WanaScalper MT4

A scalping indicator based on mathematical patterns, which on average gives signals with relatively small SL, and also occasionally helps to catch big moves in the markets (more information in the video)





This indicator has three main types of notifications:

The first type warns of a possible/upcoming signal on the next bar

The second type indicates the presence of a ready signal to enter the market/open a position

The third type is for SL and TP levels - you will be notified every time price reaches a SL level or TP level



IMPORTANT!!! It is recommended to always check the news to avoid unpredictable market movements! NOTE: It is recommended to allow a maximum of two consecutive losses during high volatility.

It is recommended to trade: the following pairs: GBPCHF, GBPNZD, GBPJPY, GBPCAD, EURNZD, EURCHF, NZDUSD, AUDJPY, AUDCHF, AUDNZD, AUDUSD, CADJPY, EURAUD, EURCAD, EURGBP, EURJPY, EURUSD, NZDCAD, NZDJPY, USDCAD, USDJPY, CADCHF, XAUUSD and USOIL

on these timeframes: M15 and H1

On Gold/XAUUSD, you must change the value for the "Changes" parameter from 700 to 950 to reduce the number of false signals during strong momentum moves.

Input parameters: Changes - the number of points

the number of points Arrows - use or not use signal arrows

or signal arrows A rrow Size - Change size of signal arrows

Change size of signal arrows Color for buy - the colour of buy signal arrows

the colour of buy signal arrows Color for sell - the colour of sell signal arrows

the colour of sell signal arrows Alerts - use or not use signal and warning alerts

or signal and warning alerts Pus - use or not use alarm and warning push notifications

or alarm and warning push notifications Levels SL and TP - use or not use visual trade levels for stop loss and take profit

or visual trade levels for stop loss and take profit SL + ... - change stop loss value in points

change stop loss value in points TP1 - take profit 1 value in points

take profit 1 value in points TP2 - take profit 2 value in points

take profit 2 value in points TP3 - take profit 3 value in points

take profit 3 value in points TP4 - take profit 4 value in points

take profit 4 value in points Line Style SL and TP - Solid, Dash, Dot, Dashdot, Dashdotdot, change line style for stop loss and take profit lines

change line style for stop loss and take profit lines SL and TP Lines thickness - change the thickness of stop loss and take profit lines

change the thickness of stop loss and take profit lines Font type - change the font type of text

change the font type of text Font size - change the font size of text

change the font size of text Color for SL - change the colour for trade level stop loss

change the colour for trade level stop loss Color for TP - change the colour for trade level take profit





Version for MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/39726