StormDRAGON Gold Quest

The World's First RTG (Role Trading Game) Expert Advisor for MT5, StormDRAGON Gold Quest fuses an institutional-grade quantitative engine with an immersive, live-RPG progression system directly on your MetaTrader 5 chart. Powered by a proprietary Multi-Hero Architecture, it runs 4 independent trading strategies simultaneously on XAUUSD—essentially giving you 4 EAs inside a single infrastructure, all engineered around the same gold volatility.

100% Modular: Pure SL/TP or Recovery Setup Click StormDRAGON LIVE SIGNAL

Every single Hero operates with its own unique entry logic and trade management, allowing you to toggle them ON/OFF instantly based on your risk profile.

Don't like Grid systems? You can easily disable the recovery settings and run a Pure SL/TP Mode by activating only OniSHIN and GinRYU. The system remains highly profitable with strictly controlled risk.

Want Full Power? Enable all Heroes for ultimate multi-strategy diversification across XAUUSD.

Early-Adopter Pricing Structure

The license price scales up automatically. Secure your license early to capitalize on the best value.

Tier 1 — $199 — Launching Price / best value price.

Tier 2 — $249 — Current price, will raise to next tier after a few copies.

Tier 3 — $299 — Next price.

The Multi-Hero Strategy Matrix

OniSHIN (The Demon General) — XAUUSD (M30)

Logic: High-momentum breakout hunter, with a Liquidity Sweep mode option for the EU/NY overlap killzone.

Management: Strict Stop Loss & Tight / Wide Trailing. Optional Pending Order entry (Market or BuyStop/SellStop). (Your Pure SL/TP Weapon)

GinRYU (The Silver Shadow) — XAUUSD (M15)

Logic: Swift, lightning-fast breakout scalper.

Management: Strict Tight Stop Loss & Tight Trailing. Optional Pending Order entry. (Your Pure SL/TP Weapon)

KaguraZEN (The Thunder Sorceress) — XAUUSD (M15)

Logic: Breakout hunter with a Conservative/Aggressive entry style, active from Level 0—no unlock required. Optional Pending Order entry.

Management: Strict Stop Loss & Trailing, mirroring the same breakout discipline as OniSHIN and GinRYU.

KyoSHIRO (The Storm Sovereign) — XAUUSD (H1)

Logic: Precision QuasiModo pullback specialist.

Management: Fixed Lot Recovery & Tight / Wide Trailing. On lots above 0.01, an optional Partial Close mode locks in a configurable share of the position early and moves the remainder to breakeven before it continues trailing.

IZUNA (The Nine-Tail Sage)

System Narrator that guides your market battles with custom audio/BGM logic, and now also surfaces upcoming high/medium-impact economic news with a live countdown.

At a Glance

Active Heroes: 4 (Fully Customizable)

Supported Pairs: XAUUSD

Max Level: 100 with Live XP progression

News Filter: Independent per-hero toggle that pauses new entries around high and/or medium-impact economic releases, with an adjustable buffer before and after each event.

The Lore: XAUUSD is the ultimate market beast—fierce, fast, and unforgiving. StormDRAGON was engineered specifically as the ultimate beast-tamer, converting high-velocity gold volatility into structured algorithmic profits across four independent hunting styles.

Market Adaptation: Calibrated for Today's Gold Volatility

Gold has fundamentally changed. What used to constitute a full day's movement in the pre-2025 market is now routinely covered within a single trading session. The Average Daily Range (ADR) of XAUUSD has expanded so dramatically that legacy strategies, parameters, and risk models built on historical data are no longer fit for purpose. This is not because their core logic is wrong, but because the market they were designed for no longer exists.

The technical foundation of StormDRAGON Gold Quest remains solid because the entry logic for each hero is built around timeless price behavior: market structure, momentum, pullbacks, breakouts, and divergence. These principles work efficiently across all market conditions because they read how price moves, not just how far it moves.

What we have revolutionized is everything surrounding the trade execution:

Take Profit targets that once captured a full day's reward have been expanded to leverage modern session ranges.

Stop Loss distances calibrated to yesterday's noise levels have been widened to accommodate today's normal breathing room.

Recovery spacing has been mathematically adapted so it does not get overwhelmed by the speed and magnitude of current gold volatility.

News-driven spikes are now filtered at the source—each hero can independently pause new entries around high-impact releases instead of getting caught in the whipsaw.

Every critical parameter—take profit targets, stop loss distances, trailing steps, and recovery spacing—is strictly calibrated to match the current intraday volatility. The logic is timeless. The calibration is current. This is not curve fitting; this is real-time market adaptation.

