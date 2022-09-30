Supply and Demand zones

Supply / demand zones: observable areas where price has approached many times in the past.

Multifunctional utility: 66+ features, including this indicator  |  Contact me for any questions  |  MT5 version

The indicator shows where the price could potentially be reversed again.

Usually, the more times the price has been rejected from the level, the more significant it is.

In the input settings you can adjust:

  • Enable or disbale Weak zones;
  • Show or hide zone description;
  • Font size;
  • Set the basic color: separately for the support and resistance:
    selected color will be less intense for a weak zones, so it will visually help you analyze the chart;

Supply and demand zones are key areas on a price chart where significant buying (demand) or selling (supply) has previously occurred. These zones help traders anticipate potential reversals or continuations in price movements. Supply and demand trading works best when combined with other tools like trendlines, moving averages, or order flow analysis.

How to Identify Supply & Demand Zones:

Demand Zones (Buying Pressure)

  • Formation: A strong bullish move after a decline.

  • How to Mark:

    • A sharp price rise (base).

    • The base before the rally is the demand zone.

    • A rectangle from the lowest candle wick to the consolidation area.

Supply Zones (Selling Pressure)

  • Formation: A strong bearish move after an uptrend.

  • How to Mark:

    • A sharp drop after a rally.

    • The base before the drop is the supply zone.

    • A rectangle from the highest candle wick to the consolidation area.

Key Rules:

  • Zones must have a strong, fast move away.
  • The stronger the initial move, the more significant the zone.
  • Fresh zones (untested) are more reliable.

How to Trade Supply & Demand Zones:

A) Trading Bounces (Reversal Trades)

  • Demand Zone Entry: Buy near the zone with a stop-loss below it.

  • Supply Zone Entry: Sell near the zone with a stop-loss above it.

  • Take Profit: Target previous swing highs/lows or use a risk-reward ratio (e.g., 1:2 or 1:3).

B) Trading Breakouts (Continuation Trades)

  • If price breaks a demand zone, it may turn into a supply zone (and vice versa).

  • Enter short on a confirmed break below demand or long above supply.

Strengthening Your Zones:

  • Timeframe Confluence: Zones on higher timeframes (Daily, H4) are stronger.

  • Multiple Touches: Zones that hold multiple tests become weaker.

  • Volume Confirmation: High volume at the zone increases validity.


