WanaScalper MT4

1

A scalping indicator based on mathematical patterns, which on average gives signals with relatively small SL, and also occasionally helps to catch big moves in the markets (more information in the video)


This indicator has three main types of notifications:

  • The first type warns of a possible/upcoming signal on the next bar
  • The second type indicates the presence of a ready signal to enter the market/open a position
  • The third type is for SL and TP levels - you will be notified every time price reaches a SL level or TP level


IMPORTANT!!! It is recommended to always check the news to avoid unpredictable market movements!

NOTE: It is recommended to allow a maximum of two consecutive losses during high volatility.


It is recommended to trade:

  • the following pairs: GBPCHF, GBPNZD, GBPJPY, GBPCAD, EURNZD, EURCHF, NZDUSD, AUDJPY, AUDCHF, AUDNZD, AUDUSD, CADJPY, EURAUD, EURCAD, EURGBP, EURJPY, EURUSD, NZDCAD, NZDJPY, USDCAD, USDJPY, CADCHF, XAUUSD and USOIL
  • on these timeframes: M15 and H1
  • On Gold/XAUUSD, you must change the value for the "Changes" parameter from 700 to 950 to reduce the number of false signals during strong momentum moves.


Input parameters:

  • Changes - the number of points
  • Arrows - use or not use signal arrows
  • Arrow Size - Change size of signal arrows
  • Color for buy - the colour of buy signal arrows
  • Color for sell - the colour of sell signal arrows
  • Alerts - use or not use signal and warning alerts
  • Pus - use or not use alarm and warning push notifications
  • Levels SL and TP - use or not use visual trade levels for stop loss and take profit
  • SL + ... - change stop loss value in points
  • TP1 - take profit 1 value in points
  • TP2 - take profit 2 value in points
  • TP3 - take profit 3 value in points
  • TP4 - take profit 4 value in points
  • Line Style SL and TP - Solid, Dash, Dot, Dashdot, Dashdotdot, change line style for stop loss and take profit lines
  • SL and TP Lines thickness - change the thickness of stop loss and take profit lines
  • Font type - change the font type of text
  • Font size - change the font size of text
  • Color for SL - change the colour for trade level stop loss
  • Color for TP - change the colour for trade level take profit


Version for MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/39726

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This is the complete REX package. It consists of the lite, pro and ULTRA version.  Perfect for beginners and intermediates. REX complete is 100% non repaint. The strategy is based on a mix of different strategies, statistics, including pivot points, oscillators and patterns.  As the trading idea consists of a variety of some classic indicators like Momentum, Williams Percent Range, CCI, Force Index, WPR, DeMarker, CCI, RSI and Stochastic, it is clear that the fundamental indicators have being u
Sweet Waffle
Christophe Godart
Indicators
The arrows are calculated with: -     2 Parabolic  parameters -     2 ADX parameters -     4 Stochastic parameters We recommend to combine it with Parabolic, ZigZag or Elliot waves indicator. Always trade the trend! If you make sure to draw your trend lines and support/resistance zones you will just have to wait for the signal to appear. Take the trade. For Binary Options it is advisable to set the expiry time to 5-15 min in M1 chart. THIS INDICATOR IS ZERO REPAINT Best assets to trade: - EUR
Million Dollar Challenge
Christophe Godart
Indicators
Let´s try to make some real money! Call me profit addicted. I thought why not try to make THE dream come reality. With discipline, a clear strategy and this indicator I focus on entering the perfect trades. This indicator is very easy to use as you will get perfect entry points for Put or Call trades. The arrows are calculated with: -     Momentum  parameters -     Candle stick patterns -     Fundamental Price action We recommend to combine it with Parabolic, ZigZag or Elliot waves indicator
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WanaScalper
Isaac Wanasolo
1 (1)
Indicators
A scalping indicator based on mathematical patterns, which on average gives signals with relatively small SL, and also occasionally helps to catch big moves in the markets (more information in the video) This indicator has three main types of notifications: The first type warns of a possible/upcoming signal on the next bar The second type indicates the presence of a ready signal to enter the market/open a position The third type is for SL and TP levels - you will be notified every time price re
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ROBERT EDWARD BIRD
2943
ROBERT EDWARD BIRD 2021.04.18 16:33 
 

Not an accurate tool in the least. Sends several signals that take you to SL before a signal that only takes you to TP 1. Not even a 40% win ratio. Save your money. This is not a good investment.

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