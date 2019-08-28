Th3Eng PipFinite signals

The Th3Eng PipFinite indicator is based on a very excellent analysis of the right trend direction with perfect custom algorithms. It show the true direction and the best point to start trading. With StopLoss point and Three Take Profit points. Also it show the right pivot of the price and small points to order to replace the dynamic support and resistance channel, Which surrounds the price.

And Finally it draws a very helpful Box on the left side on the chart includes (take profits and Stop loss points prices, the fully current signal details).





GIFTS TO OUR CUSTOMERS: # Contact us after getting the indicator to receive your gift: Th3Eng PipFinite Scanner to see a very good dashboard with all symbols results with the indicator signals.





How to trade



No complicated steps, Just follow 2 simple steps ;)

#1 Open Position

Enter the signal when the indicator shows the arrow.

#2 Set Stop Loss

Exit the BUY signal on a new SELL signal.

Exit the SELL signal on a new BUY signal.

#3 Set Take Profit Take Profit on TP1 line, And close your position.

Partial take profit on TP1 and close remaining position on TP2.

Close the position on the new opposite Signal.



