Boring Pips MT5

4.77
  • Experts
  • Thi Thu Ha Hoang
    Thi Thu Ha Hoang

    Thi Thu Ha Hoang

    4.7 (73)
    Allow me to introduce myself. My name is Andy, and I am an algorithmic trader currently managing funds for a hedge fund based in Japan and New Zealand. I began my trading career in 2014 and shifted towards quantitative trading in 2018, specializing in low-frequency trades. About four years ago
    4 products 2 signals 2 comments
  • Version: 4.4
  • Updated: 26 June 2025
  • Activations: 8

Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance?

The most likely answer is Over-fitting. Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model.

Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool to beautify their backtest results, they add dozens of input parameters without considering statistical significance, making the trading strategy excessively tailored to historical data and attempting to convince others that their EA can achieve similar performance in the future.

If you are interested in this fascinating subject and want to get a deeper insight into over-fitting, please refer to my articles here:

Avoiding Over-fitting in Trading Strategy (Part 1): Identifying the Signs and Causes

Avoiding Over-fitting in Trading Strategy (Part 2): A Guide to Building Optimization Processes

There are several ways to avoid losing money on an expert advisor whose only ‘edge’ is reading past data, and the easiest way is NEVER TO USE AN EXPERT ADVISOR WITHOUT LIVE TRADING RESULTS FOR AT LEAST 5 MONTHS OR 300 TRACKED TRADES, REGARDLESS OF WHETHER IT IS FREE OR HAS GOOD BACKTEST RESULTS. Monitoring the performance of live trades is the simplest way to observe the performance of an EA with data it has never seen before.


Boring Pips optimization process - A rigorous validation process that creates a difference.

Boring Pips undergoes a comprehensive and tailor-made optimization process called Anti-overfitting. This is a robust optimization process implemented to eliminate any influence of overfitting on the trading system, ensuring the generality of the constructed model. Please refer to the article linked in Part 2 above for a more in-depth look at this process.

Anti-overfitting process consists of 3 stages:

-  Initial Optimization: This stage involves optimizing the Boring Pips using historical data from 2010 to 2019. The purpose of this phase is to test the initial premise of the trading strategy and extract the most robust parameters values. 

-  Walk-forward: In the second stage, the parameters that performed well in the first stage are tested using entirely new data ranging from 2019 to 2022. The objective is to ensure the trading system's stability with fresh data and evaluate the predictive power of the model.

-  Stress testing: Parameter values that pass the first two stages will undergo Stress testing. In this final test, a simulation algorithm is used to introduce variables like Noise and Lag to the initial entry and exit points (determined by the selected parameters from Walk-forward phase). The goal is to push the system beyond its 'comfort zone' and assess the system's tolerance to random factors such as lag and noise.

Live trading monitoring: The most robust parameter values extracted from Anti-overfitting process have been tested for trading performance with a real account since October 10, 2022. This account is being tracked via the link below.

Live trading performanceLive signals

MT4 version for Boring Pips: MT4

Please refer to the Boring Pips FAQ here.


Introduction to Boring Pips algorithm

Boring Pips trading system is a blend of cutting-edge artificial intelligence algorithms and classic trading strategies involving: momentum, supply - demand zones and Fibonaci retracement. Specifically, the EA employs an advanced formula based on deep learning algorithms to simultaneously measure the momentum of prices across 4 time-frames. This analysis helps identify instances where synchronization in the decline of price momentum at potential supply and demand zones, enabling the system to make informed trading decisions. The entire process, from signal scanning to entering and exiting positions, is completely automated in 4 steps:

- Step 1: An advanced algorithm is used to continuously scan the supply and demand zones, which are potential areas where prices are likely to react.

- Step 2: Boring Pips uses a sophisticated and unique algorithm created by artificial intelligence to detect any change in price momentum after a strong price movement across different time-frames.

- Step 3: The system makes trading decisions when the price loses momentum at previously identified supply and demand zones, predicting a reversal.

- Step 4: Boring Pips manages trades based on the probability distribution rule to ensure maximum exploitation of the trading edge that the entry point brings.


