Adaptive Trading Oscillator m
- Indicators
- DMITRII GRIDASOV
- Version: 1.75
- Updated: 18 December 2025
- Activations: 10
Advanced custom Crypto_Forex indicator "Adaptive Trading Oscillator" - efficient auxiliary Trading tool for MT4!
- This indicator is a New generation of Oscillators - see pictures to check how to use it.
- "Adaptive Trading Oscillator" has adjustable adaptive Oversold/Overbought zones.
- This oscillator is an auxiliary tool to find exact trade entry points on the Exits from dynamic OverSold/OverBought areas.
- Oversold zone: below the Green line.
- Overbought zone: above Yellow line .
- This indicator is great to combine with Price Action patterns and Trend Strategies.
- It is much more accurate than standard oscillators.
- Indicator can be used on any timeframe.
- With built-in PC and Mobile alerts.
It is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website.