RPG Progression System

The gamification layer tracks your entire algorithmic journey from the moment the EA is attached to the live chart. Your trading statistics and levels persist indefinitely and never reset. Furthermore, the visual execution during backtesting is designed to be highly engaging and dynamic—making the optimization process an incredibly fun experience to watch, especially when turning on the live terminal BGM for Izuna.

Main Level & Progress Milestones

Lv 0 — EA Start — Hajimari No Chi - Land of Beginnings

Lv 6 — Unlock — KaguraZEN Background ( Dragon Sanctum Battlefield)

Lv 10 — Unlock — KyoSHIRO Background (Forest of Shadows Battlefield)

Lv 20 — Unlock — GinRYU Background (Silver Storm Battlefield)

Lv 30 — Unlock — OniSHIN Background (Demon Gate Battlefield)

Lv 40 — Unlock — IZUNA Background (Blade Shrine Battlefield)

Lv 60 — Upgrade — IZUNA Card Upgrade (Possessed Izuna State)

Lv 79 — Upgrade — Hero Card Upgrade (All Active Heroes Level Up)

Lv 100 — Max Level — Main UI Card Upgrade (The Final Hunt - All Four Heroes United)

Rank Progression Path

Recruit → Warrior → Guardian → Knight → Warlord → Shadow Warlord → Dragon Slayer → Eternal Dragon Destroyer → Iron Knight

Note: Individual Hero Ranks advance every 100 XP (Recruit starts at 0, Destroyer achieved at 500). The Main EA level utilizes a progressive XP table: early levels unlock rapidly, while the endgame slows down to reward disciplined, long-term traders.

Requirements & System Setup

Platform: MetaTrader 5 Only (MT4 is not supported). Includes 10 Activations.

Instruments: XAUUSD only. All four Heroes trade the same symbol—no additional Market Watch setup required.

Timeframes: Attach the EA to XAUUSD on the H1 chart ONLY. The EA manages all internal timeframes and strategies automatically.

Verified Backtest Range: January 2025 – August 2026.

Minimum Capital

LOW Preset — $250 minimum, fixed 0.01 lot (Oni/Gin/Kagura), pure SL/TP.

MED Preset — $500 minimum, fixed 0.03 lot (Oni/Gin/Kagura).

HIGH Preset — $1,000 minimum, Kyo 0.01 + Oni/Gin/Kagura 0.03.

EXTREME Preset — $2,000+ recommended, Kyo 0.02 (Partial Close eligible) + Oni/Gin/Kagura 0.05, for running all four Heroes simultaneously with a comfortable margin buffer.

CUSTOM Preset — full manual control over which Heroes run and at what lot size.

Set Files: Not required. Out-of-the-box optimization—simply select your preferred risk tier.

Recommended Brokers: ECN or RAW spread accounts (Vantage, VT Markets, Tickmill, TMGM, FP Markets, IC Markets). Avoid brokers with high slippage and wide spreads, as execution quality will significantly impact system performance.

VPS: Strongly recommended for 24/5 uninterrupted algorithmic execution.

Assets Included: 6 custom BMP battlefield images + premium WAV sound assets.

IMPORTANT — Display Recommendations (due to image size limitations):

Recommended resolution: 1920×1080 or 1440p

Battlefield background is optimized for landscape monitors

Ultrawide (21:9) and vertical monitors may not display the background correctly

For best experience, use a chart window at 1920px width or less

All trading functions and UI cards remain fully functional regardless of display resolution

Risk Management & Strategy Guidelines

Trading with a recovery algorithm is a high-risk, high-reward methodology. To fully protect your capital, you must strictly adhere to the following risk rules:

Risk Capital: Only trade with capital you are genuinely prepared to lose.

Leverage Control: Adhere strictly to the recommended account sizes. Do not over-leverage.

Drawdown Protection: Limit your downside by configuring the Maximum Drawdown (Max DD) settings according to your risk tolerance. The recommended protective ceiling is 50%.

Profit Secured: Do not compound your earnings blindly. We strongly advise regular profit withdrawals every time your account achieves a 20% gain.

User Suitability Profile

This EA is suitable for you if:

You want absolute simplicity: an automated system without convoluted or stressful manual setups.

You are realistic: you understand that a 100% win rate does not exist and expect no guaranteed daily returns.

You understand market realities: you fully accept that trading involves real risk and floating drawdown.

You avoid get-rich-quick traps: you refuse to over-leverage your account for reckless short-term gains.

You value discipline over greed: you prefer structured, managed growth over emotional gambling.

This EA is NOT suitable for you if:

You operate with a gambler's mindset rather than a professional investor's approach.

You fail to understand that a recovery system demands iron discipline and strict capital allocation.

You cannot tolerate floating drawdown: if temporary floating loss causes anxiety, avoid this system.

You are actively searching for a "Holy Grail" with zero market risk (it does not exist).

You cannot follow basic operational instructions regarding minimum balance and lot sizes.