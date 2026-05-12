Osloma Gold
- Experts
-
Uttam Kumar NandeibamComputer Engineer & full-time Trader since 2018.
Youtube Link: https://www.youtube.com/@OslomaFx
- Version: 3.2
- Updated: 25 July 2026
- Activations: 10
OslomaGold now comes with Single Entry Mode | Live Signal (Grid Mode) | Live Signal (Single Entry Mode)
Get it today at $199 (Only 9 copies left at this price) | Next Price: $399 | Refer Settings & Input Guide for setup.
Osloma Gold (OG) is a dynamic market-structure based Expert Advisor designed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD). It combines structured entry logic, multi-timeframe market analysis, and intelligent four-level grid-based trade management to identify key entry zones and price levels. The system is designed to enter on pullbacks during momentum continuation phases while maintaining disciplined basket and risk management. The EA uses a maximum grid level of 4 with a predefined maximum hard-stoploss applied to every grid basket for controlled risk exposure.
Risk, DD & Position Sizing Model
- Example (Model A): Capital 1000 | FixLot 0.01 | Basket Stoploss $150
- Each Basket (original + grid entries) will carry a maximum risk of $150 for 0.01 lot Basket
- Basket winrate is higher than Model B but in case of a stoploss event, recovery time is usually higher.
- Recovery Module can be used for faster recovery. But it increases DD allowance.
- Example (Model B): Capital 1000 | FixLot 0.01 | Basket Stoploss $100
- Each Basket (original + grid entries) will carry a maximum risk of $100 for 0.01 lot Basket
- Basket winrate reduces slightly than Model A but recovery time is much faster.
- DD is better controlled as risk per basket is reduced to a great extent.
Features
- Structured 4-Level grid-recovery system
- Multi-timeframe analysis for entry zone identification
- Intelligent basket-based trade management
- Flexible lot sizing with fixed lot and auto-lot models
- Built-in maximum basket loss protection
- Maximum grid level used is 4, with a predefined max basket stoploss applied to every grid sequence
- No martingale or exponential lot multiplication system
Requirements
- Instrument: Gold / XAUUSD
- Account type: Hedging recommended, but not required by default
- Risk model: Equity-based sizing or fixed lot sizing
- Scaling structure: If fixed lot size is set to 0.01, the maximum entry structure per entry set is 0.01 + 0.01 + 0.01 + 0.01+ 0.01
- Recommended starting account size: $500 for a starting fixed lot size of 0.01, max loss per basket is set between 100 to 150
Demand-Based Pricing
Current Price: $349
To protect early buyers and reflect product adoption, the price will increase by $50 after every 10 purchases until it reaches $999
Future Updates
I continuously work on improving my trading systems. Any meaningful improvements or refinements made to this product will be shared with users through future updates.
For product news, updates, and announcements, please follow the Osloma Fx Public Channel here on MQL5. I have also created a public discussion group for general product-related questions, updates, and user discussions.
Link to Public Channel: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/osloma
Input Parameters
- Magic Numbers: Two magic numbers are used to identify two sets of entry signals. You can run a single signal or run both at the same time.
- Position Sizing: Users can choose between fixed lot sizing or equity-based Autolot setting depending on their preferred risk model.
- Fallback Lot Sizes: These should be configured according to account size, leverage, and individual risk tolerance, especially when calculated lot sizes fall outside broker limits.
- Session Control: These settings allow users to define the start and end time for EA operation based on broker server time.
How to Reach Me
If you have purchased this product and need urgent assistance, please post a comment on the product page or send me a private message so I can respond as a priority. For all other discussions related to the product, its features, or future updates, you are welcome to use any available channel, including the product comments, public group, or channel discussion.
While it's true that it hit a stop loss, it is recovering the loss very fast through very consistent trading. Stop loss is a part of trading, the key is that the system can recover it successfully. Another major benefit of the EA is an active and friendly developer. Please continue improving this EA, I think it still has a lot of potential to grow from here, thanks!