Features

 Name

 Boring Pips

 Version

 4.30

 Platform

 MT4, MT5

 Trading strategies

 Momentum, Supply and Demand zones, Fibonaci retracement,   Artificial intelligence

 Recommended pairs

 AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD

 Time-frame

 M5

 MultiCurrency EA

 Yes. One chart for all symbols

 Takeprofit

 Yes. Trailing

 Stoploss

 Yes. Fixed

 Grid

 Optional

 Martingale

 Optional

 Risk Manegement

 Stop entry/close all positions at configured drawdown limit.


Recommended installation

  •  Install Boring Pips on one of the AUDCAD/AUDNZD/NZDCAD chart, with a time-frame of M5.
  •  Trading symbols: select the trading currency pair (optimized for AUDCAD/AUDNZD/NZDCAD).
  •  Risk mode: select an appropriate risk mode (Boring, Low risk, Medium risk or High risk).
  •  Base balance: Choose the amount of Balance to allocate for trading.
  •  Personalization settings: please refer to the Detailed instructions.
  •  Risk Management settings: please refer to the Detailed instructions

Disclaimer:

The performance figures and expected results presented are derived from Anti-overfitting research based on third-party tick data (Tick Data Suite and Tickstory) for the period 2010–2023, under the assumption that past market characteristics will fully or partially persist in the future.

Backtest results are provided solely for illustrative purposes to demonstrate the behavior of the trading strategy and should not be regarded as a guarantee, indication, or reliable basis for any future performance, returns, or risk levels.

If you have any inquiries or feedback regarding Boring Pips, please feel free to send me a private message

Reviews 57
linsklaus
169
linsklaus 2026.08.07 08:44 
 

Ich handele diesen EA Boeing Pips sind einiger Zeit und würde gern die Gelegenheit nutzen ihn zu bewerten . Ich nenne ihn den treuen Arbeiter es ist beeindruckend wie er jeden Monat eine Performance abliefert. Der Support ist ausgezeichnet Thi Thu Ha Hoang hat es mir sehr geholfen als unerfahrene Nutzer einen EA zu betreiben .

Gabriel Moura Cantanhede
227
Gabriel Moura Cantanhede 2026.07.28 16:31 
 

Definitely one of the only worthwhile EA to use in the entire marketplace. Solid strategy, consistent results.

craigguthrie123
111
craigguthrie123 2026.06.23 07:04 
 

This EA has performed very solidly since I purchased it with excellent support from the developer when I had questions

