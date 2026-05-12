Osloma Gold

3.59

OslomaGold now comes with Single Entry Mode | Live Signal (Grid Mode) | Live Signal (Single Entry Mode)

Get it today at $199 (Only 9 copies left at this price) | Next Price: $399 | Refer Settings & Input Guide for setup.

Osloma Gold (OG) is a dynamic market-structure based Expert Advisor designed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD). It combines structured entry logic, multi-timeframe market analysis, and intelligent four-level grid-based trade management to identify key entry zones and price levels. The system is designed to enter on pullbacks during momentum continuation phases while maintaining disciplined basket and risk management. The EA uses a maximum grid level of 4 with a predefined maximum hard-stoploss applied to every grid basket for controlled risk exposure.


Risk, DD & Position Sizing Model

  • Example (Model A): Capital 1000 | FixLot 0.01 | Basket Stoploss $150
  • Each Basket (original + grid entries) will carry a maximum risk of $150 for 0.01 lot Basket
  • Basket winrate is higher than Model B but in case of a stoploss event, recovery time is usually higher.
  • Recovery Module can be used for faster recovery. But it increases DD allowance.

  • Example (Model B): Capital 1000 | FixLot 0.01 | Basket Stoploss $100
  • Each Basket (original + grid entries) will carry a maximum risk of $100 for 0.01 lot Basket
  • Basket winrate reduces slightly than Model A but recovery time is much faster.
  • DD is better controlled as risk per basket is reduced to a great extent.


Features

  • Structured 4-Level grid-recovery system
  • Multi-timeframe analysis for entry zone identification
  • Intelligent basket-based trade management
  • Flexible lot sizing with fixed lot and auto-lot models
  • Built-in maximum basket loss protection
  • Maximum grid level used is 4, with a predefined max basket stoploss applied to every grid sequence
  • No martingale or exponential lot multiplication system


Requirements

  • Instrument: Gold / XAUUSD
  • Account type: Hedging recommended, but not required by default
  • Risk model: Equity-based sizing or fixed lot sizing
  • Scaling structure: If fixed lot size is set to 0.01, the maximum entry structure per entry set is 0.01 + 0.01 + 0.01 + 0.01+ 0.01
  • Recommended starting account size: $500 for a starting fixed lot size of 0.01, max loss per basket is set between 100 to 150

Demand-Based Pricing

Current Price: $349

To protect early buyers and reflect product adoption, the price will increase by $50 after every 10 purchases until it reaches $999


Future Updates

I continuously work on improving my trading systems. Any meaningful improvements or refinements made to this product will be shared with users through future updates.

For product news, updates, and announcements, please follow the Osloma Fx Public Channel here on MQL5. I have also created a public discussion group for general product-related questions, updates, and user discussions.


Link to Public Channel: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/osloma


Input Parameters

  • Magic Numbers: Two magic numbers are used to identify two sets of entry signals. You can run a single signal or run both at the same time.
  • Position Sizing: Users can choose between fixed lot sizing or equity-based Autolot setting depending on their preferred risk model.
  • Fallback Lot Sizes: These should be configured according to account size, leverage, and individual risk tolerance, especially when calculated lot sizes fall outside broker limits.
  • Session Control: These settings allow users to define the start and end time for EA operation based on broker server time.


How to Reach Me

If you have purchased this product and need urgent assistance, please post a comment on the product page or send me a private message so I can respond as a priority. For all other discussions related to the product, its features, or future updates, you are welcome to use any available channel, including the product comments, public group, or channel discussion.


Disclaimer: Trading leveraged products involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for all investors. This Expert Advisor does not promise guaranteed profits or risk-free trading. Market conditions may change, losses can occur, and past performance does not guarantee future results. Please use appropriate risk management and trade only with capital you can afford to lose. 
Reviews 17
Sebastián
62
Sebastián 2026.07.13 07:56 
 

While it's true that it hit a stop loss, it is recovering the loss very fast through very consistent trading. Stop loss is a part of trading, the key is that the system can recover it successfully. Another major benefit of the EA is an active and friendly developer. Please continue improving this EA, I think it still has a lot of potential to grow from here, thanks!

