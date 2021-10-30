DayTradeKing

This indicator is good for small time frames like 1 and 5 minutes and made for day trading. The indicator never repaints or recalculates.

The indicator works is for trading swing points in day trading, following bulls or bears. Its a simple to use, non cluttered indicator with a high success rate. This indicator works well to capture ranges. All indicators come with limitations and no indicator or system is always accurate. Use money management for long term trading success.

Place in backtest on 1 or 5 minutes and see the price action

Rules:

Avoid overnight or low range, trade EUR or NY sessions only.

Load on multiple pairs, wait for alert.

Buy for blue and sell for red.

Trade according to the arrows combined with your own strategy.

Use stops below or above the swing points or your own discretion

Indicator comes with alerts and push notifications.





