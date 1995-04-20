Force index Speed mt

Crypto_Forex Indicator "Force index Speed" for MT4, No repaint.





- The calculation of this indicator is based on equations from physics. Force index Speed is the 1st derivative of Force index itself.

- Force index is one of the top indicators that combines price and volume data into a single value.

- Force index Speed is good for scalping entries into the direction of main trend: use it in combination with any suitable trend indicator.

- Force index Speed indicator shows how fast Force index itself changes its direction - it is very sensitive.

- If Force index Speed indicator's value is < 0: speed is negative; if Force index indicator's value is > 0: speed is positive.

- Indicator has built-in Mobile and PC alerts.





This is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website.