Recommended products
Gyroscopes mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (2)
Experts
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
NAS100 Strategy EA v1
Sergio Millares Raposo
Experts
A professional Expert Advisor (EA) for the Nasdaq 100 and XAU/USD that operates on a 5-minute timeframe, based on moving average crossovers to detect trends and clean entries in Gold and the Nasdaq 100. It is designed to capture fast and solid movements, filtering out false signals and avoiding noise in sideways markets. Ideal for traders seeking automation, consistency, and a clear strategy in a high-volatility asset. The system adapts to the dynamics of XAU/USD and Nasdaq and can be used on bo
Volumen Scalper GOLD
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
Volume Scalper Gold - Professional Expert Advisor Overview Volume Scalper Gold is an automated trading system specifically designed to trade the XAU/USD (Gold) pair on the M5 timeframe, using volume analysis as the primary entry filter. This Expert Advisor (EA) combines an intelligent grid strategy with high-volume impulse detection. Key Features Volume-Based Signal System Impulse Detection: Identifies candles with above-average volume multiplied by a configurable factor. Directional Confirmat
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.77 (128)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA : There is no such thing as impossible, it's only a matter of figuring out how to do it! Step into the future of Bitcoin trading with Quantum Bitcoin EA , the latest masterpiece from one of the top MQL5 sellers. Designed for traders who demand performance, precision, and stability, Quantum Bitcoin redefines what's possible in the volatile world of cryptocurrency. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup i
Neuro Genetic Expert
Sergio Izquierdo Rodriguez
Experts
This system accepts a comma-separated list of symbols and iterates through them, creating a neural network with training for each symbol. These neural networks take values ​​from price action, Bollinger Bands, MACD, and RSI indicators. The number of neurons for each of the three layers of each network can be configured, and genetic training for the indicator parameters can be set up at specific intervals. Confidence levels for the neurons can be adjusted, and market trend analysis filters can be
Green Hawk
Rashed Samir
Experts
Green Hawk  is a professional scalping expert. The strategy is based on smart scalping algorithms which trades in certain periods of the market. The system does not use risky strategies such as grid or martingale. Trading is done based on the return of the price in short periods. All trades are closed within hours. I will increase the price in the near future. Next Price: $700 The final price will be $2000. Selling only through the mql5 site MT4 Version  can be found here FEATURES Support thro
Simo Professional
Maryna Shulzhenko
Experts
Description of   Simo : an innovative robot with a unique trading system Simo is a revolutionary trading robot that changes the rules of the game with its unique trading system. Using sentiment analysis and machine learning, Simo takes trading to a new level. This robot can work on any time frame, with any currency pair, and on the server of any broker. Simo uses its own algorithm to make trading decisions. Various approaches to analyzing input data allow the robot to make more informed decis
Forex crypto Fully Customizable Grid EA
Dobromir Tsolov
Experts
-         What it does? Opens BUY (or SELL) orders automatically every X pips you decide. Closes each trade at your personal TP .  Works on any symbol: SP500, NAS100, GOLD, EURUSD, BTC... 100 % YOUR SETTINGS   What can you enter in the settings? - Trading direction: Buy or Sell - Entry level - Entry volume - Maximum number of buy orders - Maximum number of sell orders - Pips required for each new entry - Pips to take profit per trade - Stop Loss Level - Close all trades when SL level is hit Exam
Darwin Swing MT5
Guillaume Duportal
4.79 (47)
Experts
Darwin Swing MT5 Overview: Darwin Swing is a medium-term swing-trading Expert Advisor. It analyzes support and resistance zones and uses virtual positions to anticipate breakouts. Real orders are placed only when the predefined conditions are met. After the success of Darwin Evolution, here is Darwin Swing, which can be used alongside it. The goal is to stay close to manual trading with a long-term outlook. It is neither a fast scalper nor a night scalper. The core approach is swing trading, usi
Neural Nexus MT5
TICK STACK LTD
4.43 (7)
Experts
Buy Any 2 Products, Get 1 Free For a limited time, purchase any two TickStack EAs and choose a third one completely free — including a full lifetime license with unlimited activations.  (Gold Neural Core not included in this offer) Neural Nexus MT5 Expert Advisor - Advanced Mean Reversion Grid System.  The Next Evolution in Automated EURUSD Trading Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid sys
Sydney MT5
Ruben Octavio Gonzalez Aviles
3.26 (19)
Experts