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This indicator is a super combination of our 2 products  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  and  Currency Strength Exotics . It works for all time frames and shows graphically impulse of strength or weakness for the 8 main currencies plus one Symbol! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength acceleration for any symbols like Gold, Exotic Pairs, Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show  true currency strength accelerat
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Guang Jun Huang
Indicators
Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
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Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
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Oleg Rodin
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Indicators
Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
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Automatic Breakeven levels Using   this   utility ,   y ou can activate the automatic SL movement, when the trade reaches a desired profit.  Especially   important   for a   short -term   traders. Offset option is also available: some profit may be protected. Multifunctional utility : 66+ features, including this tool  |   Contact me  if you have any questions  |   MT4 version The process of activating the automatic breakeven function: 1.   Select the Symbol or Trade   for which the Auto BE fun
Fibonacci Auto Drawing
Makarii Gubaydullin
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Automatically plots Fibo levels, based on the High & Low prices from the specified time frame Multiple bars may be united: e.g. you can get a Fibo based on the 10-days Highs and Lows My   #1 Utility : 65+ features, including this indicator  |   Contact me  for any questions  |  MT5 version Helps to see potential reversal levels; Patterns formed at the Fibo levels tend to be stronger; Significantly reduces the time spent on manual  plotting ; Settings: Timeframe to calculate the base High & Low p
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Makarii Gubaydullin
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Countdown timer till the bar closure, + % Progress status:  #1 multifunctional utility :   66+ features, including this tool  |   Contact me  if you have any questions   |    MT5 version In the settings of the indicator, you can configure: Timeframe for Calulculation; true / false: Higher TimeFrame option (next from the currently used: M15->M30, H4->D1...) Position: 1 = Bottom Left corner; 2 = Bottom Right corner; 3 = Top Left corner; 4 = Top Right corner; Font Size; Color; Font Style;
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Makarii Gubaydullin
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Countdown timer till the bar closure, + % Progress status:  #1 multifunctional utility :   66+ features, including this tool  |   Contact me  if you have any questions   |    MT4 version In the settings of the indicator, you can configure: Timeframe for Calulculation; true / false:   Higher TimeFrame option (next from the currently used: M15->M30, H4->D1...) Position: 1 = Bottom Left corner; 2 = Bottom Right corner; 3 = Top Left corner; 4 = Top Right corner; Font Size; Color; Font Style;
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Makarii Gubaydullin
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Displays the current market information with a per-second update. Spread size; Swap size: for short and long positions; Optionally, you can enable the display of the current time; Multifunctional utility : 66+ features, including this tool  |   Contact me  if you have any questions   |  MT5 version In the settings of the indicator, you can configure: Font size; Text color; Select the positioning: left / right corner of the chart; Turn on / off the display of the current time (local time onyour
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Makarii Gubaydullin
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Displays the current market information with a per-second update. Spread size; Swap size: for short and long positions; Local time (optionally); Multifunctinal utility : 66+ features, including this tool  |   Contact me  if you have any questions   |    MT4 version In the settings of the indicator, you can configure: Font size; Text color; Select the positioning: left / right corner of the chart; Local time: on/off; The program file should be placed to the " Indicators " directory.
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Makarii Gubaydullin
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Quickly find the lot size  directly in the terminal , to comply with risk management. Check out my  #1 Trade Manager : 66+ features, including PRO risk management  |   Contact me  if you have any questions it works on any trading instruments: Forex, Stocks, Futures, Indices, CFD, Bonds, Cryptocurrencies; interface minimization function; flexibility of use; money management; It is especially useful for short-term traders, when they need to act  quickly . For calculation it is necessary to specify
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Makarii Gubaydullin
Indicators
The indicator displays the most important Price Action Patterns that indicate a potential reversal / continuation of the trend. Check out my  #1 Pro Manager : 66+ features, including this indicator  |   Contact me  if you have any questions Avaliable Patterns: Pin bar; Engulfing; Inside bar (Harami); Morning star; Evening star; Dark Cloud Cover; Piercing Line; Features: You can   select patterns   to display and disable unnecessary patterns; Notifications : alerts in the terminal, Email and Pus
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Makarii Gubaydullin
Indicators
