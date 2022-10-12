Aspara111

This indicator allows you to trade binary options and specially programmed to get the momentum to follow the trend that is happening in the live market. This indicator is based on trend strength, price correction and advanced technical analysis,this is 100% NO REPAINT.

This indicators specifically for manual trading, I suggest using a platform that uses an expiration time  

  • Timeframe : M1 or M5
  • Expired Time : 1 Candle
  • Pair  : Any ( even better in the CAD market )
  • Time Session : Europe and NewYork
  • ArrowType : NewBar 

Indicator Parameter (update)

  • Alert         = true/false 
  • HeikenAshi         = Enable/Disable
  • HeikenAshi Perio = ( can be customized )
  • HeikenAshi Step          = ( can be customized )
  • AwesomeOscillator = Enable/Disable
  • Parabolic SAR = Enable/Disable
  • BollingerBands = ( Fixed Strategy, can't be changed )
  • MACD = Enable/Disable


The basic rules that can be used 

  • Use RSI 5 as trend confirmation, 
  • take a buy trade when the rsi is above the overbought area ( > 70 )
  • take a sell trade when the rsi is below the oversold area ( < 30 )
  • This indicator can also be combined with trend bar / Other indicator to confirm a trend


Tips for using this indicator

  • Use flat money management
  • Find the lowest price when you want to open a buy trade
  • Find the highest price when you want to open a sell trade
  • Trade max 1% from capital
  • Max 5% TP daily














