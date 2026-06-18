PatternCore

5
149 USD PRICING STAGE CLOSING SOON
PatternCore is currently still available at 149 USD. The next price stage is 199 USD. Planned standard price: 299 USD.

PatternCore

PURE PATTERN TRADING FOR MT5

One chart. Multiple markets. A structured portfolio of intraday patterns.

No indicator stack. Stop loss on every trade. Advanced internal TP management. No grid recovery. No martingale.

PatternCore is a multi-asset Expert Advisor that trades predefined intraday market-behavior patterns across Forex, Nasdaq, Gold and Bitcoin.

A key part of PatternCore is its advanced, pattern-aware TP and profit-management system, designed to manage profitable trades according to the active setup instead of relying on one generic fixed TP model.

Rather than generating a constant stream of generic indicator signals, the EA waits until market, weekday, entry window, direction, volatility context and execution conditions align with one of its internal patterns.

PatternCore is built for traders who prefer selective, rule-based automation over constant trading activity or recovery-based exposure. Attach it once to EURUSD M1, select a portfolio and risk mode, and the EA monitors the enabled markets internally.

Real-account monitoring (Core Profile): View MQL5 Signal
Official updates: PatternCore Updates
Official manual: PatternCore Setup Manual

Note: The public signal is a live monitoring example and does not necessarily represent every portfolio profile, especially Full Portfolio exposure.

Selective by design

Each internal pattern is tied to a specific market, weekday, entry window, direction, volatility context, stop logic and exit behavior.

Before an order is sent, PatternCore validates the required pattern context, spread, trading session, account type and execution conditions. If any required condition fails, the setup is skipped.

No valid pattern context means no trade. Several hours or individual days without a trade can therefore be normal.

What makes PatternCore different

Common EA approach PatternCore approach
Generic indicator signals Predefined market-behavior patterns
One setup repeated across symbols Market-specific portfolio logic and execution rules
Continuous entry logic Trades only inside valid time and context windows
Grid, martingale or recovery averaging No grid recovery, no martingale and no recovery-style averaging
One generic entry and exit model Pattern-specific entries, advanced internal TP management and scheduled exits

Portfolio profiles and suggested starting deposits

Profile Markets and suggested starting point
Core Portfolio Suggested from 300 USD or equivalent
EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY and NAS100 / USTEC / US100 broker variants. Recommended starting profile with lower portfolio exposure.
Full Portfolio Suggested from 1200 USD or equivalent
Core Portfolio markets plus XAUUSD / Gold and BTCUSD. Expanded portfolio coverage with higher total exposure than Core Portfolio.
Custom Portfolio Depends on the selected markets, risk mode and lot settings
Manually choose the active markets from EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, Nasdaq, XAUUSD / Gold and BTCUSD.

Recommended start: Core Portfolio is the recommended default starting profile for most users because it keeps total portfolio exposure lower and is designed for a more controlled drawdown profile. Full Portfolio adds XAUUSD / Gold and BTCUSD exposure, which can increase opportunity but also naturally increases volatility and potential drawdown.

Important: The manual market switches apply only when Custom Portfolio is selected. Core Portfolio and Full Portfolio ignore these switches because the selected profile controls the active markets.

The deposit values are suggested starting points, not profit guarantees. Actual risk depends on broker conditions, symbol specifications, leverage, spread, commission, market volatility, selected risk mode and lot settings.

Core risk and execution logic

Every trade uses a stop loss. PatternCore does not use martingale, grid recovery or recovery-style averaging.

Area Implementation
Stop distance ATR-based stop-distance logic
Position sizing Automatic Risk, Risk Percent or Fixed Lot, plus optional per-asset Custom Lot overrides
Entry validation Spread and trading-session checks before entry
Portfolio control Duplicate-pattern protection and market-specific execution rules
News protection Default active protection for selected USDJPY exposure
Trade management Pattern-specific entries, advanced internal TP management and scheduled exits

Simple starting setup

Setting Recommendation
Attach to chart EURUSD
Chart timeframe M1
Account type MT5 Hedging
Portfolio Core Portfolio
Risk mode Automatic Risk
Per-asset Custom Lot inputs 0.00 (off)
Execution environment Low-spread broker and VPS recommended

For comparable Strategy Tester runs, use EURUSD M1, an MT5 Hedging account, the selected portfolio, Real Ticks where available and the same broker-symbol mapping intended for live use.

Broker-symbol compatibility

PatternCore supports common broker variants for its configured markets.

Common Nasdaq names: NAS100, USTEC, US100, USTECH, NDX100 and NASDAQ.

Broker suffixes and prefixes can be used when the exact tradable symbol name is available in Market Watch and the symbol mapping is configured correctly.

Active maintenance and product support

PatternCore is actively maintained. Updates focus on meaningful pattern maintenance, broker-symbol compatibility, setup clarity and portfolio usability.

Version notes, setup information, supported-symbol notes, manual updates and product announcements are published in the official MQL5 update channel linked above. Support is available through MQL5 comments and private messages.

Responsible trading note

MT5 Hedging account required. PatternCore keeps trading disabled on Netting or Exchange accounts.

Every real trading system can experience losing trades, sideways periods and drawdowns. PatternCore should be evaluated over a meaningful sample size rather than only a few trades.

