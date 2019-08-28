Th3Eng PipFinite signals

5

The Th3Eng PipFinite indicator is based on a very excellent analysis of the right trend direction with perfect custom algorithms. It show the true direction and the best point to start trading. With StopLoss point and Three Take Profit points. Also it show the right pivot of the price and small points to order to replace the dynamic support and resistance channel, Which surrounds the price.

And Finally it draws a very helpful Box on the left side on the chart includes (take profits and Stop loss points prices, the fully current signal details).


GIFTS TO OUR CUSTOMERS:

# Contact us after getting the indicator to receive your gift:

  1. Th3Eng PipFinite Scanner to see a very good dashboard with all symbols results with the indicator signals.


How to trade

No complicated steps,   Just follow 2 simple steps;)

#1   Open Position

  • Enter the signal when the indicator shows the arrow.

#2   Set Stop Loss

  • Exit the BUY signal on a new SELL signal.
  • Exit the SELL signal on a new BUY signal.

#3   Set Take Profit

  • Take Profit on TP1 line, And close your position.
  • Partial take profit on TP1 and close remaining position on TP2.
  • Close the position on the new opposite Signal.


Reviews 5
blackpython
446
blackpython 2021.02.10 15:38 
 

Good communication with the seller. Fast replies. Great products !!

David Julio Cuenca Oliver
1490
David Julio Cuenca Oliver 2019.09.17 12:08 
 

Fully recommended indicator ... incredible results! Good communication with the seller

BigCountryCrypto
29
BigCountryCrypto 2019.09.05 15:25 
 

First two days out the box Hit TP 1 and 2 on gold. defiantly works. Already made my money back. Thanks for a great product.