Sydney is a complex and novel algorithm that uses Artificial Intelligence in combination with traditional technical analysis to predict future market movements of the GBPUSD and USDJPY symbol. This Expert Advisor makes use of Recurrent Neural Networks, specifically Long-Short-Term-Memory cells, that are trained using data from technical analysis indicators. Through this method, the EA is able to learn which indicators are most relevant for future price movements and act upon them. Furthermore, L
SwissTradingHub
Maurin Casey Mueggler
Experts
SwissTradingHub – Automated Trading Software for MetaTrader 5 SwissTradingHub is a professional automated trading software for MetaTrader 5, developed for traders who want to trade the financial markets in a more efficient, structured, and emotion-free way. The software independently analyzes market movements, identifies potential trading opportunities, and executes trades automatically based on predefined trading logic and risk management systems. The focus of the software is on: automated mar
Cyber Gold Ema
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
EMA RSI CYBER v1.00 — Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Developed by: Worldinversor 2026 Recommended Pair: XAU/USD (Gold) Timeframe: H1 (1 hour) Recommended Broker: IC Markets What is EMA RSI CYBER? EMA RSI CYBER is an Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 specifically designed for trading gold (XAU/USD) on a 1-hour chart. It combines a triple EMA system to filter the trend with the RSI as a momentum filter, executing pending stop-loss orders in both market directions. All of this is accompanied
Sigma Trend Protocol STP
Bashir Abdi Jama
Experts
️ Warning – Fake Sigma Trend Protocol EA STP Any “Sigma Trend Protocol EA STP” sold outside my official MQL5 page is a fake scam product using my name to take your money. The only real and supported version is here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/152096   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/157301 Don’t spend your hard-earned money expecting premium performance from a cheap copy. STP cannot be easily copied or sold as a discount scrap version.
Gold Trend Expert
Daniel Ivan Gutierrez Montiel
Experts
Gold Trend Expert — The EA That Trades Gold While You Live Your Life How many gold opportunities do you miss because you're not watching the charts? Gold Trend Expert trades for you — 24 hours a day, 5 days a week — on the gold market (XAUUSD), with zero emotions and zero interruptions. Why Gold Trend Expert? Fully automated — set it up once and let it work Built-in risk management — every trade has an automatic Stop Loss No martingale, no grid — fixed lot, no high-risk compounding strateg
Perfect Trade Ea AutoIndicator xauusd pro
Roman Protsak
Experts
Perfect Trade EA Indicator 2026 for XAUUSD MT5 Премиальный многоуровневый самообучающийся индикатор с режимом автоторговли для XAUUSD Perfect Trade EA Indicator 2026 — это не просто индикатор и не обычный советник с примитивным входом по шаблону. Это премиальный торговый комплекс для MetaTrader 5, созданный для работы с XAUUSD, который объединяет в себе: - многоуровневый анализ рынка; - интеллектуальную фильтрацию сигналов; - режим автоматической торговли; - продвинутое сопровождение сделки;
Adaptive Quantum EA
Yge Simon Pars
Experts
ADAPTIVE QUANTUM EA - Intelligent Trading with Machine Learning  Launch offer: the first 10 licenses are available at –80% ($90). Adaptive Quantum EA is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe.  It uses dynamic indicator weighting based on the performance of the last 50 closed trades and combines trend-following, momentum and strict risk management. Key characteristics: • Adaptive learning system that adjusts Fast EMA, Slow EMA and RSI weights automatically •
AurumyxGold
Ng Pei Sheng Jay
Experts
AurumyxGold — Precision Trading Engine for XAUUSD Overview AurumyxGold is an elite, fully automated Expert Advisor engineered exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold). Built for traders who demand precision, consistency, and a real edge in live market conditions, AurumyxGold operates around the clock — executing with discipline when others hesitate, and managing risk with intelligence when the market turns. How It Works AurumyxGold combines three proven trading methodologies into a single unified engine: G
BTC Hybrid EA
Bashar Taisir Saleh Al Zubaidi
Experts
BTC Hybrid EA is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor developed for traders who want a structured and configurable approach to BTCUSD trading. The EA is built around a hybrid trading framework that combines directional entries, hedging behavior, staged grid management, basket-based profit handling, and several protection layers. It is designed to monitor market conditions, trade exposure, spread behavior, floating drawdown, and open basket status while displaying key information directly on the chart t
Gold Martingale Robot
Borriphat Maitree
Experts
To those who have already purchased, the team would like to express our sincere gratitude. Your support motivates the team and encourages us to continue developing and improving the quality of our products. Transform Your Gold Trading! Unleash Exponential & Sustainable Growth with the "Gold Martingale Robot EA" (MT5) Are you tired of constantly watching charts? Stressed out every time high-impact economic news is released? Or perhaps you've made profits only to watch them vanish due to ho
