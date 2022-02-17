Scalping Points Pro is an indicator that shows possible price reversal points on the chart and does not redraw its signals. Also, the indicator sends signals to the trader via Email and Push. The accuracy of the signals of this indicator is approximately 92-94% on the M5 timeframe and more than 95% on the H1 timeframe. Thus, this indicator allows the trader to accurately open trades and predict further price movement.





The indicator does not redraw its signals. The indicator works on timeframes from M1 to D1. Everyone who buys the indicator and writes a review will receive a robot for automatic trading as a gift from us.

Indicator settings: