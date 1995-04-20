Breakout Channel ml
- Indicators
- DMITRII GRIDASOV
- Version: 1.2
- Activations: 10
Crypto_Forex Indicator BREAKOUT CHANNEL for MT4, No Repaint.
- This indicator can be used as complete trading system based on High/Low breakouts.
- It has just 1 parameter - HYSTORY DEPTH, it reflects the number of candles which are taken into consideration by indicator.
- Parameter HYSTORY DEPTH recommended values: timeframe D1 - 20 (one month), H4 - 30 (one week), H1 - 24 (one day).
- BREAKOUT CHANNEL consist of 3 lines: High Border - max price of last N (HYSTORY DEPTH parameter) candles, Low Border - min price of last N (HYSTORY DEPTH parameter) candles, Middle line.
- Indicator can be used in combitation with other indicators / Price Action patterns.
- Examples of BREAKOUT CHANNEL indicator usage can be found on pictures.
It is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website.