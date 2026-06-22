Nine Engine EA MT5

4

Nine Engine EA MT5

LIVE SIGNAL

Verified live trading results can be monitored through the public signal below: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376812

Nine Engine EA MQL5 Community: https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/03632dbed818dd01


The live signal allows you to observe how the system performs under real market conditions using actual market data and execution.


Please note that results may vary depending on broker conditions, spreads, commissions, slippage, execution quality, leverage, account type, and market environment.

Please switch off the HUD Panel to speed up the backtesting process

Nine Engine MT5 follows the same trading principles demonstrated by the
public live signal above. The signal is provided as a transparent
reference so traders can evaluate the EA under real market conditions.
Actual performance may vary depending on broker conditions, spreads,
execution quality, VPS latency and account configuration.

------------------------------------------------------------------------

Overview

Nine Engine MT5 is a professional Expert Advisor designed exclusively
for automated XAUUSD trading on MetaTrader 5.

Unlike many Expert Advisors that rely on a single trading approach, Nine
Engine combines multiple independent trading modules into one
portfolio-based execution engine. Each module is designed to respond to
different market conditions while the master engine manages execution,
risk control and position handling.

The objective is simple: pursue consistent, disciplined trading instead
of aggressive recovery.

------------------------------------------------------------------------

Why Nine Engine?

Many automated trading systems attempt to recover losses using
Martingale, Grid or averaging techniques.

Nine Engine takes a different approach.

Instead of increasing exposure after losing trades, the EA focuses on
predefined risk, disciplined execution and selective entries. Every
position is treated as an independent trading decision.

The goal is not to trade more. The goal is to trade better.

------------------------------------------------------------------------

Key Features

-   Designed exclusively for XAUUSD
-   Portfolio-based multi-strategy architecture
-   No Martingale
-   No Grid
-   No averaging down
-   No lot multiplication after losses
-   Fixed Lot and Auto Lot modes
-   Built-in Stop Loss and Take Profit management
-   Broker-aware execution protection
-   Spread and trading-condition validation
-   Optional News Filter
-   Clean and intuitive trading panel

------------------------------------------------------------------------

What Makes Nine Engine Different?

Rather than relying on a single strategy, Nine Engine distributes
trading decisions across multiple internal modules.

This diversified architecture reduces dependence on one market condition
and allows the EA to react differently to changing market behaviour.

The internal trading logic is fully managed by the EA, allowing users to
focus on risk settings instead of strategy optimisation.

------------------------------------------------------------------------

Trading Philosophy

Nine Engine is designed around capital preservation and execution
discipline.

It does not increase position size after losses or open unlimited
recovery trades.

Every trade follows predefined entry, exit and risk-management rules.

------------------------------------------------------------------------

Who Is This EA For?

-   Traders who prefer rule-based automation
-   Traders who avoid Martingale and Grid systems
-   XAUUSD traders
-   ECN / RAW account users
-   Traders seeking long-term consistency instead of high-frequency
    trading

------------------------------------------------------------------------

Recommended Environment

-   Symbol: XAUUSD
-   Timeframe: Any
-   Account Type: ECN / Raw Spread
-   Minimum Deposit: $250 (0.01 lot recommended)
-   VPS: Recommended

The EA was developed and tested primarily under ECN trading conditions
similar to ICMarkets and VT Markets.

------------------------------------------------------------------------

Performance Reference

Please evaluate the EA using:

-   Public Live Signal
-   Forward performance
-   Real Tick backtesting
-   Your own testing environment

Historical performance should always be considered as reference only.

------------------------------------------------------------------------

Main Inputs

-   Auto Lot Risk Level
-   Fixed Lot Size
-   News Filter
-   Trading Panel
-   Profit/Loss Labels

-   Live Signal Shortcut

-   Time Filter

-   Equity Stop


------------------------------------------------------------------------

Getting Started

1.  Attach the EA to an XAUUSD M15 chart.
2.  Select Fixed Lot or Auto Lot mode.
3.  Use a VPS for uninterrupted execution.
4.  Allow the EA to manage trades automatically.
5.  Test on a demo account before live trading.