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The AW Candle Patterns indicator is a combination of an advanced trend indicator combined with a powerful candle pattern scanner. It is a useful tool for recognizing and highlighting the thirty most reliable candlestick patterns. In addition, it is a current trend analyzer based on colored bars with a   plug-in multi-timeframe trend panel that can be resized and positioned. A unique ability to adjust the display of patterns depending on the trend filtering. Advantages: Easily identifies candle p
IQ FX Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (2)
Indicators
IQ FX Gann Levels a precision trading indicator based on W.D. Gann’s square root methods . It plots real-time, non-repainting support and resistance levels to help traders confidently spot intraday and scalping opportunities with high accuracy. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst, whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient mathematics which proved to be extremely accurate. Setup & Guide:  Download  MT5 Ver
Super Signal Skyblade Edition MT4
Shengzu Zhong
5 (2)
Indicators
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Professional No-Repaint / No-Lag Trend Signal System with Exceptional Win Rate | For MT4 / MT5 It works best on lower timeframes, such as 1-minute, 5-minute, and 15-minute charts. Core Features: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition is a smart signal system designed specifically for trend trading. It applies a multi-layered confirmation mechanism to detect only strong, directional moves supported by real momentum. This system does not attempt to predict tops or bottoms
XAUUSd Reaper Mt4
Ibrahim Aljaref
Indicators
XAUUSD Reaper is a trading indicator developed for Gold (XAUUSD) on MetaTrader 4. The indicator is designed to simplify chart analysis by displaying clear BUY and SELL signals directly on the chart. It provides traders with an organized visual environment for following XAUUSD price movement and identifying potential changes in market direction. XAUUSD Reaper can be used on any timeframe. Recommended Timeframe: M15 The M15 timeframe is recommended for general use because it provides a practical
Market Structure MTF
Mikhail Tcvetkov
Indicators
The Market Structure MTF indicator is a successful attempt to formalize the structure of price movement using a unique algorithm. It accurately decomposes any price movement into its constituent elements and allows you not to miss a single interesting entry or exit point. An important feature of the Market Structure MTF indicator is the visualization of the structure of price movement on two timeframes at once – on the current and on any older one at the user's choice. Despite the external sim
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Th3Eng Bird
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3.67 (6)
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Th3Eng Bird Scalper is simple scalper, Many expert traders recommend using it with big accounts with a low lot size. It opens positions based on Analyses. next new version:: Add news filter Add more filters Requirements:: Account Balance: 5000$ minimum Spread: Not more than 30 points (3.0 pips). Account type: any account (standard, micro and cent). Platform Digits: Pentagonal platform (five digits symbol price and three on yen symbols X.XXXXX on EURUSD NOT X.XXXX). Best Setups: EURUSD, 15M E
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Th3Eng Currency Strength
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TH3ENG CURRENCY STRENGTH SCANNER The best currency strength reader based on more than 4 excellent modes, based on Price action and Volume with various algorithms. This indicator reads all pairs data to measure and find the best results of all currencies and arrange it in a separated dashboard panel. You can find the strongest currency and the weakest currency, then trade on them pair. NOT COPLICATED NOT REPAINTING NOT LAGING Input Parameters === SYSTEM SETTING  === Calc. Mode ==> Calculation m
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Th3Eng Panda trader strategy 2
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Warning::: Th3Eng Panda trader strategy 2  is the lite version of Th3Eng Panda Pro trader EA   Th3Eng Panda trader EA is a powerful expert advisor that works perfectly for scalping trades as well as swing trades with martingale system(you can disable it==> factor=1 in setting). You can setup it on H4/H1, and on all forex pairs and all CFD pairs. And on M5/M15 and enable reverse strategy from setting if you want. Requirements: Minimum Balance: 1000$ (10 cent, standard or micro). Spread: all s
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Th3Eng Panda trend
Ahmed Farag
4.29 (7)
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Th3Eng Panda trend  is a powerful indicator that works perfectly for scalping trades as well as swing trades.   Th3Eng Panda trend  is not just an indicator, but a very good trend filter. You can setup it on H4/H1 to Find the main trend and start scalping on M5/m15/m30 Time Frames. Works with all pairs and all Time Frames. Inputs: Section #1 History : Maximum number or bars to draw the last signals. (Default 5000) Draw Candles : Draw red candle when sell signal and green when buy signal. (true
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Th3eng Chart shadow
Ahmed Farag
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Th3Eng Chart shadow indicator is a tool helps you to display another symbol on the current symbol in candles style or line. You can type the second symbol name in the setting and select the drawing mode { candles or line }. Also, the indicator displays the spread and current price of both pairs on the left top side corner of the chart. setting: 1- Symbol: Insert The second symbol name. 2- Drawing mode: Choose the draw mode from (Candles or line). 3- Show spreads:  true\false to display the pric
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Th3Eng HistoMaster
Ahmed Farag
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Th3Eng HistoMaster  indicator Free Histogram Indicator to detect the current trend direction. The indicator is based on CCI indicator. Also draw arrows when it detect the trend is strong buy or strong sell, with Alerting system (Popup with sound, Email alerting and mobile notification). Also draws a dashboard shows all Time-Frames' current signal. Requirements works with all pairs, stocks, CFDs and crypto currencies. works with all Spreads works with all Account types works on all Time-Frames
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Th3Eng signals wave Repaint
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Th3Eng signals wave is a very good indicator to read the trend. But you need to filter the main trend direction with your own strategy. Because this indicator signals are repainted. So for example: Use Moving average 21 to find the trend and if the price is above the moving on higher TF or the current >> open only buy signals from the indicator. Also you can use it on option trading, Not only on forex. Works with all time-frames. works with all pairs, CFD and cryptocurrency. Sending all alertin
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Th3Eng PipFinite Pro
Ahmed Farag
5 (2)
Indicators
Th3Eng PipFinite PRO Indicator This product is distinct from the Th3Eng PipFinite Original, utilizing a different logic and algorithms. The Th3Eng PipFinite Pro indicator offers analysis of trend directions using custom algorithms. It provides indications of trend direction, entry points, a stop loss point, and three take profit points. The indicator also displays pivot points, dynamic support and resistance channels, and a side-box with detailed current signal information. How to Trade with T
Th3Eng Panda trader PRO
Ahmed Farag
Experts
Th3Eng Panda trader professional  is a powerful expert advisor that works perfectly for scalping trades as well as swing trades. You can setup it on H4/H1, and on all forex pairs and all CFD pairs. Requirements: Minimum Balance: 1000$ (cent, standard or micro). Spread: all spreads low than 40 points Account type: works with all accounts It needs a VPS to open all positions. Lot Step: 0.01 not 0.1 Best setting: GBP FAMILY - EURUSD - USDJPY - EURAUD - XAUUSD - US30 - OIL H1 timeframe Inputs: In
Th3Eng Ninja
Ahmed Farag
Indicators
The Th3Eng Ninja indicator is based on an analysis of the right trend direction with perfect custom algorithms. It show the true direction and the best point of the trend. With Stop Loss point and Three Take Profit points. Also it provides a secondary entry points in dots arrows style. And Finally it draws a very helpful lines from entry level to TP1, TP2, TP3, SL levels or the reverse signal, and all current/old signals status. How to use the indicator No complicated steps ,   Just follow 2 si
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blackpython
446
blackpython 2021.02.10 15:38 
 

Good communication with the seller. Fast replies. Great products !!

EllyMaus
374
EllyMaus 2020.01.11 01:34 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

wangxian guo
84
wangxian guo 2019.12.03 04:04 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

David Julio Cuenca Oliver
1490
David Julio Cuenca Oliver 2019.09.17 12:08 
 

Fully recommended indicator ... incredible results! Good communication with the seller

BigCountryCrypto
29
BigCountryCrypto 2019.09.05 15:25 
 

First two days out the box Hit TP 1 and 2 on gold. defiantly works. Already made my money back. Thanks for a great product.

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