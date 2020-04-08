Trend Deviation
- Indicators
- VLADISLAV AKINDINOV
- Version: 8.0
- Activations: 5
Trend indicator with calculation of dynamic levels and signaling their intersection.
Description of input parameters:
StepTF = true; - Calculation of the indicator by closing the bar (true) or by each tick (false)
BarsCount = 300; - Number of settlement bars
Price = PRICE_CLOSE; - Type of price used
TimeFrame = PERIOD_CURRENT; - Estimated timeframe
TrendPeriod = 9; - Trend calculation period
TrendDeviations = 4.9; - coefficient of deviation
PeriodTrendSmooth = 1; - Trend smoothing period
ModeTrendSmooth = MODE_SMA; - Trend smoothing mode
TrendContinue = false; - Continuation of the trend in the calculations
DeltaCut = 180; - Minimum trend in trend chart units (0 - disabled)
TrendCut = 0; - Trimming level of the trend graph when crossing the base levels
OutCut = 0; - Trimming level of the final trend graph (0 - disabled)
Levels = 250; - Basic levels
LevelsShift = 30; - Minimum distance when crossing dynamic levels for triggering signals
LevelsPercent = 50; - Percentage of calculation of dynamic levels from the extremes of the trend graph
TrendWidth = 2; - Thickness of the trend line (1-5)
TrendColor = clrDodgerBlue; - The color of the trend line
AverageWidth = 2; - Thickness of the zero line of the graph (1-5)
AverageColor = clrRed; - Chart zero line color
LevelsWidth = 1; - Thickness of level lines (1-5)
LevelsColor = clrRed; - Color of level lines
ShowBaseLevels = true; - Show base levels (true)
BaseLevelsColor = clrSilver; - The color of the lines of the basic levels
ArrowUpColor = clrDodgerBlue; - Up arrow color
ArrowDownColor = clrOrangeRed; - Down arrow color
ArrowShift = 50; - Offset arrows relative to the trend graph
ArrowSize = 1; - Arrow size (1-5)
ArrowStyleUp = 217; - Up arrow code
ArrowStyleDn = 218; - Down arrow code
Trigger = false; - Exclude the repetition of unidirectional arrows (true)
Revers = false; - Flip signal (true)
AlertsMessage = false; - Enable alarm messages (true)
AlertMail = false; - Enable sending email when signal (true)
AlertPush = false; - Enable sending messages to the mobile terminal (true)