Exclusive black Pro Max MT5
Natalyia Nikitina
Experts
Exclusive Black Pro Max MT5 — Automated Trading System Exclusive Black Pro Max MT5 is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built on advanced market analysis algorithms and risk management strategies. The EA operates in a fully automated mode and requires minimal trader intervention. Attention! Contact me immediately after purchase to receive setup instructions! IMPORTANT: All examples, screenshots, and tests are provided for demonstration purposes only. If a specific currency pair shows good resu
AI Neural Nexus EA MT5
John Dickenson
Experts
Introducing the AI Neural Nexus EA A state-of-the-art Expert Advisor tailored for trading Gold (XAUUSD) and GBPUSD. This advanced system leverages the power of artificial intelligence and neural networks to identify profitable trading opportunities with a focus on safety and consistency. Unlike traditional high-risk methods, AI Neural Nexus prioritizes low-risk strategies that adapt to market fluctuations in real time, ensuring a smart trading experience. Important Information Contact us immedia
AdaptiveSystem
Alexandr Likhachev
Experts
The main principle of operation The bot uses multi-level entry filtering: Volatility analysis through ATR determination of movement inertia (momentum continuation) filtering of false breakouts entry only in the phases of “market acceleration” As a result, the bot avoids flat and noisy market areas Key features Adaptive logic (Core Feature) : Automatic adjustment to the current market volatility real-time change of SL/TP parameters adaptation to different market modes (low / mid / high volatil
Classic Market Surfer EA
Buti Andy Moeng
Experts
Classic Market Surfer EA - A Timeless, Proven Strategy for Gold Trading For years, this powerful trading strategy has been hidden from the public-reserved for a select few. Now, for the first time, the Classic Market Surfer EA is available to traders like you.   Built on pure, time-tested trading principles, this EA doesn't rely on trendy gimmicks like AI or machine learning. Instead, it harnesses a classic, robust strategy that has consistently delivered results over the years. This is not a "g
Smart M Quantum
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
Smart Money Quantum EA Smart Money Quantum is an advanced algorithmic trading Expert Advisor designed specifically to trade XAU/USD (gold) on the M15 timeframe. This system combines Smart Money Concepts (SMC) principles with institutional risk management to capture high-probability movements in the gold market. Key Features Trading Strategy SMC Methodology: Accurately identifies and trades institutional Order Blocks Break & Retest System: Confirms liquidity zones before executing trades RSI
Ninja Intraday
Andrew Pun Magar
Experts
With deep analysis of comfortable patterns that USDJPY aka the Ninja as offered in current market dynamics, I have built with working analysis from years of experience on how this will work for this pair. It is one of the CashCow series... of course as market dynamics will change we will change our parameters... regularly update and growth is our goal. Use Raw Spread account with 1:500 leverage. And btw turn off the EA when there is high impact news related to USD and JPY like 15minutes ahead an
SMC Trend Probability
Chadwin Arthur Miles
Experts
ATC SMC Trend Probability Robot for MetaTrader 5 ATC SMC Trend Probability Robot is a professional MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor built around confluence-based trading logic, smart money concepts, trend probability analysis, and advanced risk management. The robot is designed to identify higher-quality trading opportunities by combining multiple confirmations before considering an entry. It does not rely on a single indicator. Instead, it evaluates market structure, trend direction, session timing
AurumPulse Pro Gold
Mohamad Syamir Bin Senin
Experts
AurumPulse Pro – Smart Intraday Gold Trading EA AurumPulse Pro is a professional XAUUSD intraday trading robot designed for real-tick market conditions, combining momentum logic, dynamic trade management, and session-based execution to capture high-probability gold movements on lower timeframes. About AurumPulse Pro AurumPulse Pro is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 , specifically optimized for Gold (XAUUSD) trading under real tick conditions . This EA is designed for traders
Kabuto Golden Balls 4
Tham Horanop
Experts
Gold EA: Proven Power for 1-Minute Gold Trading Transform your trading with our Gold EA, meticulously crafted for 1-minute charts and delivering over 2000% growth in 5 years from just $100-$1000 . No Martingale, No AI Gimmicks : Pure, time-tested strategies with robust money management, stop loss, and take profit for reliable performance across multiple charts. Flexible Trading Modes : Choose Fixed Balance for safe profits, Mark IV for bold growth, or %Balance for high rewards—combine Mark IV an
Connors TPS
MATTHEW STAN WILLS
5 (1)
Experts
