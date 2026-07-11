StormDRAGON

4.33
  • Experts
  • Alfred Charano
    Alfred Charano

    Alfred Charano

    4.8 (17)
    Full-Time Algo Trader | HyperALGO Systems Developer | Manual Day Trader
    In the markets, consistency is the only currency that matters. My approach blends 7 years of market intuition with algorithmic precision, aiming for disciplined daily returns of 1% through strict capital preservation.
    3 products 1 signal
  • Version: 1.21
  • Updated: 29 July 2026
  • Activations: 10

StormDRAGON Gold Quest 

The World's First RTG (Role Trading Game) Expert Advisor for MT5, StormDRAGON Gold Quest fuses an institutional-grade quantitative engine with an immersive, live-RPG progression system directly on your MetaTrader 5 chart. Powered by a proprietary Multi-Hero Architecture, it runs 4 independent trading strategies simultaneously on XAUUSD—essentially giving you 4 EAs inside a single infrastructure, all engineered around the same gold volatility.

100% Modular: Pure SL/TP or Recovery Setup Click StormDRAGON LIVE SIGNAL 

Every single Hero operates with its own unique entry logic and trade management, allowing you to toggle them ON/OFF instantly based on your risk profile.

  • Don't like Grid systems? You can easily disable the recovery settings and run a Pure SL/TP Mode by activating only OniSHIN and GinRYU. The system remains highly profitable with strictly controlled risk.

  • Want Full Power? Enable all Heroes for ultimate multi-strategy diversification across XAUUSD.

Early-Adopter Pricing Structure

The license price scales up automatically. Secure your license early to capitalize on the best value.

  • Tier 1 — $199 — Launching Price / best value price.

  • Tier 2 — $249 — Current price, will raise to next tier after a few copies.

  • Tier 3 — $299 — Next price.

The Multi-Hero Strategy Matrix

OniSHIN (The Demon General) — XAUUSD (M30)

Logic: High-momentum breakout hunter, with a Liquidity Sweep mode option for the EU/NY overlap killzone.

Management: Strict Stop Loss & Tight / Wide Trailing. Optional Pending Order entry (Market or BuyStop/SellStop). (Your Pure SL/TP Weapon)

GinRYU (The Silver Shadow) — XAUUSD (M15)

Logic: Swift, lightning-fast breakout scalper.

Management: Strict Tight Stop Loss & Tight Trailing. Optional Pending Order entry. (Your Pure SL/TP Weapon)

KaguraZEN (The Thunder Sorceress) — XAUUSD (M15)

Logic: Breakout hunter with a Conservative/Aggressive entry style, active from Level 0—no unlock required. Optional Pending Order entry.

Management: Strict Stop Loss & Trailing, mirroring the same breakout discipline as OniSHIN and GinRYU.

KyoSHIRO (The Storm Sovereign) — XAUUSD (H1)

Logic: Precision QuasiModo pullback specialist.

Management: Fixed Lot Recovery & Tight / Wide Trailing. On lots above 0.01, an optional Partial Close mode locks in a configurable share of the position early and moves the remainder to breakeven before it continues trailing.

IZUNA (The Nine-Tail Sage)

System Narrator that guides your market battles with custom audio/BGM logic, and now also surfaces upcoming high/medium-impact economic news with a live countdown.

At a Glance

  • Active Heroes: 4 (Fully Customizable)

  • Supported Pairs: XAUUSD

  • Max Level: 100 with Live XP progression

  • News Filter: Independent per-hero toggle that pauses new entries around high and/or medium-impact economic releases, with an adjustable buffer before and after each event.

The Lore: XAUUSD is the ultimate market beast—fierce, fast, and unforgiving. StormDRAGON was engineered specifically as the ultimate beast-tamer, converting high-velocity gold volatility into structured algorithmic profits across four independent hunting styles.

Market Adaptation: Calibrated for Today's Gold Volatility

Gold has fundamentally changed. What used to constitute a full day's movement in the pre-2025 market is now routinely covered within a single trading session. The Average Daily Range (ADR) of XAUUSD has expanded so dramatically that legacy strategies, parameters, and risk models built on historical data are no longer fit for purpose. This is not because their core logic is wrong, but because the market they were designed for no longer exists.

The technical foundation of StormDRAGON Gold Quest remains solid because the entry logic for each hero is built around timeless price behavior: market structure, momentum, pullbacks, breakouts, and divergence. These principles work efficiently across all market conditions because they read how price moves, not just how far it moves.