------------------------------------------------------------------------

Frequently Asked Questions

Does it use Martingale or Grid? No.

Can I trade other symbols? The EA is designed specifically for XAUUSD.

Can I adjust the risk? Yes. Fixed Lot and Auto Lot modes are available.

Which broker is recommended? A low-spread ECN broker is recommended.

Can I use a VPS? Yes. A VPS is recommended for stable execution.

------------------------------------------------------------------------

Final Notes

Nine Engine MT5 is designed for traders who value discipline over
emotion, structured execution over aggressive recovery and long-term
consistency over short-term excitement.

The EA focuses on selecting higher-quality trading opportunities while
maintaining controlled risk throughout the trading process.

------------------------------------------------------------------------

Risk Warning

Trading Forex, commodities and CFDs involves substantial risk.
No Expert Advisor can guarantee profits under all market conditions.
Past performance, backtests and live signals should not be considered a guarantee of future results.
Always trade responsibly and never risk money you cannot afford to lose.

Reviews 12
Jason Chang
452
Jason Chang 2026.07.22 05:07 
 

與實際訊號相同，目前的表現相當不錯，客戶支援也相當的即時

Bifrost
1251
Bifrost 2026.07.21 11:58 
 

This is very good EA as you can see in the signal.

Talal Alhayki
273
Talal Alhayki 2026.07.20 10:28 
 

one of the best breakout EAs I've used so far, especially the fact that the trailing stop is not too tight like the others where you keep making $1 to $4 but then your stop losses are $30 to $50.

quiet safe with low DD, just be patient because it behaves differently on different brokers and servers. but all are profitable with small differences.

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Experts
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bc01
501
bc01 2026.07.28 12:26 
 

so far large losses, tiny wins. Not sure will work at all long term

UPDATE - discrepancies in trades could be caused by different broker conditions, will continue to evsluate

Huu Hai Anh Nguyen
942
Reply from developer Huu Hai Anh Nguyen 2026.07.29 14:11
Hi,
I have messaged you and provided all the trade history details. Everything is completely transparent and matches the public Live Signal 100%. You can check your inbox.
Current market conditions may not be ideal for its performance right now, but I assure you that everything is transparent. Please double-check so we can avoid any misunderstandings
Steven Sun
68
Steven Sun 2026.07.27 14:28 
 

Today is my first day trading live, and it is also a day of significant drawdown for this strategy, which is unfortunate for me. I understand that losses are part of trading. When the first and second trades hit their stop-losses, I chose to wait patiently. However, when the third and fourth trades hit their stop-losses, I felt something was wrong. I stopped the strategy immediately after the fifth stop-loss. The market is extremely volatile today, but this strategy, which focuses on long-term trends (a $30 long take-profit and a $9 stop-loss isn't considered a short stop-loss), kept opening positions without using a trailing stop, even when profitable, until the stop-loss was triggered. I understand this is the core principle of the strategy, but experiencing such a large drawdown on the first day of use would be difficult for anyone else. This is also strange; why doesn't the strategy have noise filtering? The author promised to improve it, but I will remove it until I see significant optimization; at least for now, it's not a complete strategy. I will revise my comment until it performs reasonably.