Yengkok
44
Yengkok 2026.06.18 14:58 
 

Its a solid bot with excellent entries. The risk is clearly defined and basket win rate is super high. The dev is also very supportive and created a special set for me with reduced risk on request and its performing really well and as intended. I am very happy with my purchase and god bless you my brother

Amit-AX
716
Amit-AX 2026.06.17 16:45 
 

Excellent EA buy a friendly and supportive DEV! Welldone for coming up with EA that only opens small trades or grid with movement and precise entries. EA has nearly paid for itself now and look forward to the growth it will bring :) thank you!

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XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Impulse MT5
Simon Reeves
5 (16)
Experts
Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Experts
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext etc.) Strategies: Quantum Physics Principles, HFT Spike (High-Frequency Trading), level trading, neural trading, No Martingale, No Grid, single-position trend trading. A fully automated, risk-managed EA designed on XAUUSD tick data. You don't need to select a Time-Frame. Default values match the tested configuration. Designed for Gold. It detects sudden volatility bursts ("sp
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
5 (7)
Experts
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Precision. Structure. Execution. Financial markets do not reward emotions. They reward discipline, structure, consistency, and the ability to make decisions based on objective data. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA was built around this philosophy. It is a fully automated trading system for MetaTrader 5, designed to operate on two of the most popular instruments in the financial markets: • XAUUSD (Gold) • EURUSD The system independently analyzes market conditions, opens and manages
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Simone Pozzi
529
Simone Pozzi 2026.07.16 02:02 
 

Just it two stop loss in one month. This is too much for me. Until this EA will use grid system, I will not use it anymore

Sebastián
62
Sebastián 2026.07.13 07:56 
 

While it's true that it hit a stop loss, it is recovering the loss very fast through very consistent trading. Stop loss is a part of trading, the key is that the system can recover it successfully. Another major benefit of the EA is an active and friendly developer. Please continue improving this EA, I think it still has a lot of potential to grow from here, thanks!

Uttam Kumar Nandeibam
911
Reply from developer Uttam Kumar Nandeibam 2026.07.13 09:24
Thank you very much for your feedback and encouragement. I truly appreciate your trust in the system. I will continue working to improve the EA and strengthen its performance. Your support means a lot to me. Thank you!
Massini28
224
Massini28 2026.06.27 09:36 
 

I am very disappointed in this developer. He keeps making rookie mistakes—issues that should have been ironed out before the product hit the market; the EA simply isn't market-ready. A few weeks ago, an update caused a massive stop-loss hit—his excuse was that the entry signal was "too sensitive." WTF. Then, another update later, the EA opened a trade right at the New York market open there wasn't even a filter for that again a massiv SL. This was the last time I’ll buy an EA based on backtests; from now on, I’m only buying EAs with a solid live signal showing good results over at least 3 to 6 months.

Uttam Kumar Nandeibam
911
Reply from developer Uttam Kumar Nandeibam 2026.07.14 19:36
Hello, the EA took a stoploss and it's reflected on the live signal as well. It is in recovery mode now and I will wait for full recovery before updating anything. Regarding NY open filter, it does have a session skip filter which was not setup by default. UPDATE: We are out of DD now.
Chun Hua Li
483
Chun Hua Li 2026.06.26 13:04 
 

"I have also suffered significant losses. Not only have all my profits from the past month been wiped out, but I am also down over $3,000 in principal."

Uttam Kumar Nandeibam
911
Reply from developer Uttam Kumar Nandeibam 2026.07.14 19:36
Hello brother, I understand your disappointment because of the loss you suffered. I am waiting for the live signal account to recover its loss, once it does, I plan to integrate an extended grid mode so that we can choose to give more space to the trades. UPDATE: We are out of DD now.
EA--TESTER--REALMONEY
1476
EA--TESTER--REALMONEY 2026.06.24 13:59 
 

A Brutal SL hit today on all of my Accounts. 4700 USD loss. Stopped using this dangerous EA.

Edit after answer of the seller: When 2 SL hits will happen the Account is wiped out. Too dangerously this EA.

