149 USD PRICING STAGE CLOSING SOON

PatternCore is currently still available at 149 USD. The next price stage is 199 USD. Planned standard price: 299 USD.

PatternCore PURE PATTERN TRADING FOR MT5 One chart. Multiple markets. A structured portfolio of intraday patterns. No indicator stack. Stop loss on every trade. Advanced internal TP management. No grid recovery. No martingale. PatternCore is a multi-asset Expert Advisor that trades predefined intraday market-behavior patterns across Forex, Nasdaq, Gold and Bitcoin. A key part of PatternCore is its advanced, pattern-aware TP and profit-management system, designed to manage profitable trades according to the active setup instead of relying on one generic fixed TP model. Rather than generating a constant stream of generic indicator signals, the EA waits until market, weekday, entry window, direction, volatility context and execution conditions align with one of its internal patterns. PatternCore is built for traders who prefer selective, rule-based automation over constant trading activity or recovery-based exposure. Attach it once to EURUSD M1, select a portfolio and risk mode, and the EA monitors the enabled markets internally.

Note: The public signal is a live monitoring example and does not necessarily represent every portfolio profile, especially Full Portfolio exposure.

Selective by design

Each internal pattern is tied to a specific market, weekday, entry window, direction, volatility context, stop logic and exit behavior.

Before an order is sent, PatternCore validates the required pattern context, spread, trading session, account type and execution conditions. If any required condition fails, the setup is skipped.

No valid pattern context means no trade. Several hours or individual days without a trade can therefore be normal.

What makes PatternCore different

Common EA approach PatternCore approach Generic indicator signals Predefined market-behavior patterns One setup repeated across symbols Market-specific portfolio logic and execution rules Continuous entry logic Trades only inside valid time and context windows Grid, martingale or recovery averaging No grid recovery, no martingale and no recovery-style averaging One generic entry and exit model Pattern-specific entries, advanced internal TP management and scheduled exits

Portfolio profiles and suggested starting deposits

Profile Markets and suggested starting point Core Portfolio Suggested from 300 USD or equivalent

EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY and NAS100 / USTEC / US100 broker variants. Recommended starting profile with lower portfolio exposure. Full Portfolio Suggested from 1200 USD or equivalent

Core Portfolio markets plus XAUUSD / Gold and BTCUSD. Expanded portfolio coverage with higher total exposure than Core Portfolio. Custom Portfolio Depends on the selected markets, risk mode and lot settings

Manually choose the active markets from EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, Nasdaq, XAUUSD / Gold and BTCUSD.

Recommended start: Core Portfolio is the recommended default starting profile for most users because it keeps total portfolio exposure lower and is designed for a more controlled drawdown profile. Full Portfolio adds XAUUSD / Gold and BTCUSD exposure, which can increase opportunity but also naturally increases volatility and potential drawdown.

Important: The manual market switches apply only when Custom Portfolio is selected. Core Portfolio and Full Portfolio ignore these switches because the selected profile controls the active markets.

The deposit values are suggested starting points, not profit guarantees. Actual risk depends on broker conditions, symbol specifications, leverage, spread, commission, market volatility, selected risk mode and lot settings.

Core risk and execution logic

Every trade uses a stop loss. PatternCore does not use martingale, grid recovery or recovery-style averaging.

Area Implementation Stop distance ATR-based stop-distance logic Position sizing Automatic Risk, Risk Percent or Fixed Lot, plus optional per-asset Custom Lot overrides Entry validation Spread and trading-session checks before entry Portfolio control Duplicate-pattern protection and market-specific execution rules News protection Default active protection for selected USDJPY exposure Trade management Pattern-specific entries, advanced internal TP management and scheduled exits

Simple starting setup

Setting Recommendation Attach to chart EURUSD Chart timeframe M1 Account type MT5 Hedging Portfolio Core Portfolio Risk mode Automatic Risk Per-asset Custom Lot inputs 0.00 (off) Execution environment Low-spread broker and VPS recommended

For comparable Strategy Tester runs, use EURUSD M1, an MT5 Hedging account, the selected portfolio, Real Ticks where available and the same broker-symbol mapping intended for live use.

Broker-symbol compatibility

PatternCore supports common broker variants for its configured markets.

Common Nasdaq names: NAS100, USTEC, US100, USTECH, NDX100 and NASDAQ.

Broker suffixes and prefixes can be used when the exact tradable symbol name is available in Market Watch and the symbol mapping is configured correctly.

Active maintenance and product support

PatternCore is actively maintained. Updates focus on meaningful pattern maintenance, broker-symbol compatibility, setup clarity and portfolio usability.

Version notes, setup information, supported-symbol notes, manual updates and product announcements are published in the official MQL5 update channel linked above. Support is available through MQL5 comments and private messages.

Responsible trading note