Huu Hai Anh Nguyen
942
Reply from developer Huu Hai Anh Nguyen 2026.07.28 00:58
I sincerely apologize for the terrible experience my EA brought you. I understand your disappointment, and I will soon release an update to filter out noise caused by the massive early week gaps.
bakenskiy
128
bakenskiy 2026.07.22 13:31 
 

More SL

Huu Hai Anh Nguyen
942
Reply from developer Huu Hai Anh Nguyen 2026.07.22 14:02
Thank you for trusting and supporting my product. I hope you have a great experience with it and that it brings you consistent profits.
Jason Chang
452
Jason Chang 2026.07.22 05:07 
 

與實際訊號相同，目前的表現相當不錯，客戶支援也相當的即時

Huu Hai Anh Nguyen
942
Reply from developer Huu Hai Anh Nguyen 2026.07.22 14:04
感谢您对我产品的信任与支持！希望您能拥有良好的使用体验，并祝愿它能够持续为您带来稳定的盈利。
Bifrost
1251
Bifrost 2026.07.21 11:58 
 

This is very good EA as you can see in the signal.

Huu Hai Anh Nguyen
942
Reply from developer Huu Hai Anh Nguyen 2026.07.21 13:10
Thank you for trusting and supporting my product. I hope you have a great experience with it and that it brings you consistent profits.
Talal Alhayki
273
Talal Alhayki 2026.07.20 10:28 
 

one of the best breakout EAs I've used so far, especially the fact that the trailing stop is not too tight like the others where you keep making $1 to $4 but then your stop losses are $30 to $50.

quiet safe with low DD, just be patient because it behaves differently on different brokers and servers. but all are profitable with small differences.

Huu Hai Anh Nguyen
942
Reply from developer Huu Hai Anh Nguyen 2026.07.20 10:29
Thank you for trusting and supporting my product. I hope you have a great experience with it and that it brings you consistent profits.
Amit-AX
736
Amit-AX 2026.07.16 22:09 
 

WOW love this EA! massively Underrated EA from a DEV who did a fantastic job on creating it and the recent update! This is a rare GEM unlike Grid fix TP and SL is now my preferred choice and it generates serious profits! Thank you for Great EA! Profits to follow in comment section :)

Huu Hai Anh Nguyen
942
Reply from developer Huu Hai Anh Nguyen 2026.07.17 09:02
Thank you for trusting and supporting my product. I hope you have a great experience with it and that it brings you consistent profits.
Autumn
116
Autumn 2026.07.16 13:20 
 

Developer is friendly and answer my questions patiently. Also I have a very profitable start by using this EA!

Huu Hai Anh Nguyen
942
Reply from developer Huu Hai Anh Nguyen 2026.07.16 13:22
Thanks a lot for your amazing review. It really means a lot to me.
Geneiryodan
1651
Geneiryodan 2026.07.13 14:42 
 

After seeing the Nine Engine EA live signal and backtest results, I immediately felt that this was an excellent EA.

Updated July 27, 2026

For some reason, the EA has suddenly started producing more losing trades. I plan to update my review of Nine Engine EA MT5 again after monitoring its performance for a while longer.

Huu Hai Anh Nguyen
942
Reply from developer Huu Hai Anh Nguyen 2026.07.14 01:19
Thank you for trusting and supporting my product. I hope you have a great experience with it and that it brings you consistent profits.
May KIM
175
May KIM 2026.07.07 02:30 
 

"This is by far the most reliable EA in my portfolio, delivering the most consistent profits. I highly recommend giving it a try."

Huu Hai Anh Nguyen
942
Reply from developer Huu Hai Anh Nguyen 2026.07.07 02:33
Thank you so much for your trust and for leaving such a positive review!
I truly appreciate your support. I sincerely hope it will continue to perform well and deliver the best possible results for you.
Chun Hua Li
482
Chun Hua Li 2026.07.02 10:00 
 

非常靠谱与的策略，非常好的交易员。非常耐心。我已经开单盈利了

Dao Van Canh
126
Dao Van Canh 2026.07.02 04:43 
 

I have been using this bot for two weeks; it is profitable and quite stable. I really like this strategy for simple orders. Moreover, the support is also excellent. Thank you, Huu Hai Anh Nguyen, you did a great job.

Huu Hai Anh Nguyen
942
Reply from developer Huu Hai Anh Nguyen 2026.07.02 04:56
Thanks a lot for your amazing review. It really means a lot to me.
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