidgren
235
Joel Lidgren 2026.07.03 07:01 
 

I will add a more detailed review later but im very excited for this ea, building a take profit/ stop loss ea with this kind of security and winrate is insane work, so far 3 wins and 1 break even and the signal looks great also, well done man.

Chun Hua Li
482
Chun Hua Li 2026.06.30 04:27 
 

我已经使用了2天，卖家非常负责任。期待更好的市场表现

Tyler Wilhelm
242
Tyler Wilhelm 2026.06.24 08:33 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Leon Schaefer
28
Leon Schaefer 2026.06.18 13:19 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

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