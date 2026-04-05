SFT Trendmeister

Signal trend indicator.





Detects the direction of the trend and is coloured accordingly.





Has built in audible and visual alerts when trends change.





Can send notifications to your phone or email.





Allows Trend and Counter-Trend trading.





Works on all timeframes, all currency pairs, metals, indices and cryptocurrencies.





Can be used with binary options.





Distinctive features

No re-drawing;

Simple and clear settings;

Four types of alerts;

Works on all timeframes and all trading tools;

Suitable for trading currencies, indices, metals, options and cryptocurrencies (Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, etc.);

Suitable for manual trading and for use in creating trading robots (Expert Advisors); Can be used as a standalone trading system, and with other indicators. Can be used as a standalone trading system, and with other indicators.





Indicator settings

Trendmeister Period - period of indicator calculation;

- period of indicator calculation; Chart Depth - the depth of indicator display on the chart;

- the depth of indicator display on the chart; Alert Sound - sound notifications only;

- sound notifications only; Alert Message - display messages on the screen and sound confirmation of the signal;

- display messages on the screen and sound confirmation of the signal; Alert Email - sends signals to the mail, instructions for setting up the terminal here ;

- sends signals to the mail, instructions for setting up the terminal here ; Alert Mobile - sends to the phone, via the installed mobile terminal, instructions for setting up here ;



Trading recommendations

When a red line appears, open Sell or Put (for options)

When the blue line appears, open Buy or Call (for options)

The direction of the trade should be in the direction of the trend on the higher timeframe.

Exit a trade on a reverse signal and at disappearance of a line, or on established SL and TP.

When using the SL and TP, it is advisable to set the SL for the nearest extremum, TP = 1...2 SL.

Well recommended is using in combination with the free indicator SFT Bullet Arrow

Other variants are also possible, in the process of trading you will be able to work out the most convenient tactics for you.





For more information and a more detailed review of trading techniques using this indicator, click here:









We wish you a stable and profitable trading and thank you for using our software.





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