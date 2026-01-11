AI Aurum Pivot
- Experts
- Lo Thi Mai Loan
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 11
AI Aurum Pivot - Professional Gold (XAUUSD) Trading EA Built for Long-Term Consistency and Risk Control
Only a few discounted copies remain — once sold out, the price will increase immediately to $299.99.
LIVE SIGNAL: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2352634
AI CORE DETAIL: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/766725
AI Aurum Pivot is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold (XAUUSD) with a clear focus on long-term consistency, controlled drawdown, and professional risk management.
- This is not a martingale EA.
- This is not a grid or recovery system.
- And this is not a “90–99% win-rate” product built to impress short-term results.
AI Aurum Pivot was developed with a professional mindset:
controlled losses, quality trades, and sustainable performance over time.
Core Trading Concept: Confirmed Pivot Breakout
AI Aurum Pivot is based on a confirmed Pivot Breakout strategy.
The EA does not predict tops or bottoms and does not enter trades impulsively.
Its execution logic is simple and disciplined:
-
The system first identifies confirmed Pivot Highs and Pivot Lows
-
Only after market structure is clearly formed does the EA consider a trade
-
Trades are executed using pending orders, not random market entries
This approach helps:
-
Reduce noise and sideways market exposure
-
Avoid weak or premature breakouts
-
Enter trades only when the market shows clear directional intent
What the “AI” Actually Does (Important Clarification)
The AI in AI Aurum Pivot does NOT generate trade signals.
The trading logic itself is deterministic and fixed.
The AI functions as a quality filter and risk decision layer, similar to an internal risk manager.
Before any trade is allowed, the AI evaluates:
-
Market conditions at the breakout moment
-
Risk-to-reward efficiency
-
Structural strength of the setup
If the quality score does not meet the required threshold, the trade is skipped, even if a valid pivot breakout exists.
This is a critical difference from most EAs on the market:
-
Traditional EAs: signal = trade
-
AI Aurum Pivot: signal → quality check → decision
Why Win Rate Is Moderate but the System Remains Profitable
AI Aurum Pivot does not attempt to maximize win rate.
Instead, it focuses on positive expectancy:
-
Typical win rate around 45–55%
-
Average Risk-to-Reward ratio around 1.8–2.0 or higher
This means:
-
A losing trade is limited to -1R
-
A winning trade often returns +2R or more
Even with a moderate win rate, the system remains profitable over time due to disciplined risk control and favorable reward structure.
This is the logic used by professional traders — not retail gambling systems.
Risk Management and Prop Firm Compatibility
Risk management is the foundation of AI Aurum Pivot.
Key characteristics:
-
Stop Loss is defined from the start
-
No stop widening
-
No grid or position stacking
-
No martingale logic
-
No emotional recovery trades
As a result:
-
Drawdown remains controlled
-
Equity curve stays smooth and logical
-
The system aligns well with prop firm rules, including daily and maximum drawdown limits
Why AI Aurum Pivot Is Optimized for Gold (XAUUSD)
Gold is known for:
-
High volatility
-
Sudden spikes and fake breakouts
-
Spread expansion during unstable conditions
AI Aurum Pivot does not attempt to trade every movement in Gold.
Instead, it:
-
Filters out low-quality volatility
-
Trades only structurally clean breakouts
-
Prioritizes quality over trade frequency
For this reason, the EA performs best on higher timeframes, especially D1, where market structure is clearer and noise is reduced.
Recommended Setup for Gold (XAUUSD)
-
Symbol: XAUUSD
-
Timeframe: D1 (Daily)
-
Settings: Use default parameters
Installation steps:
-
Open an XAUUSD chart
-
Switch timeframe to D1
-
Attach AI Aurum Pivot
-
Enable Algo Trading
No complex optimization is required.
Risk Configuration (Most Important Setting)
AI Aurum Pivot supports both Risk Percentage and Fixed Lot modes.
Recommended: Risk Percentage Mode
-
Automatically adjusts position size based on account balance
-
Maintains consistent risk exposure over time
Suggested values:
-
Prop firm accounts: 0.25% – 0.75% per trade
-
Personal accounts: 0.5% – 1.0% per trade
This approach ensures stable risk control as the account grows or declines.
Fixed Lot Mode
-
Suitable only for testing or experienced users
-
Not recommended for prop firm environments due to uneven risk scaling
Operational Recommendations
-
One EA per account
-
One chart (XAUUSD D1)
-
Avoid frequent parameter changes
-
Use a VPS for uninterrupted execution
Risk Warning
Trading foreign exchange and CFDs involves a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors.
Past performance does not guarantee future results. AI Aurum Pivot is a trading tool, not a profit guarantee.
Market conditions can change, and losses are possible.
Always use proper risk management and never trade with capital you cannot afford to lose.