What we have revolutionized is everything surrounding the trade execution:

  • Take Profit targets that once captured a full day's reward have been expanded to leverage modern session ranges.

  • Stop Loss distances calibrated to yesterday's noise levels have been widened to accommodate today's normal breathing room.

  • Recovery spacing has been mathematically adapted so it does not get overwhelmed by the speed and magnitude of current gold volatility.

  • News-driven spikes are now filtered at the source—each hero can independently pause new entries around high-impact releases instead of getting caught in the whipsaw.

Every critical parameter—take profit targets, stop loss distances, trailing steps, and recovery spacing—is strictly calibrated to match the current intraday volatility. The logic is timeless. The calibration is current. This is not curve fitting; this is real-time market adaptation.

RPG Progression System

The gamification layer tracks your entire algorithmic journey from the moment the EA is attached to the live chart. Your trading statistics and levels persist indefinitely and never reset. Furthermore, the visual execution during backtesting is designed to be highly engaging and dynamic—making the optimization process an incredibly fun experience to watch, especially when turning on the live terminal BGM for Izuna.

Main Level & Progress Milestones

  • Lv 0 — EA Start — Hajimari No Chi - Land of Beginnings

  • Lv 6 — Unlock — KaguraZEN Background (  Dragon Sanctum Battlefield)

  • Lv 10 — Unlock — KyoSHIRO Background (Forest of Shadows Battlefield)

  • Lv 20 — Unlock — GinRYU Background (Silver Storm Battlefield)

  • Lv 30 — Unlock — OniSHIN Background (Demon Gate Battlefield)

  • Lv 40 — Unlock — IZUNA Background (Blade Shrine Battlefield)

  • Lv 60 — Upgrade — IZUNA Card Upgrade (Possessed Izuna State)

  • Lv 79 — Upgrade — Hero Card Upgrade (All Active Heroes Level Up)

  • Lv 100 — Max Level — Main UI Card Upgrade (The Final Hunt - All Four Heroes United)

Rank Progression Path

Recruit → Warrior → Guardian → Knight → Warlord → Shadow Warlord → Dragon Slayer → Eternal Dragon Destroyer → Iron Knight

Note: Individual Hero Ranks advance every 100 XP (Recruit starts at 0, Destroyer achieved at 500). The Main EA level utilizes a progressive XP table: early levels unlock rapidly, while the endgame slows down to reward disciplined, long-term traders.

Requirements & System Setup

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5 Only (MT4 is not supported). Includes 10 Activations.

  • Instruments: XAUUSD only. All four Heroes trade the same symbol—no additional Market Watch setup required.

  • Timeframes: Attach the EA to XAUUSD on the H1 chart ONLY. The EA manages all internal timeframes and strategies automatically.

  • Verified Backtest Range: January 2025 – August 2026.

Minimum Capital

  • LOW Preset — $250 minimum, fixed 0.01 lot (Oni/Gin/Kagura), pure SL/TP.

  • MED Preset — $500 minimum, fixed 0.03 lot (Oni/Gin/Kagura).

  • HIGH Preset — $1,000 minimum, Kyo 0.01 + Oni/Gin/Kagura 0.03.

  • EXTREME Preset — $2,000+ recommended, Kyo 0.02 (Partial Close eligible) + Oni/Gin/Kagura 0.05, for running all four Heroes simultaneously with a comfortable margin buffer.

  • CUSTOM Preset — full manual control over which Heroes run and at what lot size.

  • Set Files: Not required. Out-of-the-box optimization—simply select your preferred risk tier.

  • Recommended Brokers: ECN or RAW spread accounts (Vantage, VT Markets, Tickmill, TMGM, FP Markets, IC Markets). Avoid brokers with high slippage and wide spreads, as execution quality will significantly impact system performance.

  • VPS: Strongly recommended for 24/5 uninterrupted algorithmic execution.

  • Assets Included: 6 custom BMP battlefield images + premium WAV sound assets.

IMPORTANT — Display Recommendations (due to image size limitations):

  • Recommended resolution: 1920×1080 or 1440p

  • Battlefield background is optimized for landscape monitors

  • Ultrawide (21:9) and vertical monitors may not display the background correctly

  • For best experience, use a chart window at 1920px width or less

  • All trading functions and UI cards remain fully functional regardless of display resolution

Risk Management & Strategy Guidelines

Trading with a recovery algorithm is a high-risk, high-reward methodology. To fully protect your capital, you must strictly adhere to the following risk rules:

  • Risk Capital: Only trade with capital you are genuinely prepared to lose.

