XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA

Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information. https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500





Launch Offer: Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with Gold Neural Core and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details.

Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$





How to use:

Load on XAUUSD chart (timeframe is irrelevant )

Change the risk settings by adjusting the input called "autolot level". Higher Autolot level = higher risk and more profit potential.

Run on VPS

Minimum account balance for safe trading 1000$ or 10$ on a cent account

Minimum leverage for safe trading 1:500





Trade Gold the way institutions do: with the trend, on the break.

XAU Momentum is a fully automated Expert Advisor built exclusively for XAUUSD, combining classic breakout mechanics with a higher-timeframe trend filter and a proprietary adaptive grid engine — designed to capture the sharp, directional moves gold is famous for, while managing risk far more intelligently than a standard breakout system.

Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232

How It Works

1. Higher-Timeframe Trend Confirmation

Before any trade is considered, XAU Momentum reads the dominant trend on a higher timeframe. This keeps the system aligned with the broader market structure and filters out the false breakouts that plague lower-timeframe-only strategies.

2. Lower-Timeframe Breakout Execution

Once trend direction is confirmed, the EA drops down to a lower timeframe to identify and execute genuine breakout setups — entering as momentum builds, not after the move has already run.

3. Advanced Grid Management (the core differentiator)

This isn't a traditional martingale grid. XAU Momentum's grid model is built to work with momentum rather than fight it — adapting spacing, sizing, and exposure dynamically based on market volatility and trend strength. The result is a system that can smooth out entries during volatile breakout expansion phases while keeping risk under structured control, rather than the runaway exposure typical of naive grid systems.

Why XAU Momentum

Purpose-built for Gold — tuned specifically to XAUUSD's volatility profile and session behavior

— tuned specifically to XAUUSD's volatility profile and session behavior Trend + breakout confluence — trades only when structure and momentum agree

— trades only when structure and momentum agree Smart grid, not blind averaging — designed to manage adverse excursions intelligently rather than simply doubling down

— designed to manage adverse excursions intelligently rather than simply doubling down Fully automated — no discretion, no screen-watching required

— no discretion, no screen-watching required Broker/account agnostic — works on any MT5 account with sufficient leverage

Who It's For

Traders who want systematic exposure to Gold's breakout moves without needing to manually track higher-timeframe trend context — and who want a grid-based approach engineered for resilience rather than blowing up on the first strong counter-move.