Larry Connors TPS – Automated Trading System Version 2.21  – Developed by Matthew Wills This Expert Advisor (EA) automates Larry Connors' Time, Position & Scale (TPS) strategy , originally described in his book High Probability ETF Trading . This strategy is designed to capitalize on market pullbacks and systematically scale into positions for optimized, risk-adjusted returns . Strategy Overview The TPS system applies mean reversion principles to ETFs, cash indices, and selected stocks, using R
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.5 (8)
Experts
Bringing institutional-grade trading to the Quantum ecosystem, Quantum Titan sets a new standard for precision, discipline, and proven live-market performance. Developed for traders who expect more from a GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan represents the next evolution of Quantum trading technology. Availability is strictly limited to 1,000 lifetime licenses worldwide. Once all 1,000 copies have been claimed, Quantum Titan will no longer be available. Special launch discount price. Final price $1999
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (33)
Experts
The Legend Continues. The Queen Evolves. Welcome to Quantum Queen X — the next generation of the legendary GOLD trading system that builds upon the proven success of Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X is built on the same proven core engine as Quantum Queen, introducing a powerful new Custom Mode that allows traders to choose exactly which strategies to enable or disable. Every strategy has been individually reviewed, refined, and optimized to deliver even better performance and adaptability across
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.45 (144)
Experts
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (104)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Client Signal YouTube Reviews LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency fro
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (47)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1999$ soon!   +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : choose 5  of my other EA's for free!   ALL SET FILES + COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA)
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.16 (43)
Experts
WHAT IS LIZARD? Lizard is a fully automated Expert Advisor, developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It uses a multi-strategy swing breakout system that identifies key structural levels on the chart and places pending stop orders at precisely calculated entry points. No martingale. No grid. No averaging in. Every trade has a defined Stop Loss and Take Profit and is actively managed by a multi-layered exit system, automatically, around the clock. Live Signals - Track real performa
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.43 (28)
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
5 (2)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for trading the US30 index. Its trading logic is designed around the dynamic behavior of major stock indices: strong directional movements, intraday pullbacks, and periods of increased volatility. The EA automates trading in an environment where execution speed, discipline, and efficient position management are essential. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controll
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (215)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Experts
Smarter Control. Refined Precision. Welcome to Quantum Athena X — the next generation of the focused GOLD trading system that builds upon the precision, efficiency, and disciplined execution of Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X is built on the same streamlined core engine and the same 6 carefully selected strategies as Quantum Athena. Each strategy has been individually refined and optimized for current GOLD market conditions, while the new powerful Custom Mode allows traders to choose exactly
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (507)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.5 (18)
Experts
Gold Snap — A Fast Profit Capture System for Gold Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Live Signal2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Live Signal v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Only 3 copies remaining at the current price. The price will be increased to $1199 soon. Important: After purchasing, please contact us by private message to receive the user guide, recommended settings, usage notes, and update support.  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.08 (37)
Experts
UPDATE - ONLY A FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE! The main goal of this system is long-term live performance without using any risky martingale or grid.  VERY LIMITED COPIES AT CURRENT PRICE Final Price $1499 [Live Signal]  |  [Backtest Results]  |  [Setup Guide]  |  [FTMO Results] A Different Approach to Trading Pulse Engine does not use any indicators or specific timeframes. It has a very unique approach that is not used by any other trading system on MQL5. It trades intraday directional patt
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.83 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.55 (22)
