A Boss Stats

Hi Trader,

We are strategy development for Binary and Forex tools, our product have success for binary trading 1 min - 2 min experation.

At the moment I build indicator for trading all day, not like Bonosu series with specific time.

We launch A-Boss Stats Indicator for trading 1 minute to 5 minutes experation is mean can trade from 1 minutes - 5 minutes.

Specification of A Boss Stats trading binary option:

  1. Work with all MT4 broker.
  2. Chart Time Frame M1 only, can use M5
  3. Experation time for contact trade 1 Minute to 5 Minutes, Default setup for 1 Minute
  4. Broker Binary recomended all trusted broker. contact me for broker details
  5. Have 2 (two) buffer for trade, Buffer 0 for Buy; Buffer 1 for Sell, entry intra bar or when arrow appair
  6. Support Auto trading BOT (mt2,mx2,bibot,pricepro, etc)
  7. All our indicators 100% no repaint and 100% history results same live results
  8. More info https://t.me/BonosuProBinary

Other system passed 2 years trading and stable "Bonosu and Boba system", avaliable our market.

Best Regards,



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The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: CCI above/below levels (ie. 100/-100) Grey square: C
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The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: ADX above level Grey square: ADX below level Red bor
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flor1n 2022.11.04 13:49 
 

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