Adaptive Trading Oscillator m

Advanced custom Crypto_Forex indicator "Adaptive Trading Oscillator" - efficient auxiliary Trading tool for MT4!





- This indicator is a New generation of Oscillators - see pictures to check how to use it.

- "Adaptive Trading Oscillator" has adjustable adaptive Oversold/Overbought zones.

- This oscillator is an auxiliary tool to find exact trade entry points on the Exits from dynamic OverSold/OverBought areas.

- Oversold zone: below the Green line.

- Overbought zone: above Yellow line .

- This indicator is great to combine with Price Action patterns and Trend Strategies.

- It is much more accurate than standard oscillators.

- Indicator can be used on any timeframe.

- With built-in PC and Mobile alerts.





It is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website.