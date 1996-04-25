Hook Pattern mt

Crypto_Forex Indicator "Hook pattern" for MT4.

  • Indicator "Hook pattern" is very powerful indicator for Price Action trading: No repaint, No delay.
  • Indicator detects bullish and bearish Hook patterns on chart:
  • Bullish Hook  - Blue arrow signal on chart (see pictures).
  • Bearish Hook  - Red arrow signal on chart (see pictures).
  • With PC, Mobile and Email alerts.
  • Indicator "Hook pattern" is good to combine with Support/Resistance Levels.

// Great Trading Robots and Indicators are available here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/def1380/seller
This is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website.

Fractal Trend Lines mt
DMITRII GRIDASOV
5 (1)
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "Fractal Trend Lines" for MT4. This indicator is excellent for traders who use  Graphical Analysis  with breakouts!!! "Fractal Trend Lines" shows graphical Up Trend (violet) & Down Trend (red color) lines. Up Trend & Down Trend lines are built on 2 nearest corresponding fractals. Indicator has few parameters responsible for trend lines color and width. I ndicator has built-in Mobile and PC alert of  breakout. // Great Trading Robots and Indicators are available here:   ht
MACD with Trend ZigZag mp
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "MACD with Trend ZigZag" for MT4. MACD   indicator itself is one of the most popular tool for trend trading. "MACD with Trend ZigZag" is excellent for using   with Price Action entries or in combination with other indicators. Use this indicator to select most accurate entry signals: - If MACD is above 0 (green color) and ZigZag line is upward - search only for Buy Price Action patterns. -  If MACD is below 0 (pink color) and ZigZag line is downward - search only for Sell
Heiken Ashi Candles indicator
DMITRII GRIDASOV
4.6 (10)
Indicators
This is Free product you are welcome to use for your needs! Also I very appreciate your positive feedbacks! Thanks a lot! // Great Trading Robots and Indicators are available here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/def1380/seller Crypto and Forex Indicator: Heiken Ashi Candles for  MT4. No Repaint.  Heiken_Ashi_Candles  has great combination with  Trend Line MA indicator as it is on the picture. Indicator  Heiken_Ashi_Candles  is very useful auxiliary indicator to make trend more visible. It's usef
FREE
Multi Sniper mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
5 (3)
Experts
MULTI SNIPER EA is precise automatic trading system with 85+% accuracy for MT4 platform. This profitable  scalping   EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time. It is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website. Use 2 Set files  from "Comments" section for using/testing the EA version 25.15 Implemented compound interest method and scalping techniques. System sets dynamic SL automatically depending on market volatility. EA  has auto (lot calcula
Scalping Channel mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "Scalping Channel" for MT4. Scalping Channel has ATR-based volatility borders. Great to use for scalping trading: Enter in trades via arrangement pending limit order on the middle line. Consider Bullish entries when green steady upward channel takes place and at least 1 candle was closed above top border (see pictures). C onsider Bearish entries when red steady downward channel takes place and at least 1 candle was closed below bottom border (see pictures). // Great Tradi
Price Range Levels
DMITRII GRIDASOV
5 (1)
Indicators
Forex Indicator "Room_UP_DWN_Day_Week_Month" for MT4  Indicator "Room_UP_DWN_Day_Week_Month" is very useful auxiliary trading tool. It shows you daily, weekly and monthly most probable levels, which can be reached by price (price range levels). Daily range is useful for intraday traders. Weekly & Monthly ranges are for Swing and Long term traders. Indicator is excellent to plan your Take Profit targets or arrange Stop Losses. // Great Trading Robots and Indicators are available here: https://ww
Trend Correction Histogram m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "Trend Correction Histogram" for MT4. Trend Correction Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and blue for bullish one. 7 consecutive histogram columns of the same color means beginning of new trend. Trend Correction Histogram indicator designed with the main purpose - to minimize losses and maximize profit. It has parameter - "Period", responsible for indicator's sensitivity. Built-in Mobile and PC alerts. Trend Correction Histogram can be use as a simple bu
Scalping Sniper md
DMITRII GRIDASOV
5 (1)
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator SCALPING SNIPER for MT4, No Repaint Trading System. Scalping Sniper - is advanced system (indicator) showing accurate price momentum! Upgrade your trading methods with the professional   Scalping Sniper   Indicator for MT4. This system provide very accurate but rare sniping signals, with win rate up to 90%. System suppose to use many pairs to search for signals to compensate low number of signals per one pair. Scalping Sniper  consist of:  Top & Bottom Volatility lines (B
Spread Display Indicator
DMITRII GRIDASOV
4.86 (7)
Indicators
This is Free product you are welcome to use for your needs! Also I very appreciate your positive feedbacks! Thanks a lot! // Great Trading Robots and Indicators are available here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/def1380/seller Forex Indicator Spread Display for MT4 , great auxiliary trading tool. Spread Display indicator shows current spread of forex pair where it is attached. It is possible to locate Spread display value in any corner of the chart: 0 - for top-left corner, 1 - top-right, 2 - bo