PatternCore was developed and refined over an extended period as a structured portfolio system, not as a rushed signal robot. Its objective is disciplined execution of a defined rule-based process, not winning every individual trade.

The EA is not designed for guaranteed daily profit, recovery-based risk or extremely high-risk compounding. Test it in the Strategy Tester and on a demo account with your broker, symbols and chosen settings before live use. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Reviews 6
Francesca Harrison
33
Francesca Harrison 2026.07.22 11:42 
 

I started using PatternCore just a few days ago, and it has already paid for its purchase cost! Obviously, I will need to wait and test it over a longer period to get a true picture of its long-term performance. However, for now, I am very satisfied. The bot looks really promising!

Hiba Waqqas
109
Hiba Waqqas 2026.06.28 20:10 
 

Super helpful and very responsive developer, he is very passionate and looking to improve his EA

Bifrost
1251
Bifrost 2026.06.23 06:09 
 

This is very good EA and I want to recommend this EA. Also, the live signal shows amazing result.

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The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
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UPDATE:  Next price: $699, Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +270% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between
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Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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Experts
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Experts
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Experts
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Experts
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5 (7)
Experts
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Precision. Structure. Execution. Financial markets do not reward emotions. They reward discipline, structure, consistency, and the ability to make decisions based on objective data. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA was built around this philosophy. It is a fully automated trading system for MetaTrader 5, designed to operate on two of the most popular instruments in the financial markets: • XAUUSD (Gold) • EURUSD The system independently analyzes market conditions, opens and manages
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Francesca Harrison
33
Francesca Harrison 2026.07.22 11:42 
 

I started using PatternCore just a few days ago, and it has already paid for its purchase cost! Obviously, I will need to wait and test it over a longer period to get a true picture of its long-term performance. However, for now, I am very satisfied. The bot looks really promising!

Kay Alexander Rabe
752
Reply from developer Kay Alexander Rabe 2026.07.22 12:17
Hi Francesca, thank you so much for your wonderful 5-star review! I am truly delighted that you are enjoying PatternCore and that it has already generated enough profit to cover the purchase cost. I also really appreciate your realistic long-term perspective. PatternCore is designed for sustainable performance over an extended period, so temporary fluctuations and drawdown phases are completely normal parts of trading. Thank you again for your trust and support! Best regards,
Kay
Ben
507
Ben 2026.07.05 18:12 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Kay Alexander Rabe
752
Reply from developer Kay Alexander Rabe 2026.07.05 18:44
Hi Biohacker, thank you very much for your 5-star review and your support. I really appreciate it!
Best regards,
Kay
Hiba Waqqas
109
Hiba Waqqas 2026.06.28 20:10 
 

Super helpful and very responsive developer, he is very passionate and looking to improve his EA

Kay Alexander Rabe
752
Reply from developer Kay Alexander Rabe 2026.06.28 20:19
Hi Hiba, thank you very much for your 5-star review and your kind words. I really appreciate your trust and support! It means a lot to me, and I am happy to hear that you feel well supported. I will continue improving PatternCore and doing my best for all customers. Thank you again!
Bifrost
1251
Bifrost 2026.06.23 06:09 
 

This is very good EA and I want to recommend this EA. Also, the live signal shows amazing result.

Kay Alexander Rabe
752
Reply from developer Kay Alexander Rabe 2026.06.23 06:13
Thank you very much for your 5-star review and your kind words! I really appreciate your support and I’m very happy to hear that you like PatternCore. The live signal is meant to provide a transparent live monitoring example, and I will continue working carefully on PatternCore with structured updates, stable risk control and reliable support. If you ever have any questions about the setup, broker symbols, portfolio profiles or risk settings, feel free to contact me anytime. Thank you again and I wish you great results with PatternCore!
Ahmed Taha
1434
Ahmed Taha 2026.06.23 01:06 
 

Highly recommended I like strategy so much Very supportive developer Keep Going 👏

Kay Alexander Rabe
752
Reply from developer Kay Alexander Rabe 2026.06.23 04:50
Thank you so much for your kind review, Ahmed. I’m really happy to hear that you like the strategy and that you feel supported. That means a lot to me, because I care deeply about both the product and the people using it. I will keep working hard on PatternCore and continue improving and supporting it as well as possible. Thank you again for your trust and support. I truly appreciate it!
Chun Ho Chiu
416
Chun Ho Chiu 2026.06.22 13:19 
 

Still early days to fully evaluate PatternCore but the edge feels genuinely robust and solid. Dev is also very helpful and serious about his product and client which is certainly a good sign. Low price with diversified market exposure is absolutely a good deal. Keep up the good work!

Kay Alexander Rabe
752
Reply from developer Kay Alexander Rabe 2026.06.22 14:27
Thank you very much for your honest review and your trust in PatternCore! I really appreciate that you mention both the product and the support, because customer satisfaction is extremely important to me. You are absolutely right that it is still early and that every trading system needs a proper sample size over different market conditions, but I am very happy that your first impression is positive. PatternCore was built with the goal of offering diversified market exposure, controlled risk logic and a fair price-performance ratio. I will continue improving the product carefully and supporting users as well as possible. Thanks again for your feedback and support. I truly appreciate it.
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