  • Leverage Control: Adhere strictly to the recommended account sizes. Do not over-leverage.

  • Drawdown Protection: Limit your downside by configuring the Maximum Drawdown (Max DD) settings according to your risk tolerance. The recommended protective ceiling is 50%.

  • Profit Secured: Do not compound your earnings blindly. We strongly advise regular profit withdrawals every time your account achieves a 20% gain.

User Suitability Profile

This EA is suitable for you if:

  • You want absolute simplicity: an automated system without convoluted or stressful manual setups.

  • You are realistic: you understand that a 100% win rate does not exist and expect no guaranteed daily returns.

  • You understand market realities: you fully accept that trading involves real risk and floating drawdown.

  • You avoid get-rich-quick traps: you refuse to over-leverage your account for reckless short-term gains.

  • You value discipline over greed: you prefer structured, managed growth over emotional gambling.

This EA is NOT suitable for you if:

  • You operate with a gambler's mindset rather than a professional investor's approach.

  • You fail to understand that a recovery system demands iron discipline and strict capital allocation.

  • You cannot tolerate floating drawdown: if temporary floating loss causes anxiety, avoid this system.

  • You are actively searching for a "Holy Grail" with zero market risk (it does not exist).

  • You cannot follow basic operational instructions regarding minimum balance and lot sizes.


Reviews 3
Mercier Guillaume Patrick
1036
Mercier Guillaume Patrick 2026.07.21 13:55 
 

Very impressed by the work that went into this, it's really something special, and for that alone it has my support. So far the EA is working well and generating some profit. I'll wait a bit longer before giving more detailed feedback.

Marco Scherer
8687
Marco Scherer 2026.07.13 21:08 
 

An EA I have trusted more and more since its release. The trades are clean and fast. I had one grid with two positions, but it quickly moved into a nice profit without taking any unnecessary risks. Top EA!

Update on v1.1:

The EA is trading even better now. I have already received many trades, and every single one has been excellent so far using the presets with the tight trailing stop.

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Brent
48
Brent 2026.08.04 08:48 
 

Everything looks quite good and solid. Unfortunately, it simply does not work in the current market conditions. There are too many stop-losses, and it is not profitable. I have tried multiple brokers and strategies, including the default settings. I would not recommend it at the moment. It may work better after the holiday period, but for now, do not waste your money on it.

Alfred Charano
4322
Reply from developer Alfred Charano 2026.08.04 09:48
Thank you for the detailed feedback. I completely agree that the current market environment has been tough for pure breakout strategies. However, looking at the actual data, StormDragon has only hit 1 loss day since its launch, so I'm a bit surprised by your experience with frequent stop-losses. Everything is fully transparent and verifiable on the official Live Signal. Also, keep in mind that StormDragon isn't just a simple breakout EA—it integrates multiple core strategies along with a recovery system that has been performing great since day one. Settings and execution conditions can vary, but the verified live results show the system is holding up solid. I appreciate your thoughts, and I'll keep optimizing it to adapt across all market cycles!
Mercier Guillaume Patrick
1036
Mercier Guillaume Patrick 2026.07.21 13:55 
 

Very impressed by the work that went into this, it's really something special, and for that alone it has my support. So far the EA is working well and generating some profit. I'll wait a bit longer before giving more detailed feedback.

Alfred Charano
4322
Reply from developer Alfred Charano 2026.07.21 14:44
Thank You, Appreciate the support! Hearing this really makes all the hard work worth it, I'll be looking forward to your detailed feedback.
Marco Scherer
8687
Marco Scherer 2026.07.13 21:08 
 

An EA I have trusted more and more since its release. The trades are clean and fast. I had one grid with two positions, but it quickly moved into a nice profit without taking any unnecessary risks. Top EA!

Update on v1.1:

The EA is trading even better now. I have already received many trades, and every single one has been excellent so far using the presets with the tight trailing stop.

Alfred Charano
4322
Reply from developer Alfred Charano 2026.07.16 00:15
Thank you, Marco, for the trust and for sharing your experience! It's great to hear that the EA is performing well and that the grid recovered smoothly into profit, especially in today's market volatility. Appreciate the support, and happy trading! Note: Please make sure to update to the new Version 1.1 with Tight TS, as today's market doesn't seem to have a clear trend
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