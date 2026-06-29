Miraculous Binary and Forex Indicator v3

  • Indicators
  • Ramzi Abuwarda
    Ramzi Abuwarda

    Ramzi Abuwarda

    • programmer and developer at  programming in William Company
    • Israel
    • 1822
    Meet William , a highly skilled EA and indicator programmer for MT4 and MT5, as well as a professional trading tools developer tools in Binary options and forex. With a deep understanding of the financial markets and exceptional programming expertise, William develops robust algorithms and
  • Version: 3.0
  • Activations: 5
Miraculous Indicator Binary & Forex v3 StrategySafe

Miraculous Indicator Binary & Forex v3 StrategySafe is a professional trading indicator designed for traders who want clear signals, powerful confirmation tools, and a structured way to analyze both Binary and Forex markets.

This version brings a stronger trading experience with advanced dashboards, GANN Law analysis, Square of 9 levels, angle confirmation, and a clean StrategySafe approach that helps traders filter stronger setups instead of entering randomly.

Why Miraculous v3 StrategySafe is Unique

  • Binary & Forex trading modes in one professional indicator.
  • Miraculous Binary & Forex Indicator works for all Timeframes and Symbols 
  • MIR Dashboard for fast market reading and signal overview.
  • Miraculous Confirmation Dashboard to support better decision-making.
  • GANN Law drawing lines for deeper Forex market structure analysis.
  • Square of 9 levels and direction to identify important price zones.
  • 1x1 GANN angle confirmation to measure bullish or bearish pressure.
  • Entry Information TP to help locate logical profit-taking areas.
  • StrategySafe logic focused on filtering and confirming stronger opportunities.

Recommended Capital

The recommended trading capital is $100 or above. This gives the trader more flexibility, better risk management, and a healthier trading environment, especially when using Forex mode with confirmation tools.

How It Works

The indicator provides BUY / SELL signals, then supports the signal with confirmation dashboards and advanced market tools. In Forex mode, traders can enable the GANN Law drawing lines, Square of 9 lines, and angles, then follow what the Miraculous Confirmation Dashboard says before entering a trade.

This makes the system stronger because the trader is not depending on one signal only. Instead, the setup can be confirmed through market direction, GANN bias, price position, angle pressure, and Square of 9 target zones.

Forex Mode: Strong Setup Guide

Setup Type Strong Confirmation Conditions
BUY Setup 1. Miraculous Indicator says BUY
2. GANN Bias is Bullish
3. 1x1 Angle is around 35–60 degrees
4. Price is above the GANN Level or bouncing from it
5. Square of 9 direction is Up
6. TP is near the Square of 9 Next Level or your Entry Information TP
SELL Setup 1. Miraculous Indicator says SELL
2. GANN Bias is Bearish
3. 1x1 Angle confirms downside pressure
4. Price is below the GANN Level or rejecting from it
5. Square of 9 direction is Down
6. TP is near the Square of 9 Next Level or your Entry Information TP

Best Way to Use the Indicator

  • Start by checking the main Miraculous signal.
  • Confirm the market direction from the MIR Dashboard.
  • Use the Miraculous Confirmation Dashboard before entering.
  • For Forex mode, enable GANN Law drawing lines and Square of 9 tools.
  • Trade only when the signal, bias, angle, price level, and dashboard confirmation agree.
  • Use proper money management and avoid over-risking your account.

Who Is This Indicator For?

  • Binary traders who want clear UP / DN signals.
  • Forex traders who want deeper confirmation with GANN and Square of 9 tools.
  • Traders who prefer structured setups instead of emotional entries.
  • Users who want a professional dashboard-based trading experience.

Final Message

Miraculous Indicator Binary & Forex v3 StrategySafe is built to give traders a more complete view of the market. With its signal system, confirmation dashboards, GANN Law drawing lines, Square of 9 levels, and angle analysis, it helps traders identify stronger setups with more confidence and better structure.

Trade smarter, confirm better, and let Miraculous v3 StrategySafe guide your trading decisions with a professional and organized approach.


Risk Warning: Trading Forex and Binary Options involves risk. No indicator can guarantee profit. Always use proper risk management and test the strategy before trading on a live account.

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PROMOÇÃO LIMITADA, NA COMPRA DE 1 INDICADOR VOCÊ LEVA CLUBINARIAS 6.0 , 5.1 e DonForex DE BRINDE!! ATÉ FINAL DO MÊS! -NA HORA DA COMPRA SELECIONAR COMBINAR COM O VENDEDOR OU BUSCAR PESSOALMENTE, A ENTREGA É DIGITAL EM POUCOS SEGUNDOS ==> VEJA O VIDEO PARA TIRAR AS SUAS DUVIDAS <== ==> VÍDEO OPERANDO NO YOUTUBE ROBÔ FEITO COM MUITO ESFORÇO E CARINHO E QUE ESTA TRAZENDO ÓTIMOS LUCROS APESAR DE EXISTIREM PESSOAS QUE APENAS VENDEM ROBÔS FAKES DE OPERAÇÕES , ACREDITO QUE SERIA MUITO BOM DA MI
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