Experts
UPDATE:  Few Copies Left At Current Price! Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +290% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in vo
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.2 (25)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
Experts
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
Aura Gold Pro Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
Experts
Built to dominate the gold market. Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Guide Special Introductory Price: Only $500 for the first buyers! Price increases by $100 every 10 copies sold. Final price: $2,000. Maximum slots: 1,000. Live Trading Signal  Roboforex https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2366593 FPMarkets https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2358523 Description Aura Gold PRO Edition is a well-thought-out and reliable trading algorithm for the Gold market. We have created a syste
Gold Atlas
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.59 (22)
Experts
UPDATE - VERY FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE! Prop Firm Ready! Multi-Breakout System for Gold (XAUUSD) No Martingale / No Grid 20-Year Backtest 7-Month Live Results [Live Signal]  | [FTMO Results]   |  [Public Community]   |  [User Manual] What is Gold Atlas ? Gold Atlas is a professional automated trading system for Gold (XAUUSD). It uses a multi-entry breakout approach to capture both intraday moves and larger trend breakouts. The system is not based on indicators or fixed timeframes and u
Byrdi
William Brandon Autry
5 (20)
Experts
BYRDI - The Distributed Trading Network That Coordinates the Portfolio. Most Expert Advisors see one terminal, one account, and one set of positions. BYRDI sees the wider network. BYRDI connects separate MetaTrader 5 terminals into a coordinated trading mesh. Each node can keep its own account, broker, markets, strategy, AI model, capital allocation, and risk settings while sharing the information needed for wider portfolio awareness. The network can coordinate execution, limit duplicated expos
Quantum Nexus MT5
Farell Edson Mazarin
Experts
Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
One Man Army
Ihor Otkydach
4.74 (23)
Experts
BONUS FOR EVERY CUSTOMER: Every customer who purchases this bot will receive a free GRABBER BOT : This offer is available for a limited time only. So hurry! No hype, No reckless risk. Trading with minimal drawdown: One Man Army is a multi-currency trading system built for both personal and prop-firm trading. It follows a strategy of scalping short- and medium-term corrections and market reversals, trading through pending limit orders. This trading bot doesn’t guess the direction — it enters the
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
SomaGold
Andrii Soma
5 (10)
Experts
SomaGold is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD). One chart, one EA, 32 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. This is my first published EA on MQL5. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD The price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Early buyers lock in the lowest price for the lifetime of the product. Concept Instead
Full Throttle DMX
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (11)
Experts
Full Throttle DMX - Real strategy  Real results   Full Throttle DMX is a multi-currency trading expert advisor designed to operate with EURUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, EURGBP, and AUDNZD currency pairs. The system is built on a classical trading approach, using well-known technical indicators and proven market logic. The EA contains 10 independent strategies, each designed to identify different market conditions and opportunities. Unlike many modern automated systems, Full Throttle DMX does not use ris
More from author
Boring Pips MT4
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.6 (15)
Experts
Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
Dynamic Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
5 (5)
Experts
️   Already own Boring Pips EA? You’re eligible for an  additional 30% discount! Contact to learn more about: How to  claim your rebate Trump’s second term has reignited a wave of aggressive trade policies, starting with the return of sweeping tariffs that are rattling global markets Tensions in the Middle East have flared — most recently between Israel and Iran — sending oil prices surging The Russia–Ukraine war continues with no resolution in sight, fueling ongoing geopolitical ins
Dynamic Pips MT4
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
5 (1)
Experts
️   Already own Boring Pips EA? You’re eligible for an  additional 30% discount! Contact to learn more about: How to  claim your rebate Trump’s second term has reignited a wave of aggressive trade policies, starting with the return of sweeping tariffs that are rattling global markets Tensions in the Middle East have flared — most recently between Israel and Iran — sending oil prices surging The Russia–Ukraine war continues with no resolution in sight, fueling ongoing geopolitical ins
Filter:
linsklaus
169
linsklaus 2026.08.07 08:44 
 

