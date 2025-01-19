Smoothed Trend Histogram m
- DMITRII GRIDASOV
- Updated: 2 June 2025
Crypto_Forex Indicator "Smoothed Trend Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint.
- Smoothed Trend Histogram indicator is much more efficient than any standard Moving Averages cross.
- It is especially focused for big trends detection.
- Indicator has 2 colors: Red for bearish downtrend and Green for bullish uptrend (colors can be changed in settings).
- With Mobile and PC alerts.
- It is great idea to combine this indicator with any other trading methods: Price Action, Scalping, Momentum trading, other indicators.
It is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website.
A very good indicator for determining the long-term trend, both on lower and higher time frames. Customer service very good, I received a response to my inquiry in a very short time.