Uttam Kumar Nandeibam
911
Reply from developer Uttam Kumar Nandeibam 2026.07.14 19:36
Hello brother, I understand that it has hit a stoploss today and it will also be reflected in the live signal. The live signal will still trade live with the same setfile so that you can tract its performance or recovery. UPDATE: We are out of DD now.
Unknown Trader
247
Unknown Trader 2026.06.24 13:57 
 

This EA is a losing EA with a 100:1 risk-to-reward ratio. You would need around 100 winning trades to recover a single losing basket. When an EA has such a poor risk-to-reward ratio, it needs extremely high accuracy, but this EA doesn't have that either. In fact, it hit a stop loss today, and that single loss wiped out two months' worth of profits. You can check the live signals and see that one loss erased about 70% of the profit made over the previous two months.

To anyone reading my review, I would recommend using EAs like Gold House or Gold Reaper instead. The losses I suffered from Osmola EA were recovered by Gold Reaper in just one day because it has a positive risk-to-reward ratio.

Uttam Kumar Nandeibam
911
Reply from developer Uttam Kumar Nandeibam 2026.07.14 19:36
Hello brother, I understand that it has hit a stoploss today and it will also be reflected in the live signal. The live signal will still trade live with the same setfile so that you can tract its performance or recovery. UPDATE: We are out of DD now.
Yengkok
44
Yengkok 2026.06.18 14:58 
 

Its a solid bot with excellent entries. The risk is clearly defined and basket win rate is super high. The dev is also very supportive and created a special set for me with reduced risk on request and its performing really well and as intended. I am very happy with my purchase and god bless you my brother

Uttam Kumar Nandeibam
911
Reply from developer Uttam Kumar Nandeibam 2026.06.18 15:20
Thank you so much for this heartwarming feedback and the kind words. I am really happy to hear that the EA is performing well for you and that the reduced-risk set is working as intended. Your support truly means a lot, and I wish you great success ahead. God bless you too, brother :)
Amit-AX
716
Amit-AX 2026.06.17 16:45 
 

Excellent EA buy a friendly and supportive DEV! Welldone for coming up with EA that only opens small trades or grid with movement and precise entries. EA has nearly paid for itself now and look forward to the growth it will bring :) thank you!

Uttam Kumar Nandeibam
911
Reply from developer Uttam Kumar Nandeibam 2026.06.17 17:14
Thank you so much for your wonderful feedback! I’m really happy to hear that the EA is performing well for you and that you are satisfied with the entries and risk-controlled grid approach. Your support means a lot and motivates me to keep improving the EA further. I sincerely look forward to seeing the growth it brings to your trading journey. Thank you once again :)
Chris Hanscher
286
Chris Hanscher 2026.05.27 18:07 
 

It’s still too early for a review, but since the EA has received a negative rating because of a stop-loss, I feel I must add my two cents. In a nutshell: the EA identifies trends across all timeframes, waits for a pullback on the shortest timeframe, and opens up to four further positions if the price moves in the opposite direction. Take-profit levels are reasonable. I recommend small lot sizes; many in the group have lot sizes that are far too large, in some cases 0.20 or more on a 7K account. I have a fixed lot size of 0.02 on a 5K account, so you can cope with a stop loss now and then.

Uttam Kumar Nandeibam
911
Reply from developer Uttam Kumar Nandeibam 2026.05.27 18:48
Thank you, Chris, for the feedback. It really means a lot to me. I am constantly working to make Osloma Gold a better bot, and feedback like yours genuinely helps me continue working tirelessly to bring more improvements.
Omar Fellah
297
Omar Fellah 2026.05.27 00:53 
 

Testing with 0.01. In less than 10 days it already hit SL which is super huge compared to TP. In backtests it never hits SL, manipulation, manipulation....

