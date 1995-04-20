Bollinger Bands Speed Pro m
Unique trend Crypto_Forex Indicator "Bollinger Bands Speed Pro" for MT4, No Repaint.
- The calculation of this indicator is based on equations from physics.
- Speed is the 1st derivative of standard Bollinger Bands.
- Bollinger Bands Speed Pro indicator shows how fast BB middle line and BB borders change their directions.
- By default: Blue line is the speed of BB middle line, Red line - speed of bottom border, Green one - speed of top border.
- It is recommended to use BB Speed Pro in trend strategies, if speed of BB middle line value is < 0: trend goes down, and if value is > 0: trend goes up.
- You can consider following trade entries:
- Open Buy trade when blue line is above 0 and green line crosses blue one upward.
- Open Sell trade when blue line is below 0 and red line crosses blue one downward.
- Indicator has built-in Mobile and PC alerts.
- Indicator has Info Spread Swap Display - it shows current Spread and Swaps of forex pair where it is attached.
- Display also shows account Balance, Equity and Margins.
- It is possible to locate Info Spread Swap Display in any corner of the chart:
0 - for top-left corner, 1 - top-right, 2 - bottom-left, 3 - bottom-right.