FREE
Follow Trend Oscillator mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
"Follow Trend Oscillator" - is an advanced custom Crypto_Forex indicator, efficient trading tool! User friendly indicator provides opportunities for scalping into the direction of major trend. Smooth and adjustable oscillator with signal histo part. Green color of oscillator for upward trends,   Brown color - for downward trends. Oversold values: below -30 ; O verbought  values: over 30. There are plenty of opportunities to upgrade even standard strategies with this indicator. // Great Trading
RVI Higher Time Frame mw
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator HTF RVI Oscillator for MT4, No repaint. Upgrade   your trading methods with the professional  HTF  RVI  Oscillator for MT4.  H TF means -   H igher Time Frame. RVI is one of the best oscillators for trend change detection and entry from Oversold/Overbought areas. This indicator is excellent for   Multi-Time Frame trading systems   with Price Action entries from OverSold/Bought areas . HTF RVI   Indicator allows you to  attach     RVI  from Higher time frame to your current
Swap Display Indicator
DMITRII GRIDASOV
5 (2)
Indicators
This is Free product you are welcome to use for your needs! Also, I very appreciate your positive feedbacks! Thanks a lot! // Great Trading Robots and Indicators are available here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/def1380/seller Forex Indicator SWAP Display for MT4,  great auxiliary trading tool . SWAP Display indicator shows current swaps for long and short trades of forex pair where it is attached. It is possible to locate SWAP Display values in any corner of the chart: 0 - for top-left corner,
FREE
Dynamic Oscillator mw
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Dynamic Oscillator - is an advanced custom  Crypto_Forex indicator - efficient Trading tool  for MT4 !   New generation of Oscillators - see pictures to check how to use it. Dynamic Oscillator has adaptive Oversold/Overbought zones. Oscillator is an auxiliary tool to find exact entry points from OverSold/OverBought areas. Oversold values: below Green line; Overbought values: over Red line . It is much more accurate than standard oscillators. Suitable timeframes: M30, H1, H4, D1, W1. With PC and
RSI for 8 Symbols mr
DMITRII GRIDASOV
5 (1)
Indicators
Forex Indicator "RSI for 8 Symbols" for MT4. No repaint. RSI is one of the most popular oscillators for trading. It is great to take   Sell   entries from   strong OverBought zone (above 70)   and   Buy   entries from   strong OverSold zone (below 30). RSI   is very useful for divergence detection.  "RSI for 8 Symbols" gives opportunity to control   RSI values of up to   8 different symbols just on 1 chart. This indicator is excellent to combine   with Price Action entries from OverSold/Bought
Anti Scalping Trader mg
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Experts
ANTI SCALPING TRADER EA - is an advanced automatic trading system based on the latest price action research! This is "set and forget" Expert Adviser which is doing all trading job for you! 20 Set_files available! Use Set_files v25.12 from "Comments" section for using/testing the EA Trading idea is based on totally new Price Action pattern which I found by myself! ANTI SCALPING TRADER is very good investment - it will work years and years for you, because all Set_files have positive mathemati
Adaptive Scalper EA ms
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Experts
ADAPTIVE SCALPER EA  - is smart, safe and reliable fully automatic multi-pair  scalping trading system! This is "set and forget" Expert Adviser which is doing all trading job for you!  10 Set_files available! Use Set_files v25.11 from "Comments" section for using/testing the EA. EA is adaptive to market conditions automatically via AI methods. System is safe and  NOT  using any dangerous methods like grids or martingale.  Each order has own SL for account protection. EA should run on 10 pairs s
Price Action Trader EA mz
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Experts
PRICE ACTION TRADER EA - is a great automatic trading system based on the price action research! This is "set and forget" Expert Adviser which is doing all trading job for you! 7 Set files available! Trading idea is based on famous powerful Price Action pattern - PinBar! Price Action Trader EA is very good investment - it will work years and years for you, all Set_files have positive mathematical expectancy! Use Set files  from "Comments" section for using/testing the EA .(v25_11) EA Featu
Auto Fibo mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
"Auto FIBO" Crypto_Forex  indicator  - is great auxiliary tool in trading! Indicator automatically calculate and place on chart Fibo levels and local trend lines (red color). Fibonacci levels indicate key areas where price can reverse. Most important levels are 23.6%, 38.2%, 50% and 61.8%. You can use it   for reversal scalping  or for zone grid trading. There are plenty of opportunities to  improve your current system using Auto FIBO indicator as well. // Great Trading Robots and Indicators a
Greedy Bob EA mw
DMITRII GRIDASOV
4.25 (4)
Experts
GREEDY BOB  EA  - is great intraday trading system based on the price action research! This is "set and forget" Expert Adviser which is doing all trading job for you!   6 Set_files available! Use Set_files (v25.25)  from "Comments" section for using/testing the EA. Trading idea is based on famous powerful Price Action pattern which is combined with scalping techniques! GREEDY BOB EA  is working on H1 time frame during EU and US sessions. EA   Features: - EA can run on 6 pairs simultaneously. -
Advanced Multi Scalping EA m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
5 (1)
Experts