Ich handele diesen EA Boeing Pips sind einiger Zeit und würde gern die Gelegenheit nutzen ihn zu bewerten . Ich nenne ihn den treuen Arbeiter es ist beeindruckend wie er jeden Monat eine Performance abliefert. Der Support ist ausgezeichnet Thi Thu Ha Hoang hat es mir sehr geholfen als unerfahrene Nutzer einen EA zu betreiben .

Gabriel Moura Cantanhede
227
Gabriel Moura Cantanhede 2026.07.28 16:31 
 

Definitely one of the only worthwhile EA to use in the entire marketplace. Solid strategy, consistent results.

craigguthrie123
111
craigguthrie123 2026.06.23 07:04 
 

This EA has performed very solidly since I purchased it with excellent support from the developer when I had questions

BM17
257
BM17 2026.06.05 11:59 
 

Amazing product from a great author! Definitely one of the best EAs in the market.

Mohammad Khaled Abdallah Swedat
265
Mohammad Khaled Abdallah Swedat 2026.04.21 03:19 
 

So far so good ✅

Rolf Nylander
178
Rolf Nylander 2026.02.12 21:08 
 

This is the best EA I have found so far. (Earning money, not loosing, careful trading, just set the Risk level to medium ! ) It will work fine for you !

Wieger De Wit
479
Wieger De Wit 2026.01.30 22:21 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

jobo90
156
jobo90 2026.01.14 12:18 
 

Great bot so far. Have been using it since February 5th 2025 and am up 30.07%. There are a few periods of drawdowns but eventually it gets out of those. I really like the philosophy of the author regarding overfitting, worth a read how he explains his approach in detail in the overview page of the bot.

Chong Kiat Dennis Mar
805
Chong Kiat Dennis Mar 2025.12.30 13:55 
 

one of the most reliable / consistent ea i ever had. it had at least survived more than 1 year of automating(no interfering by closing of trades etc). earned around 2-3 times the initial amount as of today.

complicator84
203
complicator84 2025.12.11 05:17 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Gravity Tool
421
Gravity Tool 2025.10.19 18:17 
 

Clearly a great EA. Very consistent, good risk/reward, all needed options for risk managment. Solid bot, I can recommend it.

uchimi
1800
uchimi 2025.09.27 17:03 
 

...

Saman Mehrdad Taheri
395
Saman Mehrdad Taheri 2025.07.10 13:57 
 

I've used many EAs over the years—probably spent over $10,000 trying different ones—but Boring Pip is one of the very few that actually delivers. This EA has taught me that in Forex, success comes from staying calm and being patient. What I love most is the simplicity: it's the kind of EA you can set up, leave running, and come back 6 months later to check your profits. No stress. No micromanaging. The author is genuinely one of the good ones—always available, responsive, and committed. I've had this EA for about 1.5 years now, and the developer is still active and supporting the community, which says a lot in this space. Don't fall for flashy EAs that boast crazy monthly returns. Most of those creators disappear within months. Boring Pip, on the other hand, has a clean, consistent track record and a trustworthy developer behind it. Highly recommended for anyone looking for a long-term, stable approach to automated trading.

Theodore
416
Theodore 2025.07.03 04:41 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Markus
618
Markus 2025.06.25 09:25 
 

EA is quite stable but rarely takes positions lately. Probably there is no good momentum.

Michail Pavlakis
468
Michail Pavlakis 2025.03.11 22:01 
 

Excellent EA!

Christian Bolduc
786
Christian Bolduc 2025.03.05 13:38 
 

I've waited a long time before leaving a review, but I can say that this EA really works. I've bought a lot of EAs on MQL5, and they are ALL terrible, even if the author responds and provides beautiful backtests and signals. More often than not, the signals are manipulated. I have the same signal as the author, and this EA is truly working.

Amr Gomaa Saleh Husain
593
Amr Gomaa Saleh Husain 2025.02.20 04:46 
 

One of the best bots on the market! It delivers reliable and stable performance, and Andy is always helpful, answering all my questions. This bot is truly one of the rare gems in the market.

Gabriel Macedo Trindade
134
Gabriel Macedo Trindade 2025.02.16 17:24 
 

I would like to express my gratitude to the author of this EA, as it is a highly reliable and credible system. I'm very happy with this EA, I've been using it for 4 months on a real account of 100 dollars to do tests and the EA has already doubled my invested capital. Congratulations to Andy.

MrDr Wave
227
MrDr Wave 2025.02.03 13:13 
 

The Boring Pips is a boring EA. It trades very infrequently, you'd be lucky to trade once a week. But in return, you get an EA that you do not have to worry about. I have run it for 5 months and have never flinched when it is trading. I can truly set this up and forget about it. It's great!

123
Reply to review