The indicator displays the levels that are extremes for the specified time frames. Resistance level is the maximum price of the last closed bar; Support level is the minimum price of the last closed bar; Check out my  #1 Trade Assistant : 66+ fueatures, including this indicator  |   Contact me  if you have any questions 2 operating modes: Real bodies:  Open and Close prices will be used; Extremes:  High and Low prices will be used; This indicator: Helps to see potential reversal levels; Patter
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Makarii Gubaydullin
Utilities
The indicator shows the operating time of the world exchanges. Help you to see which markets are currently most active Check out my  #1 Pro  Utility : 66+ features, including this tool  |   Contact me  if you have any questions Helps to select the most volatile instruments at the moment; Especially useful for an intraday traders; 1) When using on time frames 1H and below: the lines will correspond to the actual location of the bars on the chart, and when moving the chart, the lines of the tradi
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Makarii Gubaydullin
Utilities
The indicator displays the   specified Risk Level   on the chart, for long and short positions. Check out my  #1 Trade Manager : 66+ features, including this tool  |   Contact me  if you have any questions It may be useful when setting the Stop Loss level, the value of which is visible on the right price axis. To calculate the level of risk, a   Fixed  / or   Last used   lot size is used. Imput Settings: Last traded lot:  set " true " to make the calculation for your last used   trading lot; Lo
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Makarii Gubaydullin
Indicators
Finds the bars that exceed the specified size Check out my  #1 Trade Assistant : 66+ features, including this indicator  |   Contact me  if you have any questions 2 operating modes: Real body:  the difference between the   open and close   prices will be used; Extremes:  the difference between the   maximum and minimum   prices will be used; This Indicator: Convenient for   filter patterns   in a period of low volatility; Indicates the   beginning of a trend ; Helps to see the most   significa
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Makarii Gubaydullin
Indicators
Shows the direction of the bars on all major timeframes. Multifunctional utility : 65+ features, including this indicator      |     Version for MT5 The meaning of the visual signals ( squares): Red : Close price is  lower  than the Open price: Close < Open;  Green : Close price is  higher  than the Open price: Close > Open; Blue : Close price is  equal  to the Open price: Close = Open; You can set the Shift of the calculated bar, relative to the current bar: Shift = 0: the direction of the c
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Makarii Gubaydullin
Utilities
Informer for calculating the results of open trades Check out my  #1 Trade Manager : 66+ features, including this tool  |   Contact me  if you have any questions The information panel groups open orders into 2 categories: Buys Sells For each category, the symbol and the current number of pips are displayed. The total result for all open trades is shown below. Notifications can be enabled or disabled by simply clicking on the button: When the notification is enabled, you will know when the profi
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Makarii Gubaydullin
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14 Indicators and auxiliary tools for convenient trading This utility contains 14 additional tools that can be useful for certain actions of the trader,   thereby simplifying and speeding up the trading process. Check out my  #1 Trade Manager : includes 66+ features and indicators  |   Contact me  if you have any questions Due to the different monitor resolutions, some users may encounter the fact that the labels will be displayed with an overlay or be too small. If you encounter such a problem,
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Makarii Gubaydullin
Utilities
Informer for tracking your daily trading results Check out my  #1 Trade Assistant : 66+ features, including this tool  |   Contact me  if you have any questions In the upper part of the panel, you set the daily profit target (in pips): Manually entering a value; Using the + and - buttons (the change step can be configured in the settings); The dashboard then groups trades into 2 categories: Current floating result; Summing up closed trades; The final result is displayed at the bottom: achieveme
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Makarii Gubaydullin
Indicators
Displays the appearance of a gap on the chart (when the closing price of the previous bar differs from the opening price of the new bar). #1 multifunctional utility:  66+ features, including this indicator  |   Contact me  if you have any questions  |   MT5 version In the initial settings you can configure: The size of the gap (in points): only gaps that exceed this value will be displayed. Arrow color : separate for up and down gaps. When you hover the mouse over the gap arrows on the chart, t
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Makarii Gubaydullin
Utilities
Market information and detailed statistics: analysis of volatility and price bars. Check out my  # 1 Trade Assistant : 66+ features, including this tool  |   Contact me  if you have any questions Specify any currency pair/trading instrument to get information: Market information: Current spread; Swap for long positions (buys); Swap for short positions (sells); Select a time frame and number of periods to analyze price changes: Average volatility; Maximum volatility; Minimum volatility; Maximum
Market watch list
Makarii Gubaydullin
Utilities