ADVANCED  MULTI SCALPING EA  - is fully automatic multi-pair trading system -   very safe with steady growth . This profitable  scalping   EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time - it takes around 70-100 trades per month.  U se Set_files  from "Comments" section for using/testing the EA. Features of EA: Additional spread settings. Adjustable Volatility-Adaptive Stop Loss. SWAP display for Long/Short. Fixed_SL option. System   is safe   and  NOT  using any da
Scalping Histogram mr
DMITRII GRIDASOV
5 (1)
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "Scalping Histogram" for MT4 , No Repaint. Scalping Histogram indicator can be used for search of   entry signals into the main  direction of   price momentum after minor price correction. Scalping Histogram   can be in 2 colors:   orange for bearish   momentum   and green for bullish one . Once you see at least   10 consecutive histogram bars   of the same color it means strong momentum takes place. Entry  signal is   1 column with opposite color   in histogram and next
ReTest Histogram mr
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4 , No Repaint. ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. ReTest   Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. ReTest  signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the picture
Inside Bar and Outside Bar Patterns m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator  " Inside Bar & Outside bar   Patterns" for MT4. Indicator  " Inside Bar & Outside Bar   Patterns "  is very powerful for Price Action trading. N o repaint; No delay; Indicator detects Inside Bar and  Outside bar Patterns on chart: Bullish  pattern - Blue arrow signal on chart (see pictures). Bearish  pattern  - Red arrow signal on chart (see pictures). Inside Bar itself has High R/R ratio (reward/risk). With PC, Mobile & Email alerts. Indicator  " Inside Bar & Outside Ba
Adjustable Fractals mr
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
"Adjustable Fractals" - is an advanced version of fractal indicator, very useful trading tool! As we know   Standard fractals mt4 indicator does not have settings at all   - this is very inconvenient for traders. Adjustable Fractals has resolved that issue - it has all necessary settings: Adjustable period   of indicator (recommended values - above 7). Adjustable distance   from Highs/Lows of price. Adjustable design  o f fractal arrows. Indicator has built-in Mobile and PC alerts. // Great Tr
Morning and Evening Star pattern mr
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator  " Morning  Star   and Evening Star pattern" for MT4. Indicator "Morning Star and Evening Star pattern" is very powerful indicator for Price Action trading:   No repaint, No delays; Indicator   detects Morning Star   and Evening Star patterns on chart: Bullish Morning Star pattern - Blue arrow signal on chart (see pictures). Bearish Evening Star pattern - Red arrow signal on chart (see pictures). With P C, Mobile & Email alerts . Indicator  " Morning Star   and Evening St
Grid Master EA mt
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Experts
GRID MASTER EA  - is an advanced  grid hedging multi-pair trading system! EA is adaptive to market conditions automatically. Unlike many other grid EAs - Grid Master has very safe behaviour. Use Set_files  from "Comments" section for using/testing the EA. Entry and Exit   points are   automatically adjusted   by EA depending on market volatility. Expert Advisor can manage   Buy and Sell orders   on each pair   simultaneously. EA is able to run on 3 pairs simultaneously -   corresponding Set_file
Trend Entry Histogram mw
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "Trend Entry Histogram" for MT4 , No Repaint. Trend Entry Histogram indicator can be used for search of   entry signals into the trend  direction once Entry_bar appears. This indicator has unique feature - it takes both: price and volume for calculations. Trend Entry Histogram   can be in 2 colors:   red for bearish  trend  and blue for bullish one . Once you see steady trend (minimum 10 consecutive histogram bars   of the same color) - wait for Entry_bar. Entry  signal i
Price Action OB Trader EA m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Experts
PRICE ACTION OB TRADER EA - is a great automatic trading system based on the price action research! This is "set and forget" Expert Adviser which is doing all trading job for you! 7 Set_files available! Use Set_files  from "Comments" section for using/testing the EA .(v25_11) Trading idea is based on famous powerful Price Action pattern - OutsideBar! Price Action OB Trader EA is very good investment - it will work years and years for you, all Set_files have positive mathematical expectancy!
Hammer and Inverted Hammer m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator  " Hammer  and Inverted Hammer pattern" for MT4. Indicator "Hammer   and Inverted Hammer pattern" is very powerful indicator for Price Action trading:   No repaint, No delay; Indicator   detects bullish  Hammer and Inverted Hammer patterns on chart: Bullish Inverted Hammer - Blue arrow signal on chart (see pictures). Bullish   Hammer  - Green arrow signal on chart (see pictures). With P C, Mobile & Email alerts. Indicator   "Hammer and Inverted Hammer pattern" is excellen
Single Sniper mz
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Experts
"SINGLE SNIPER" EA is a powerful scalping trading system for MT4 platform! High Win ratio is around 85-90%! System is using compound interest risk management! It is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website. Use Set_file from "Comments" section for  using/testing the EA version 25.15. Trades are very accurate: around 85-90%.  System is  NOT  using any dangerous methods like grids or martingale. Each  order has own SL  for account protection. Implemented compound interest metho