Uttam Kumar Nandeibam
911
Reply from developer Uttam Kumar Nandeibam 2026.06.10 13:18
Hi Uthere, this particular entry seemed to have been triggered only in few brokers/accounts due to price data differences, and the trade was also held overnight. The same trade was not triggered in the live signal account. Nevertheless, I understand your disappointment. I was already working on an overnight protection module but could not update in time. UPDATE: To reduce broker and account level differences in entries, I have changed the entry signal from aggressive PS signal to more level-based OC signal. I have also added the overnight protection module to filter out late session entries.
Vee
416
Vee 2026.05.21 20:27 
 

Have been using this for a couple of weeks and it is working nicely and made profit. Support also great and Uttam always trying to make the EA better. Thank you. Looking forward for a long term use with the EA :)

Uttam Kumar Nandeibam
911
Reply from developer Uttam Kumar Nandeibam 2026.05.21 20:53
Thank you so much Vee for your kind review and support. I truly appreciate your trust, and I’ll keep working to improve the EA further over time. Wishing you continued success, and I’m looking forward to supporting you in the long term :)
Ryan Nathaniel Richa
152
Ryan Nathaniel Richa 2026.05.21 19:32 
 

Overall a really solid bot, takes precise entries with controlled risk. Which can be very rare in grid systems. Bought it this week and its been very profitable so far. Support is great, Author is very responsive and answers to my queries. Hoping to see more from Osloma Gold!

Uttam Kumar Nandeibam
911
Reply from developer Uttam Kumar Nandeibam 2026.05.21 19:56
Hi Ryan, thank you so much for your kind and thoughtful review. I’m really happy to hear that Osloma Gold has been profitable for you so far and that you’re satisfied with the support. I truly appreciate the trust you have put in. I’ll continue working on improvements and future updates for Osloma Gold. Wishing you continued success with it.
Invest3IO
649
Invest3IO 2026.05.21 18:16 
 

Trading for two weeks now, not many trades but very accurate and profitable. I expect he’ll create a new version (or update this one) with more pairs. After all, he’s a nice and supportive developer, always ready to help and clear up any misunderstandings. Great bot and great developer!

Uttam Kumar Nandeibam
911
Reply from developer Uttam Kumar Nandeibam 2026.05.21 18:24
Thank you so much brother for your thoughtful review and kind words. I’m very happy to hear that it has made some good trades for you. I’m continuously working to add extra signals and improve its performance. Really appreciate your support and wish you continued success with the EA.
Traderhub
345
Traderhub 2026.05.21 09:36 
 

I am very happy with my purchase so far. Uttam is a pleasure to deal with also, he is always very responsive and helpful. he seems committed to developing the EA as well. So far just profit from using the EA

Uttam Kumar Nandeibam
911
Reply from developer Uttam Kumar Nandeibam 2026.05.21 10:20
Thank you so much brother for your kind words and for sharing your experience. I’m really happy to hear that the EA has been performing well for you so far. I truly appreciate your support, and I will continue working on improvements, updates, and support to make the EA even better over time. Wishing you continued success and profit with it 😊
Sergei Vasil Ev
1239
Sergei Vasil Ev 2026.05.20 20:20 
 

Great, promising advisor, I like everything so far!

Uttam Kumar Nandeibam
911
Reply from developer Uttam Kumar Nandeibam 2026.05.20 21:03
Thank you Sergei 😊
Yaswanth Katakam
145
Yaswanth Katakam 2026.05.15 21:24 
 

First Day EA Review Started with a $100 deposit using 0.01 lot size, and the EA performed really well on the first day. The trades were managed smoothly, and the results were impressive for such a small account size. I’m happy with the performance so far, especially considering the low-risk lot setting. Of course, it’s only the first day, so I’ll continue monitoring consistency, drawdown, and long-term performance. But based on today’s results, the EA looks promising and handled the account very well. Overall first impression: very good performance with a small deposit and 0.01 lot.

Uttam Kumar Nandeibam
911
Reply from developer Uttam Kumar Nandeibam 2026.05.15 23:06
Thank you Yashwanth for this feedback. I hope the trend continues. I would however strongly recommend a minimum deposit of $200 for a 0.01 setup. We can alternatively look into cent accounts if we want less risk exposure. Thank you once again :)
220072256
4881
220072256 2026.05.15 21:04 
 

I bought this EA yesterday.

I've already made my first profits today using the file set I received from the author.

This file set is the same as the one used for the live signal.

The author is extremely attentive and very helpful!!!

Uttam Kumar Nandeibam
911
Reply from developer Uttam Kumar Nandeibam 2026.05.15 23:07
Thank you for the positive feedback 👍
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