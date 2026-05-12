Osloma Gold (OG) is a dynamic market-structure based Expert Advisor designed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD). It combines structured entry logic, multi-timeframe market analysis, and intelligent four-level grid-based trade management to identify key entry zones and price levels. The system is designed to enter on pullbacks during momentum continuation phases while maintaining disciplined basket and risk management. The EA uses a maximum grid level of 4 with a predefined maximum hard-stoploss applied to every grid basket for controlled risk exposure.





Risk, DD & Position Sizing Model

Example (Model A) : Capital 1000 | FixLot 0.01 | Basket Stoploss $150

: Capital 1000 | FixLot 0.01 | Basket Stoploss Each Basket (original + grid entries) will carry a maximum risk of $150 for 0.01 lot Basket

Basket winrate is higher than Model B but in case of a stoploss event, recovery time is usually higher.

but in case of a stoploss event, recovery time is usually higher. Recovery Module can be used for faster recovery. But it increases DD allowance.

Example (Model B) : Capital 1000 | FixLot 0.01 | Basket Stoploss $100

: Capital 1000 | FixLot 0.01 | Basket Stoploss Each Basket (original + grid entries) will carry a maximum risk of $100 for 0.01 lot Basket

Basket winrate reduces slightly than Model A but recovery time is much faster.

but recovery time is much faster. DD is better controlled as risk per basket is reduced to a great extent.





Features

Structured 4-Level grid-recovery system

Multi-timeframe analysis for entry zone identification

Intelligent basket-based trade management

Flexible lot sizing with fixed lot and auto-lot models

Built-in maximum basket loss protection

Maximum grid level used is 4, with a predefined max basket stoploss applied to every grid sequence

No martingale or exponential lot multiplication system



Requirements



Instrument: Gold / XAUUSD

Account type: Hedging recommended, but not required by default

Risk model: Equity-based sizing or fixed lot sizing

Scaling structure: If fixed lot size is set to 0.01, the maximum entry structure per entry set is 0.01 + 0.01 + 0.01 + 0.01+ 0.01

Recommended starting account size: $500 for a starting fixed lot size of 0.01, max loss per basket is set between 100 to 150





Demand-Based Pricing

Current Price: $349 To protect early buyers and reflect product adoption, the price will increase by $50 after every 10 purchases until it reaches $999



Future Updates

I continuously work on improving my trading systems. Any meaningful improvements or refinements made to this product will be shared with users through future updates.

For product news, updates, and announcements, please follow the Osloma Fx Public Channel here on MQL5. I have also created a public discussion group for general product-related questions, updates, and user discussions.





Link to Public Channel: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/osloma





Input Parameters

Magic Numbers: Two magic numbers are used to identify two sets of entry signals. You can run a single signal or run both at the same time.

Position Sizing: Users can choose between fixed lot sizing or equity-based Autolot setting depending on their preferred risk model.

Fallback Lot Sizes: These should be configured according to account size, leverage, and individual risk tolerance, especially when calculated lot sizes fall outside broker limits.

Session Control: These settings allow users to define the start and end time for EA operation based on broker server time.





How to Reach Me

If you have purchased this product and need urgent assistance, please post a comment on the product page or send me a private message so I can respond as a priority. For all other discussions related to the product, its features, or future updates, you are welcome to use any available channel, including the product comments, public group, or channel discussion.



