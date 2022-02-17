Scalping Points Pro

5
Scalping Points Pro is an indicator that shows possible price reversal points on the chart and does not redraw its signals. Also, the indicator sends signals to the trader via Email and Push. The accuracy of the signals of this indicator is approximately 92-94% on the M5 timeframe and more than 95% on the H1 timeframe. Thus, this indicator allows the trader to accurately open trades and predict further price movement.

The indicator does not redraw its signals. 

The indicator works on timeframes from M1 to D1. 

Everyone who buys the indicator and writes a review will receive a robot for automatic trading as a gift from us.

Indicator settings:

  • Period_Ma_Short - short moving period.
  • Period_Ma_Long - long moving period.
  • signal - send notifications to Email and Push.
  • mode_price - price mode. It can be the opening price, closing price, etc.
  • method - method for calculating the moving average.
  • dot_size - the size of the signal dots.
Reviews 4
jabautista
4052
jabautista 2022.03.03 19:21 
 

Great Indicator! Unfortunately, Author is not responsive to comments or private messages. I have purchased several of this seller's indicator. One of the indicators I purchased several months ago, needs alerts. The other indicators have alerts, but do not say the name of the indicator on the alert. So, If you have multiple indicator on the chart, you have to look at every chart to figure out from which indicator is coming from.

dalya007
90
dalya007 2023.08.07 08:15 
 

thanks for the man who made this good indicator he made me bought many products from him .

