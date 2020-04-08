Trend Deviation

Trend indicator with calculation of dynamic levels and signaling their intersection.

Description of input parameters:

StepTF = true; - Calculation of the indicator by closing the bar (true) or by each tick (false)

BarsCount = 300; - Number of settlement bars

Price = PRICE_CLOSE; - Type of price used

TimeFrame = PERIOD_CURRENT; - Estimated timeframe

TrendPeriod = 9; - Trend calculation period

TrendDeviations = 4.9; - coefficient of deviation

PeriodTrendSmooth = 1; - Trend smoothing period

ModeTrendSmooth = MODE_SMA; - Trend smoothing mode

TrendContinue = false; - Continuation of the trend in the calculations

DeltaCut = 180; - Minimum trend in trend chart units (0 - disabled)

TrendCut = 0; - Trimming level of the trend graph when crossing the base levels

OutCut = 0; - Trimming level of the final trend graph (0 - disabled)

Levels = 250; - Basic levels

LevelsShift = 30; - Minimum distance when crossing dynamic levels for triggering signals

LevelsPercent = 50; - Percentage of calculation of dynamic levels from the extremes of the trend graph

TrendWidth = 2; - Thickness of the trend line (1-5)

TrendColor = clrDodgerBlue; - The color of the trend line

AverageWidth = 2; - Thickness of the zero line of the graph (1-5)

AverageColor = clrRed; - Chart zero line color

LevelsWidth = 1; - Thickness of level lines (1-5)

LevelsColor = clrRed; - Color of level lines

ShowBaseLevels = true; - Show base levels (true)

BaseLevelsColor = clrSilver; - The color of the lines of the basic levels

ArrowUpColor = clrDodgerBlue; - Up arrow color

ArrowDownColor = clrOrangeRed; - Down arrow color

ArrowShift = 50; - Offset arrows relative to the trend graph

ArrowSize = 1; - Arrow size (1-5)

ArrowStyleUp = 217; - Up arrow code

ArrowStyleDn = 218; - Down arrow code

Trigger = false; - Exclude the repetition of unidirectional arrows (true)

Revers = false; - Flip signal (true)

AlertsMessage = false; - Enable alarm messages (true)

AlertMail = false; - Enable sending email when signal (true)

AlertPush = false; - Enable sending messages to the mobile terminal (true)