Monitor your favorite Symbols Multifunctional utility:  66+ features, including this tool  |   Contact me  if you have any questions   |   MT5 version This tool opens in a separate window: it can be moved (drag anywhere), and minimized [v]. You can adjust the Watchlist on the panel: Click [edit list] to add / remove the Symbols from the Watchlist. Calculated value: it may either be the last [closed bar], or the current [floating bar]. Select the [timeframe] for calculation. There are 2 types of
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Makarii Gubaydullin
Indicators
The indicator helps you to analyze 3 different Time Intervals on a single screen: so that you can see the overall price action. Check out my  #1 Trade Manager : 66+ features, including this tool  |   Contact me  if you have any questions In the initial settings you can configure: TimeFrame 1; TimeFrame 2; TimeFrame 3; The number of bars to be shown; Colors of bullish and bearish bars; Product file should be located in the 'Indicators' directoty.
Trade statistics
Makarii Gubaydullin
Utilities
Detailed statistics of your trading for the selected time period Check out my  #1 Trade Manager : 66+ features, including extended statistics  |   Contact me  if you have any questions Statistics display modes: For the  selected   currency pair/trading instrument Statistics for  all trades   (" ALL ") You can select the period for which you want to get statistics: 1 day 1 week 1 month 2   months 3   months 6   months 1 year 2 years All trading history Displayed information:  Gross profit Gross l
Alert Levels PRO
Makarii Gubaydullin
Utilities
Utility for setting notifications when a given price level is reached Check out my  #1 Trade Manager : 66+ features, including Alerts and Trend Line alerts  |   Contact me  if you have any questions The alert can be set in three ways: Manual entry of the price level; Setting the price change: in percent / in pips / in market points; By moving the level with the mouse: there is also a magnet function, when activated, the level will snap to the nearest OHLC values; Optionally, you can enable / di
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Makarii Gubaydullin
Utilities
Management of active and pending orders: automatic breakeven, TP/SL changes, partial / full closing, visual display of levels on the chart Check out my #1  Utility : 66+ features, including PRO trade management   |    Contact me  if you have any questions 1) Main window: to manage orders, you can set a specific symbol [Symbol], or select all symbols [ALL] Close all active positions [ALL] Close all profitable trades [profits] Close all loosing trades [losses] Close all long trades (for buy) [long
Stats 2 in 1 and WeekDay Analyzer
Makarii Gubaydullin
Utilities
Detailed statistics of your trading for the selected period Check out my  #1 Trade Assistant : 66+ features, including this tool  |   Contact me  if you have any questions The utility includes 2 separate tools: Trade Statistics WeekDays Analyzer Statistics display modes: For the selected  currency pair/trading instrument Statistics for all trades   (" ALL ") You can select the period for which you want to get statistics: 1 day 1 week 1 month 2   months 3   months 6   months 1 year 2 years All tr
Future bar
Makarii Gubaydullin
Indicators
The indicator shows the currently forming candle of the selected time frame Multiple bars may be optionally united into a single candle: helps to see the bigger picture Multifunctional Utility : 65+ features, including this indicator  |   Contact me  for any questions  |   MT5 version In the input settings, select the timeframe  that will be used for the future bar: To the right of the current price, you will see a bar forming on the specified interval. If activated in the settings, the Countdow
Weekday stats best entry
Makarii Gubaydullin
Utilities
Profit/loss statistics for each day of the week Check out my  #1 Utility : 66+ features, including extended statistics  |   Contact me  if you have any questions Statistics display modes: For the  selected   currency pair/trading instrument Statistics for  all trades   (" ALL ") You can select the period for which you want to get statistics: 1 day 1 week 1 month 2   months 3   months 6   months 1 year 2 years All trading history Displayed information:  You will see statistics for each day of the
Trend on market
Makarii Gubaydullin
Indicators
Trend dashboard: multi timeframe indicator, shows you the summary of the current trend This tool  is based on the 3 major indicators: RSI,  Stochastic and Commodity Channel Index. The   alerts   option   will help  you   not   to   miss   the   beginning   of the   trend. Multifunctional utility : includes 66+ features  |   Contact me  if you have any questions  |   MT5 version A variety of options will allow you to customize the indicator according to your needs. Settings: Calculated bar: eith
Multi TF Charts
Makarii Gubaydullin
Indicators
Analyze up to 3 additional charts of other timeframes , without switching the main chart. Check out my  Multifunctional utility : 66+ features, including this tool  |   Contact me  if you have any questions   |    MT5 version The indicator opens in a  separate window: The window   can be moved   to any place on the chart (using the   [<M>]   button). The window can also be minimized to save space ( [ <^>]  button) In the window that appears, you can configure: The period   of the 1st chart (left
Money Meter
Makarii Gubaydullin
Utilities
The indicator displays the levels of potential profit/loss for each direction (buy and sell). Check out  #1 Trade Assistant : 66+ features, including this tool  |   Contact me  if you have any questions You can set:  Lot size (there is also an option to auto-set the last used lot); Grid step : percentage / amount of money (green switch); Number of levels for each direction; Risk calculation for the current account balance / or for the free margin; In the initial settings of the indicator, you c
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