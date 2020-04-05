EA New Level Trading

EA New Level is a continuation and evolution of the Expert Advisor previously developed and used as part of the "Path to a Million" project. It features the same trading engine and position management system, but now with a single, pure signal core—the built-in Trend Breaks indicator (breakout of dynamic trend lines).
No external indicators, no additional files: all the logic for calculating levels and breakouts is built into the Expert Advisor.

Key Features
  • One logical and transparent strategy instead of a "bag" of indicators.
  • The indicator is built into the Expert Advisor—no need to install .ex5 in the Indicators folder.
  • Multi-timeframe signal voting.
  • Flexible money management system: fixed or auto-lot based on balance.
  • The Martingale grid can be disabled with one parameter—the Expert Advisor can work purely on TP/SL.
  • Built-in news filter with chart line drawing.
  • Information panel on the chart (automatically disabled in the tester).
  • Optimized for fast testing and optimization: calculations are cached per bar, and graphics are not drawn in the tester.
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