Advanced Sniper Pro EA mq

ADVANCED SNIPER PRO EA is a precise automatic trading system with around 90% win rate.

This EA is one of the most stable, consistent and profitable scalping robots around the globe.
It is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website.

Download EA Set_files for testing and trading:
EA has variety of settings which pro-traders can use for their needs.
Forex newcomers can simply use default Set_files with great basic setup.

EA unique features:
- Machine Learning methods are used.
- Adjustable Adaptive to Volatility  Stop Loss.
- Adjustable Exit filters and Spread settings.
- Fixed_SL and Fixed_TP options.
- EA sets dynamic SL automatically depending on market volatility.
- Robot has automatic risk management (by default) and fixed lot options.
- Adjustable Trade Entry Sensitivity parameter.
- No through weekend trading.
- Precise operating time filter with 1 minute accuracy.
- Robot has BreakEven function.
- Leverage of account: from 1:30 to 1:2000.
- Trading pairs are GBPCAD, GBPAUD.
- No any dangerous martingale/grid trading. Each order has own SL for account protection.
- Operating time:  EA is looking for entry opportunities from the end of US trading session till the middle of Asia session according to time filter in settings. If system did not open orders during operating  time - it means there were no entry signals available on chart - do not forget that this EA is sniping trading system.
- Timeframe: only M15.
- EA has Info Spread Swap Display - it shows current Spread and Swaps of forex pair where it is attached.
- Display also shows account Balance, Equity and Margins.
- It is possible to locate Info Spread Swap Display in any corner of the chart:
0 - for top-left corner, 1 - top-right, 2 - bottom-left, 3 - bottom-right.

How to install:
- System requires MT4 trading account with narrow spreads (Raw spread or ECN).
- Open GBPCAD, GBPAUD charts.
- Select M15 timeframe on each chart.
- Attach Robot to each chart, and Apply corresponding "Set_file" to EA on each chart. Make sure parameter Trading_Flag = true.
- Set Auto-Risk value for each pair in EA settings according to your needs (or just use default value).
- Robot is doing everything automatically - all you need is to install it to MT4 and leave PC run (or just use VPS). 

IMPORTANT!!! For best performance of trading system follow recommendations below:
- WORKING HOURS: It is highly recommended to use MT4 where Market_watch = GMT+2 (in Standard time period) and GMT+3 (in Daylight Saving time period).  If your broker's server has different GMT Market_watch time zone - it will be necessary to shift EA time settings - simply send me message about that (to check your broker time zone)  - I will help to check that and provide related Set_files if necessary.
- SPREAD and BROKER: It is very important to select account with tight spreads (Raw spread or ECN) for best performance.
- EA UPDATES: It is always necessary to use the latest version of EA.
