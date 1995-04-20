ReTest Pro Histogram m

Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Pro Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint.





- ReTestPro_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level.

- ReTestPro Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one.

- Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place.

- ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pictures).

- Indicator has built-in Mobile and PC alerts.

- Indicator has Info Spread Swap Display - it shows current Spread and Swaps of forex pair where it is attached.

- Display also shows account Balance, Equity and Margins.

- It is possible to locate Info Spread Swap Display in any corner of the chart:

0 - for top-left corner, 1 - top-right, 2 - bottom-left, 3 - bottom-right.





HOW TO USE indicator:

- for BUY signals: steady continious green histogram (up-trend) +1 red column on histogram (retest) +1 green column (open Long trade here).

- for SELL signals: steady continious red histogram (down-trend) +1 green column on histogram (retest) +1 red column (open Short trade here).





It is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website.