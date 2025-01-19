Smoothed Trend Histogram m

5

Crypto_Forex Indicator "Smoothed Trend Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint.

  • Smoothed Trend Histogram indicator is much more efficient than any standard Moving Averages cross.
  • It is especially focused for big trends detection.
  • Indicator has 2 colors: Red for bearish downtrend and Green for bullish uptrend (colors can be changed in settings).
  • With Mobile and PC alerts.
  • It is great idea to combine this indicator with any other trading methods: Price Action, Scalping, Momentum trading, other indicators.
It is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website.
Reviews 1
Nikodem Dobrzynski
278
Nikodem Dobrzynski 2025.02.08 18:18 
 

A very good indicator for determining the long-term trend, both on lower and higher time frames. Customer service very good, I received a response to my inquiry in a very short time.

