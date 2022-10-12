This indicator allows you to trade binary options and specially programmed to get the momentum to follow the trend that is happening in the live market. This indicator is based on trend strength, price correction and advanced technical analysis,this is 100% NO REPAINT.

This indicators specifically for manual trading, I suggest using a platform that uses an expiration time

Timeframe : M1 or M5

Expired Time : 1 Candle

Pair : Any ( even better in the CAD market )

Time Session : Europe and NewYork

ArrowType : NewBar

Indicator Parameter (update)

Alert = true/false

HeikenAshi = Enable/Disable

HeikenAshi Perio = ( can be customized )

HeikenAshi Step = ( can be customized )

AwesomeOscillator = Enable/Disable

= Enable/Disable Parabolic SAR = Enable/Disable

Enable/Disable BollingerBands = ( Fixed Strategy, can't be changed )

= ( ) MACD = Enable/Disable





The basic rules that can be used

Use RSI 5 as trend confirmation,

take a buy trade when the rsi is above the overbought area ( > 70 )

take a sell trade when the rsi is below the oversold area ( < 30 )

This indicator can also be combined with trend bar / Other indicator to confirm a trend

Tips for using this indicator Use flat money management

Find the lowest price when you want to open a buy trade

Find the highest price when you want to open a sell trade

Trade max 1% from capital

Max 5% TP daily





















































